Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Chancellor, tells Sky News's Sophy Ridge the Labour Party wants to see "absolute determination to protect jobs and business in the UK" from the budget on Wednesday.

"What is right now is to secure our recovery," she tells Ridge.

She says she will welcome longer term debate around corporation tax, but not in the immediate future, saying the government should be focused right now on "promoting our economy and securing our recovery".

She accuses the Chancellor of trying to get tax changes out of the way quickly "so they can have a general election when they can cut taxes". She says he is being driven "by party political considerations".

Dodds says there should be no additional costs levelled at families at this time - such as council tax rises.

She calls for a more targeted approach, saying current measures are not always giving support where it is needed - and says the government should be focused on "stamping out waste and mismanagement".