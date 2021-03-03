Woman walking past shop with closing down sale
'Challenging months ahead' as job support extended

Claire Heald

  1. Travel industry body to trial app with test and vaccine records

    Singapore Airlines flight coming in to Heathrow
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: A Singapore Airlines flight to London is expected to give the app its first trial run

    An app to store evidence of a negative test for travel - as well as vaccination details in the future - is due to be trialled in the next couple of weeks on a flight from Singapore to London.

    The International Air Transport Association tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that "quite a few" governments have shown interest in its app.

    Nick Careen from the IATA says he expects people to be able to upload paper records or link to their digital NHS record to store proof of their vaccination status.

    To protect people's data, he says the information on the app will only be stored on your phone and will not be kept in any central database.

  2. BreakingExplosion outside Netherlands testing centre

    Anna Holligan

    BBC News Hague correspondent

    Police in the Netherlands say there has been an explosion outside a Covid-19 test centre. It happened in Bovenkarspel, north-east of the capital Amsterdam.

    As yet, there's no indication of who may have been responsible, but there have been protests against the continued lockdown and growing support for baseless conspiracy theories which inaccurately claim the virus is a hoax.

    According to the police, the explosive was placed outside the building on a street set aside for testing and was reportedly hidden inside a metal pipe.

    Witnesses say they heard a very loud bang. A number of windows have been broken.

    A security guard was on site, but no one was injured.

    The explosion happened just before 07:00 local time. A bomb disposal team has been called in to check for other explosive material. The area has been cordoned off and all tests for today are cancelled.

  3. Give support to the three million 'left behind', says SNP

    Ian Blackford from the SNP
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The SNP's Ian Blackford said people must not be left without financial support

    Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, says he is concerned by suggestions that the extension to the furlough scheme may require greater contributions from businesses, at a time when many have had no revenue.

    He tells BBC Breakfast it is important the government leaves in support for "as long as necessary".

    The chancellor should also extend financial help to the estimated three million people who have not been eligible for the current schemes, Blackford says.

    "We can’t continue leaving people in the situation where they have no financial support in this pandemic through no fault of their own," he says.

    With signs that food bank use is increasing, he says the £20 increase to Universal Credit should be continued "for the foreseeable future" and extended to people on "legacy benefits".

  4. What's happening in the US?

    Joe Biden
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The president warned people to 'stay vigilant'
    • The US has recorded 516,608 deaths and 28 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
    • US President Joe Biden said the US will have enough coronavirus vaccines for every adult by the end of May. This is two months earlier than previously expected, but Mr Biden said the vaccination drive must be extended, too, and people convinced to take it. He warned people to “stay vigilant” because “this fight is far from over”.
    • The US state of Michigan has announced it is loosening its restrictions as cases in the state decline. Restrictions on eating inside restaurants has been increased from 25% capacity to 50% or a maximum of 100 people. Bowling alleys, cinemas and banquet halls will be able to accommodate 300 people inside or 1,000 outside.
    • The governor of Texas has issued an executive order, effective from 10 March. That rescinds most of the coronavirus measures he imposed earlier in the pandemic. Greg Abbott lifted the regulation ordering people to wear masks and said businesses would be allowed to resume full capacity next week.

  5. Labour: 'We do not support immediate tax rises'

    Bridget Phillipson
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Labour's Bridget Phillipson says people have faced "needless anxiety" waiting for support

    Bridget Phillipson, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, tells BBC Breakfast that the chancellor should have announced the coronavirus support expected today "months ago".

    That would have "avoided this needless anxiety that has pushed so many businesses right up to the edge", she says.

    She suggests that instead of simply extending the current furlough scheme, he should replace it with a "smart furlough" that targets industries expect to take longer to recover - such as aviation and possibly hospitality - as well as including a training element to help people improve their skills while they are not working.

    Phillipson says Labour is in line with business groups such as the CBI in saying that tax rises should not be imposed while the recovery is in a "fragile position".

    "We do not support immediate tax rises, we don’t think that’s the right approach for the country," she says.

  6. 'No robust case' for tax rises now - economist

    A lot of the speculation in advance of the Budget is whether taxes will have to rise to cover the costs of pandemic support, which have increased the UK's debt by an estimated £394bn this financial year.

    But a former head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, Sir Robert Chote, says economists didn't believe this was necessary right away.

    "The argument that we have borrowed an enormous about of money - and goodness we have over the last year - and that all has to be paid back quickly, there’s no robust case for making that argument," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

    He says the UK needed to learn lessons from the financial crisis in 2008 and ensure that it does not "weaken the recovery and make the situation worse".

    But he says if you end up with a permanent increase in the budget deficit and you want more state spending, "decisions on tax can’t be put off for ever".

  7. What support will the chancellor announce?

    Rishi Sunak
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Rishi Sunak has warned of tough economic times ahead

    Some key measures of coronavirus support due to be announced in today’s Budget have been trailed in advance, including plans to extend the furlough scheme until September.

    It’s expected to be part of a three-point plan in Rishi Sunak’s statement at about 12:30 GMT, intended to support people through the coming months, rebuild the economy and "fix" the public finances in the wake of the pandemic.

    Other measures include:

    But Sunak has also warned of tough economic times ahead and there are reports that he plans to raise some taxes.

  8. Welcome to our coverage

    People walking past a closed shop
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The chancellor is expected to extend job support for workers and self-employed people

    Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day on the latest news in the pandemic. Here’s a summary of this morning’s main stories to get you started:

