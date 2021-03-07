Reuters Copyright: Reuters ITV at 21:00 GMT on Monday and on ITV Hub, courtesy of Harpo Productions/CBS Image caption: ITV at 21:00 GMT on Monday and on ITV Hub, courtesy of Harpo Productions/CBS

Tonight’s Oprah interview is being shown in the US first - on television network CBS. Oprah has promised a big show, saying it will be "shocking" with "nothing off limits".

Meghan will be asked about marriage, motherhood, life as a royal and "how she is handling life under intense public pressure", CBS has said.

The couple will also discuss their move to the US and their future plans.

Four clips have already been released of the interview – three of which you can watch here .

In one, Prince Harry drew parallels between the media’s treatment of his mother, Princess Diana, and Meghan. And in another, Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods about us".

However, the interview was recorded in mid-February – before any of the recent royal developments which include a newspaper report claiming Meghan faced allegations of bullying by her former royal staff.

The announcement of the interview also came before it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.

They stepped back as senior royals last year, but this recent news meant they would return their honorary military appointments and royal patronages.