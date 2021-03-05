“Every one of us absolutely appreciates and is grateful for
the efforts of nurses and all members of NHS staff over the past year,” she told
BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“We would love to do more but at this present point in time
it’s been fighting the pandemic for the past year which has been a priority and
now it’s about saving people’s jobs and livelihoods moving forward.”
She added that over the past three years nurses had received
a 12% pay rise and there was a pay freeze for all other public sector workers
outside the NHS.
Asked during an interview with BBC Breakfast her reaction to the pay recommendation, Dorries said she was "pleasantly surprised" in the context of the pay freeze for other public sector workers and job losses in the private sector.
The papers: ‘Fury’ over NHS pay ‘insult’
A number of the papers focus on the 1% pay rise the
government has recommended for NHS staff in England next year.
An "insult to NHS heroes" is the Daily
Mirror's take on the proposal. It says the increase would mean
just £3.50 per week extra for the most experienced nurses.
The i reports that there is "fury" among NHS
staff.
Referring to the weekly round of applause during the first
lockdown, the paper quotes a doctor saying: "Is the government saying 'let
them eat claps?'"
The Guardian suggests that with a final decision not
due until May, ministers are "bound to come under intense pressure"
to increase the offer.
-
The
Italian government has
blocked the export of an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to Australia
-
President Jair Bolsonaro has told
Brazilians to "stop whining" about Covid-19, as he criticised local
measures to curb the spread of the virus amid a surge in cases and deaths
-
Nearly 60% of people worldwide would take a Covid-19 vaccine,
with the British the most willing, while people in France and Japan are among
the least enthusiastic, research
suggests
-
Nigeria, Kenya and Rwanda are the latest countries to begin
coronavirus immunisation programmes as part of the Covax vaccine-sharing
initiative, with health workers the first to get the jab
-
Despite people spending more time at home due to the
pandemic, the US is in the midst of a baby bust, rather than a baby boom, a study suggests
-
Several
great apes at San Diego Zoo in the US have been given an
experimental Covid-19 vaccine designed for animals after an outbreak among
gorillas there
-
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the government to
give the NHS's "Covid heroes" a bigger pay rise, with unions describing the proposed
1% increase as a “kick in the teeth”
-
People with asthma who are
eligible for a coronavirus vaccine are being refused it by some GPs who are not
following government guidance, the BBC has found
-
Dozens of Covid contracts had
not been published when Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs on 22 February they were
"on the record for everyone to see", campaigners say
-
Cyprus has said it will open its borders to
vaccinated Britons from the start of May -
but UK government travel restrictions will still be in force
-
University students in England
should be given financial compensation for the disruption to their studies from
the pandemic, the former University
of Buckingham vice-chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon says
'We’ve put ourselves at risk - this is insulting'
Doctors and nurses have been reacting angrily to the government’s recommendation of a 1% pay increase for NHS workers in England.
Emily Huntingford, an intensive care nurse in east London, says she is "completely shocked" by the news.
“It just shows a complete disregard for the work that NHS workers have done this year," she tells BBC Breakfast.
"We’ve put ourselves at risk, we’ve worn inadequate PPE and to then be given such an inadequate token it is just insulting.”
She adds that many of her colleagues are at "breaking point" and some are returning to their home countries.
“I just don’t know how this 1% will mean that we can retain staff but also recruit staff, it’s just not sustainable," she says.
Latest from around the world
And here are the main stories from the rest of the world this morning:
We would love to do more on NHS pay, says minister
Health minister Nadine Dorries has defended the government’s recommendation of a 1% pay increase for NHS staff in England, saying it is all the country can afford in the midst of the pandemic.
Starmer calls for bigger pay rise for NHS 'heroes'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the government to give the NHS's "Covid heroes" a bigger pay rise.
It comes as it emerged the government is recommending a 1% increase for NHS staff in England next year.
The doctors’ union the British Medical Association has called the suggested rise a "kick in the teeth" for staff who have given "absolutely everything" during the pandemic.
But ministers have defended the proposal at a time when the economy is under "huge pressure".
The pay recommendation was made by the Department of Health in a submission to the independent panel that advises on NHS salaries.
It suggested any award above that would require cuts to services with a "re-prioritisation" of funding.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main stories in the UK this morning: