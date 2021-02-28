Dodds says Budget focus should be on 'securing our recovery'
Welcome to today’s live page. To start with, here is a summary of this morning's main
headlines.
Nearly 700,000 shops, restaurants, hotels, hair salons, gyms
and other businesses in England, will be eligible for so-called "restart grants" to "get them back on their feet” post-pandemic. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the grants, worth up to
£18,000 per firm, will help shops and pubs reopen as England eases lockdown. He'll be speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show from 09:00 GMT
Nearly 700,000 shops, restaurants, hotels, hair salons, gyms
and other businesses in England, will be eligible for so-called "restart grants" to "get them back on their feet” post-pandemic. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the grants, worth up to
£18,000 per firm, will help shops and pubs reopen as England eases lockdown. He'll be speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show from 09:00 GMT
- Free Covid tests will be offered to the families of all pupils in England under plans to reopen schools from 8 March. Home testing for secondary pupils will be twice weekly, with parents expected to continue the testing at home after three tests in school. Public Health England says testing will help "uncover hidden cases"
and break chains of transmission
- US regulators have formally approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.The vaccine is set to be a cost-effective alternative to the
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of a
freezer. Trials have found it is 66% effective
overall when moderate cases are included. The first
doses could be available to the US public as early as next week
-
A senior
German immunologist is urging his country to change its mind and start allowing over-65s to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Germany is one of several EU states that have
expressed doubts over the efficacy of the jab in older people, but recent studies
in Scotland found hospital admissions were reduced by 94% four weeks after the
first dose
-
The
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been urging people to get the Covid vaccine, saying it is "really important". During a video call
with two women who have been shielding since last March, Prince William says the uptake so far had been "amazing" - but adds: "We've got to
keep it going”. The Prince also warns against
fake news about the jab on social media.
Dodds says Budget focus should be on 'securing our recovery'
Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Chancellor, tells Sky News's Sophy Ridge the Labour Party wants to see "absolute determination to protect jobs and business in the UK" from the budget on Wednesday.
"What is right now is to secure our recovery," she tells Ridge.
She says she will welcome longer term debate around corporation tax, but not in the immediate future, saying the government should be focused right now on "promoting our economy and securing our recovery".
She accuses the Chancellor of trying to get tax changes out of the way quickly "so they can have a general election when they can cut taxes". She says he is being driven "by party political considerations".
Dodds says there should be no additional costs levelled at families at this time - such as council tax rises.
She calls for a more targeted approach, saying current measures are not always giving support where it is needed - and says the government should be focused on "stamping out waste and mismanagement".
Was Eat Out to Help Out a mistake?
Sophy Ridge asks the chancellor if he'll admit to having got things wrong with the coronavirus response.
She refers to a University of Warwick study showing there had been a rise in infections in the UK after the Eat Out to Help Out scheme that Rishi Sunak spearheaded.
He replies he does not agree with that and points out there are different studies. The areas where it was most used, for example south-west England, were the slowest to see any rise in cases, he says. He also adds almost every other country had rises in autumn and winter.
"What I was trying to do is protect the over two million people who work in hospitality," he says. They are often the lower paid, and often women, and it was "really important" to protect those jobs, he adds.
Sunak says coronavirus 'has had massive toll'
The chancellor says we have "a challenge in our public finances", telling Ridge on Sunday coronavirus "has had a massive toll on our economy".
Speaking ahead of Wednesday's budget, he says he wants to "level with people about that" and "be honest about our plans to address that".
He receives questions from the public about how long the furlough scheme will last and if the £20 Universal Credit uplift will continue.
On both, he says the budget is "the place where we will set out the next stages of our response".
Mr Sunak says support will align with the roadmap out of lockdown set out by the prime minister this week, and people will be supported "along that path".
Sunak: High Street grants will help businesses 'back on their feet'
Rishi Sunak says the government's new grant scheme for High Street businesses will help get them "back on their feet".
He tells Sky News' Ridge on Sunday he wants to support businesses as they reopen and "protect as many jobs as possible".
"Our High Streets are really important," he says. "That's why we're now providing generous cash grants to help those businesses get back on their feet, keep their staff as we reopen in the coming weeks and months."
'Businesses don't want a stop-start approach', says Sunak
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed the roadmap dates are the earliest possible dates for the easing of restrictions.
Asked by Sophy Ridge on Sky News if there is a chance of them being moved forward, he says the government wants a "cautious but irreversible" move out of lockdown.
"What businesses don't want is a stop-start approach to this, what we want is a one-way road," he says, but adds "the early signs are promising" for hitting the targets.
What the papers say
There is concern in some of Sunday's papers about what Chancellor Rishi Sunak may be preparing to include in his Budget on Wednesday.
The Sunday Times fears what it calls "stealth tax" rises - freezing income tax allowances.
The Sunday Telegraph warns against what it sees as a "devastating" move towards a "pro-tax philosophy".
It picks up on a report, as do the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, by the Tax Payers' Alliance, that since coming to power a decade ago the Conservatives have made more than 1,000 tax rises.
The Sunday Express and Sun on Sunday both focus on the £5bn fund for pubs, restaurants and high street shops, with the Express dubbing the chancellor's plan the "bounce back budget".
The Mail on Sunday reports on findings that suggest a single dose of either the Pfizer-BioNtech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine reduces the risk of a person needing hospital treatment for Covid by more than 90%.
And many front pages pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore whose funeral took place yesterday, picturing his coffin wrapped in the union flag being carried by members of the Armed Forces.
Read more.
£5bn fund to help High Street recover from Covid
Nearly 700,000 shops, restaurants, hotels, hair salons, gyms and other businesses in England, will be eligible for so-called "restart grants" to "get them back on their feet” post-pandemic, Chancellor Rishi Sunak says.
The new £5bn grant scheme for High Street businesses in England will help shops and pubs reopen as England eases lockdown. The devolved nations will receive equivalent extra funding.
Mr Sunak tells the Mail on Sunday it had been an "incredibly difficult year for our High Streets" and the new money will provide businesses "the support they need to get them through”.
Non-essential shops in England, along with outdoor hospitality, will be allowed to reopen from 12 April at the earliest.
The one-off payment has been broadly welcomed by businesses, but some groups have said it does not go far enough.
Helen Dickinson, of the British Retail Consortium, which represents chain stores, says the latest money is a "vital injection of funding" but warns it will "only provide temporary relief" if the business rate holiday does not continue.
Last year was the worst for the High Street in more than 25 years as the pandemic accelerated the move towards online shopping, with more than 180,000 jobs lost in retail alone, according to the Centre for Retail Research.
Read more.
Good morning
Welcome to today’s live page. To start with, here is a summary of this morning's main headlines.