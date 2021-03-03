Travel industry body to trial app with test and vaccine records
An app to store evidence of a negative test for travel - as well as vaccination details in the future - is due to be trialled in the next couple of weeks on a flight from Singapore to London.
The International Air Transport Association tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that "quite a few" governments have shown interest in its app.
Nick Careen from the IATA says he expects people to be able to upload paper records or link to their digital NHS record to store proof of their vaccination status.
To protect people's data, he says the information on the app will only be stored on your phone and will not be kept in any central database.
BreakingExplosion outside Netherlands testing centre
Anna Holligan
BBC News Hague correspondent
Police in the Netherlands say there
has been an explosion outside a Covid-19 test centre. It happened in
Bovenkarspel, north-east of the capital Amsterdam.
As yet, there's no indication of who
may have been responsible, but there have been protests against the continued
lockdown and growing support for baseless conspiracy theories which
inaccurately claim the virus is a hoax.
According to the police, the explosive
was placed outside the building on a street set aside for testing and was
reportedly hidden inside a metal pipe.
Witnesses say they heard a very loud
bang. A number of windows have been broken.
A security guard was on site, but no
one was injured.
The explosion happened just before 07:00 local time. A bomb disposal team has been called in to check for other
explosive material. The area has been cordoned off and all tests for today are
cancelled.
Give support to the three million 'left behind', says SNP
Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, says he is concerned by suggestions that the extension to the furlough scheme may require greater contributions from businesses, at a time when many have had no revenue.
He tells BBC Breakfast it is important the government leaves in support for "as long as necessary".
The chancellor should also extend financial help to the estimated three million people who have not been eligible for the current schemes, Blackford says.
"We can’t continue leaving people in the situation where they have no financial support in this pandemic through no fault of their own," he says.
With signs that food bank use is increasing, he says the £20 increase to Universal Credit should be continued "for the foreseeable future" and extended to people on "legacy benefits".
What's happening in the US?
The US has recorded 516,608 deaths and 28 million coronavirus cases
since the pandemic began.
US President Joe Biden said the US will have enough coronavirus
vaccines for every adult by the end of May. This is two months earlier than
previously expected, but Mr Biden said the vaccination drive must be extended,
too, and people convinced to take it. He warned people to “stay vigilant”
because “this fight is far from over”.
The US state of Michigan has announced it is loosening its
restrictions as cases in the state decline. Restrictions on eating inside restaurants
has been increased from 25% capacity to 50% or a maximum of 100 people. Bowling
alleys, cinemas and banquet halls will be able to accommodate 300 people inside
or 1,000 outside.
The governor of Texas has issued an executive order,
effective from 10 March. That rescinds most of the coronavirus measures he
imposed earlier in the pandemic. Greg Abbott lifted the regulation ordering
people to wear masks and said businesses would be allowed to resume full
capacity next week.
Labour: 'We do not support immediate tax rises'
Bridget Phillipson, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, tells BBC Breakfast that the chancellor should have announced the coronavirus support expected today "months ago".
That would have "avoided this needless anxiety that has pushed so many businesses right up to the edge", she says.
She suggests that instead of simply extending the current furlough scheme, he should replace it with a "smart furlough" that targets industries expect to take longer to recover - such as aviation and possibly hospitality - as well as including a training element to help people improve their skills while they are not working.
Phillipson says Labour is in line with business groups such as the CBI in saying that tax rises should not be imposed while the recovery is in a "fragile position".
"We do not support immediate tax rises, we don’t think that’s the right approach for the country," she says.
'No robust case' for tax rises now - economist
A lot of the speculation in advance of the Budget is whether taxes will have to rise to cover the costs of pandemic support, which have increased the UK's debt by an estimated £394bn this financial year.
But a former head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, Sir Robert Chote, says economists didn't believe this was necessary right away.
"The argument that we have borrowed an enormous about of money - and goodness we have over the last year - and that all has to be paid back quickly, there’s no robust case for making that argument," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
He says the UK needed to learn lessons from the financial crisis in 2008 and ensure that it does not "weaken the recovery and make the situation worse".
But he says if you end up with a permanent increase in the budget deficit and you want more state spending, "decisions on tax can’t be put off for ever".
It’s expected to be part of a three-point plan in Rishi Sunak’s statement at about 12:30 GMT, intended to support people through the coming months, rebuild the economy and "fix" the public finances in the wake of the pandemic.
Other measures include:
Another round of support for the self-employed, which will be extended to a further 600,000 people
But Sunak has also warned of tough economic times ahead and there are reports that he plans to raise some taxes.
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day on the latest news in the pandemic. Here’s a summary of this morning’s main stories to get you started:
The furlough scheme - which pays 80% of the wages of employees who cannot work during the pandemic - is to be extended until September, the chancellor will announce in today’s Budget. Access to grants for the self-employed is also due to be widened to an extra 600,000 people.
Labour said the scheme could have been extended months ago to give workers security, while the Unite union welcomed the extension but called for it to continue into 2022.
Wales is planning a limited return to the classroom for more pupils, with “check-in” sessions proposed for years 7, 8 and 9 before they return full-time from mid-April. Face-to-face teaching for older secondary pupils is due to resume from mid-March.
Live Reporting
Claire Heald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
The US has recorded 516,608 deaths and 28 million coronavirus cases
since the pandemic began.
-
US President Joe Biden said the US will have enough coronavirus
vaccines for every adult by the end of May. This is two months earlier than
previously expected, but Mr Biden said the vaccination drive must be extended,
too, and people convinced to take it. He warned people to “stay vigilant”
because “this fight is far from over”.
-
The US state of Michigan has announced it is loosening its
restrictions as cases in the state decline. Restrictions on eating inside restaurants
has been increased from 25% capacity to 50% or a maximum of 100 people. Bowling
alleys, cinemas and banquet halls will be able to accommodate 300 people inside
or 1,000 outside.
