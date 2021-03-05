BBC Copyright: BBC

Doctors and nurses have been reacting angrily to the government’s recommendation of a 1% pay increase for NHS workers in England.

Emily Huntingford, an intensive care nurse in east London, says she is "completely shocked" by the news.

“It just shows a complete disregard for the work that NHS workers have done this year," she tells BBC Breakfast.

"We’ve put ourselves at risk, we’ve worn inadequate PPE and to then be given such an inadequate token it is just insulting.”

She adds that many of her colleagues are at "breaking point" and some are returning to their home countries.

“I just don’t know how this 1% will mean that we can retain staff but also recruit staff, it’s just not sustainable," she says.