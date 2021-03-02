Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

With the reopening of schools for all pupils in England on the near horizon (8 March), there is much talk about how secondary schools and their students will carry out regular testing.

Calum Semple, professor of outbreak medicine and child health at the University of Liverpool, said once children have performed Covid tests under supervision a few times, they "get used to it".

"Perhaps we're generating a new group of scientists in the process," he told BBC Breakfast.

He added that there was "good news" of "quite low rates of active infection within the schools".

"We're using the lateral flow antigen tests that identify those children that are most likely to be infectious - and about 1.2% of school pupils are testing positive and about 1.6% of staff are testing positive.

"It is really low in most occasions - sometimes in some areas it's down to 0.4%.

"So, as a game-changer, it is giving confidence that schools are safe," he said.