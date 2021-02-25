PA Media Copyright: PA Media

We've got a bit more from schools minister Nick Gibb now, who says the wearing of face coverings in secondary school classrooms is not compulsory.

He adds that it is, however, "highly recommended" - and one of a number of measures in place to reduce the risk of transmission.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he explains: "We are saying it is not mandatory for schools to have masks in classrooms but it is highly recommended because we want to do everything we can to reduce the risk of transmission in the school.

"So there is twice-a-week testing of students, staff as well.

"We have all those measures in place - hand hygiene, the cleaning of surfaces, the ventilation, staggered lunchbreaks and play times - all those measures designed to minimise the risk of infection and transmission within the school.

"And this is one more measure just to help reduce that where you can't have social distancing in a classroom."