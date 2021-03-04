Yesterday was a busy day with UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak\nunveiling a Budget aimed at helping the country recover from the pandemic. Here are some of the headlines this morning as reaction continues\nto come in to those proposals.
The UK's tax burden is to
rise to its highest level since the 1960s, the Office for Budget Responsibility
says, after the chancellor set out plans to repair the nation's Covid-hit finances
An extension to the furlough scheme for workers is among the measures announced as part of the
Budget, as well as a £20 uplift in universal credit, which will continue for a
further six months
But the government has come under fire from campaigners for doing too little in the Budget to address inequality
Away from the Budget, a
decline in coronavirus infections seen in January and February may have slowed,
scientists tracking the pandemic in England say
Infections fell by
two-thirds over lockdown, but one person in 200 still has the virus, according to Imperial College London’s React study
New Covid vaccines to fight
variants, such as the one from Brazil, can be fast-tracked through the approval system, the UK’s regulator says
The Isle of Man has entered a third Covid-19 lockdown after a rise in cases - the island had scrapped social
distancing rules in February.
We will be bringing you all the latest pandemic news from around the globe.