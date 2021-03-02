With the reopening of schools for all pupils in England on the near horizon (8 March), there is much talk about how secondary schools and their students will carry out regular testing.
Calum Semple, professor of outbreak medicine and child health at the University of Liverpool, said once children have performed Covid tests under supervision a few times, they "get used to it".
"Perhaps we're generating a new group of scientists in the process," he told BBC Breakfast.
He added that there was "good news" of "quite low rates of active infection within the schools".
"We're using the lateral flow antigen tests that identify those children that are most likely to be infectious - and about 1.2% of school pupils are testing positive and about 1.6% of staff are testing positive.
"It is really low in most occasions - sometimes in some areas it's down to 0.4%.
"So, as a game-changer, it is giving confidence that schools are safe," he said.
How worried should we be about Brazil variant?
Asked how concerned we should be about the P1 (Brazil) variant, Dr Barrett from the Sanger Institute for Identification said there were two aspects of new variants they look at - are they more transmissible and might they be less well neutralised from immunity from vaccines or previous infection?
In the case of P1, he told the BBC's Today programme he did not think there was very strong evidence that it's more transmissible than the current widely circulating variants in the UK, like the Kent variant.
"I think there is some laboratory-based evidence that it is partially less neutralised by vaccines. I don't think we know how much of a difference that will make in the real world.
"We certainly don't think it will be completely able to escape vaccination," he added.
Scientists are able to identify different mutations of the virus by gathering samples from all over the country and bringing them to the Sanger Institute for identification, which has the largest genome sequencing operation in the world.
Dr Jeff Barrett. director of the COVID-19 Genomics Initiative there, spoke to the Today programme a little earlier.
He said they were analysing over 20,000 sequences per week, which equates to about 20% of all infections in the UK.
His team tried to spot new variants as quickly as possibly, he said, and when they did see examples of P1 (Brazil variant) that information can be used to try to keep the number of onward transmissions as low as possible.
- Concerns remain around the worrying Brazil variant, but the government has defended its border arrangements, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying home quarantine measures were already in place.
- UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing to hand out £408m to help museums, theatres and galleries in England reopen once Covid restrictions start to ease. In Wednesday's Budget, he will also announce a £150m fund to help communities take over local pubs.
- The devolved government in Northern Ireland is due to publish its plan to exit lockdown. It is understood it won't have specific target dates like England, but will set out critieria to open up nine different areas of business and society.
- France has changed its policy on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and says it will now be given to people between 65 and 74. Health officials had previously restricted the jab to younger age groups - because of what they claimed was a lack of trial data.
- The spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants is threatening to fuel a "potential fourth surge of cases" in the US, a top health official has warned
