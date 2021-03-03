PA Media Copyright: PA Media A Singapore Airlines flight to London is expected to give the app its first trial run Image caption: A Singapore Airlines flight to London is expected to give the app its first trial run

An app to store evidence of a negative test for travel - as well as vaccination details in the future - is due to be trialled in the next couple of weeks on a flight from Singapore to London.

The International Air Transport Association tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that "quite a few" governments have shown interest in its app.

Nick Careen from the IATA says he expects people to be able to upload paper records or link to their digital NHS record to store proof of their vaccination status.

To protect people's data, he says the information on the app will only be stored on your phone and will not be kept in any central database.