Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also been on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning, as people across England digest the government's plan for their next few weeks and months.

He says the "guiding thought" behind the gradual plan is so we can "see the impact of each step before taking the next one".

"I think, frankly, it's wise" he says.

But he calls on people to follow each step as it happens, and not skip ahead and break the rules before they are eased.

"It is actually on all of us," he says. "It’s only because all of us, or the very large majority, have followed the lockdown rules so rigorously, that we’ve seen cases come down so sharply over the past few weeks.

"And it’s on all of us to follow each step as we take it, not to get ahead of ourselves. For now, we’re still in lockdown."

Mr Hancock defended the decision of the government not to set out "numerical thresholds" for the four conditions before each step, saying it was a "matter of judgement".

The government would need to look at the number of hospitalisations and deaths, and make sure that "cases haven't gone completely through the roof".

"No vaccine is perfect, no vaccine in history has been perfect, so you do have to keep an eye on the number of cases."

And he adds: "We are prepared to take local action if that’s needed."