-
The governor of Texas has issued an executive order,
effective from 10 March. That rescinds most of the coronavirus measures he
imposed earlier in the pandemic. Greg Abbott lifted the regulation ordering
people to wear masks and said businesses would be allowed to resume full
capacity next week.
-
Another round of support for the self-employed, which will be extended to a further 600,000 people
- More funding for the vaccination rollout
- A £5bn scheme to help High Street businesses reopen
- A mortgage guarantee scheme to help first-time buyers
-
£408m for museums, theatres and galleries in England to help them reopen when Covid restrictions ease
-
£150m to help communities take over pubs in danger of closing
- A £300m summer sports recovery package, including cash for English cricket
-
The furlough scheme - which pays 80% of the wages of employees who cannot work during the pandemic - is to be extended until September, the chancellor will announce in today’s Budget. Access to grants for the self-employed is also due to be widened to an extra 600,000 people.
-
Labour said the scheme could have been extended months ago to give workers security, while the Unite union welcomed the extension but called for it to continue into 2022.
-
A clinical trial is recruiting 5,000 patients with low immunity due to health conditions such as cancer to determine if the vaccines will still offer them a high level of protection.
- Arrivals to the UK are facing delays to the test kits they are required to take during quarantine - with some having waited nine days for tests that should have been taken on day two.
-
Texas and some other US states are abandoning mask requirements and allowing businesses to reopen fully, despite the administration of US President Joe Biden insisting that the measures are still necessary
-
Wales is planning a limited return to the classroom for more pupils, with “check-in” sessions proposed for years 7, 8 and 9 before they return full-time from mid-April. Face-to-face teaching for older secondary pupils is due to resume from mid-March.
-
And the singer Dolly Parton has received a shot of the Moderna vaccine, after helping to fund early-stage trials. “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine,” she sang to the tune of her hit song Jolene as she received the jab.
Travel industry body to trial app with test and vaccine records
An app to store evidence of a negative test for travel - as well as vaccination details in the future - is due to be trialled in the next couple of weeks on a flight from Singapore to London.
The International Air Transport Association tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that "quite a few" governments have shown interest in its app.
Nick Careen from the IATA says he expects people to be able to upload paper records or link to their digital NHS record to store proof of their vaccination status.
To protect people's data, he says the information on the app will only be stored on your phone and will not be kept in any central database.
BreakingExplosion outside Netherlands testing centre
Anna Holligan
BBC News Hague correspondent
Police in the Netherlands say there has been an explosion outside a Covid-19 test centre. It happened in Bovenkarspel, north-east of the capital Amsterdam.
As yet, there's no indication of who may have been responsible, but there have been protests against the continued lockdown and growing support for baseless conspiracy theories which inaccurately claim the virus is a hoax.
According to the police, the explosive was placed outside the building on a street set aside for testing and was reportedly hidden inside a metal pipe.
Witnesses say they heard a very loud bang. A number of windows have been broken.
A security guard was on site, but no one was injured.
The explosion happened just before 07:00 local time. A bomb disposal team has been called in to check for other explosive material. The area has been cordoned off and all tests for today are cancelled.
Give support to the three million 'left behind', says SNP
Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, says he is concerned by suggestions that the extension to the furlough scheme may require greater contributions from businesses, at a time when many have had no revenue.
He tells BBC Breakfast it is important the government leaves in support for "as long as necessary".
The chancellor should also extend financial help to the estimated three million people who have not been eligible for the current schemes, Blackford says.
"We can’t continue leaving people in the situation where they have no financial support in this pandemic through no fault of their own," he says.
With signs that food bank use is increasing, he says the £20 increase to Universal Credit should be continued "for the foreseeable future" and extended to people on "legacy benefits".
What's happening in the US?
Labour: 'We do not support immediate tax rises'
Bridget Phillipson, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, tells BBC Breakfast that the chancellor should have announced the coronavirus support expected today "months ago".
That would have "avoided this needless anxiety that has pushed so many businesses right up to the edge", she says.
She suggests that instead of simply extending the current furlough scheme, he should replace it with a "smart furlough" that targets industries expect to take longer to recover - such as aviation and possibly hospitality - as well as including a training element to help people improve their skills while they are not working.
Phillipson says Labour is in line with business groups such as the CBI in saying that tax rises should not be imposed while the recovery is in a "fragile position".
"We do not support immediate tax rises, we don’t think that’s the right approach for the country," she says.
'No robust case' for tax rises now - economist
A lot of the speculation in advance of the Budget is whether taxes will have to rise to cover the costs of pandemic support, which have increased the UK's debt by an estimated £394bn this financial year.
But a former head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, Sir Robert Chote, says economists didn't believe this was necessary right away.
"The argument that we have borrowed an enormous about of money - and goodness we have over the last year - and that all has to be paid back quickly, there’s no robust case for making that argument," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
He says the UK needed to learn lessons from the financial crisis in 2008 and ensure that it does not "weaken the recovery and make the situation worse".
But he says if you end up with a permanent increase in the budget deficit and you want more state spending, "decisions on tax can’t be put off for ever".
What support will the chancellor announce?
Some key measures of coronavirus support due to be announced in today’s Budget have been trailed in advance, including plans to extend the furlough scheme until September.
It’s expected to be part of a three-point plan in Rishi Sunak’s statement at about 12:30 GMT, intended to support people through the coming months, rebuild the economy and "fix" the public finances in the wake of the pandemic.
Other measures include:
But Sunak has also warned of tough economic times ahead and there are reports that he plans to raise some taxes.
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day on the latest news in the pandemic. Here’s a summary of this morning’s main stories to get you started: