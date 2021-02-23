Hancock 'had nothing to do' with contract with ex-pub landlord
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is also questioned on Today about contracts signed by the government during the pandemic.
A judge last week ruled he had acted unlawfully when his department did not reveal details of contracts within 30 days of them being signed. Under the law, the government was required to publish a "contract award notice".
Hancock has been called on to apologise, but he insists that the reason they were not published was because his team were busy with other things, for example working to try and secure personal protective equipment for the NHS.
Hancock is asked about another investigation, into a firm run by a former pub landlord that was awarded a £30m contract during the pandemic. Alex Bourne - who used to run a pub near Matt Hancock's old constituency home in West Suffolk - made vials for Covid testing through his firm Hinpack, which had no history of medical goods.
"What first attracted your friend, a pub landlord, to the
opportunity to make millions of pounds making protective equipment for the NHS,
something he’d never made before?" he was asked.
Mr Hancock replied: "Well I don’t know. And obviously there was a massive shortage of a huge
amount of items. The demand for PPE went up tenfold.
"My team bought PPE from all over the place.
"I didn’t have anything to do with that
contract."
Hancock: For now, we're still in lockdown
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also been on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning, as people across England digest the government's plan for their next few weeks and months.
He says the "guiding thought" behind the gradual plan is so we can "see the impact of each step before taking the next one".
"I think, frankly, it's wise" he says.
But he calls on people to follow each step as it happens, and not skip ahead and break the rules before they are eased.
"It is actually on all of us," he says. "It’s only because all of us, or the very large majority, have followed the lockdown rules so rigorously, that we’ve seen cases come down so sharply over the past few weeks.
"And it’s on all of us to follow each step as we take it, not to get ahead of ourselves. For now, we’re still in lockdown."
Mr Hancock defended the decision of the government not to set out "numerical thresholds" for the four conditions before each step, saying it was a "matter of judgement".
The government would need to look at the number of hospitalisations and deaths, and make sure that "cases haven't gone completely through the roof".
"No vaccine is perfect, no vaccine in history has been perfect, so you do have to keep an eye on the number of cases."
And he adds: "We are prepared to take local action if
that’s needed."
UK unemployment nudges five-year high
We've had news on jobs this morning, with the UK unemployment rate at highest for almost five years.
The UK's unemployment rose to 5.1% in the three months to December, official figures show.
The Office for National Statistics said 1.74 million people were unemployed in the October to December period, up 454,000 from the same quarter in 2019.
The figures show 726,000 fewer people are currently in payrolled employment than before the start of the pandemic.
Almost three-fifths of this fall, 425,000, has come from those aged under-25.
England's lockdown roadmap 'cautious and careful' - Hancock
BBC Breakfast
England's roadmap out of lockdown is designed for a "cautious and careful" exit, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he reiterates the prime minister's aim for the end of this lockdown to be "irreversible".
Asked about international travel, he is not drawn, but says the government has been clear "this is an area we need to work further on" and will be reviewing.
He says "we just don't know the science yet" and ministers need to see the impact of the vaccine on new variants.
And on vaccine certificates, he says "there's clearly an important role for certification for international travel", but stresses that the possibility of broader use would need to be reviewed.
"There's areas of life you wouldn't want it to extend to and I think it's right to take some time to consider and have a debate," he says.
Latest from around the world
The United States last night passed what President Joe Biden described as a "heartbreaking
milestone" with 500,000 coronavirus deaths. Addressing the nation during a
candle-lighting ceremony, Mr Biden urged Americans to remember the dead and has
ordered all flags be lowered to half-mast on federal property for the next five
days.
Australia is expected to ramp up a national vaccination drive after a second shipment of doses arrived into the country overnight. Health Minister Greg Hunt hopes to reach one million weekly doses by the end of March, after local production of the AstraZeneca jab begins
In Europe,France now has the highest number of people in intensive care units since the start of December. The country is not under national lockdown, but infection rates have stayed stubbornly high despite an overnight curfew and other curbs.
'Too early to say' when social distancing might end - Hancock
BBC Breakfast
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is appearing on the BBC's morning programmes today.
He says it is "too early to say" how long social distancing measures will need to be in place.
But that he wants it to become "social norms" rather than through legislation that people would, for example, chose to wear face masks if they were travelling on public transport.
Hancock is also asked about the end of the stay-at-home rule on 29 March, and what this means for non-essential travel, such as visiting family.
He says: "On 29 March there will still be guidance to stay local and by law you will not be able to stay overnight elsewhere.
"But we are able to make that first step so that we can have the rule of six or two households outdoors.
"Hopefully.... we will then get to the position [in April] that people can stay overnight."
What do the UK papers say?
Freedom is a word repeated on many front pages, which all examine Boris Johnson's plan to end the lockdown in England.
The government wants to determine whether offering "Covid status" certificates, which could be used by people to demonstrate they had received a vaccine or a negative coronavirus test, could help venues open again
-
The United States last night passed what President Joe Biden described as a "heartbreaking
milestone" with 500,000 coronavirus deaths. Addressing the nation during a
candle-lighting ceremony, Mr Biden urged Americans to remember the dead and has
ordered all flags be lowered to half-mast on federal property for the next five
days.
- South Korea’s prime minister has told the BBC the country will aim to vaccinate 70% of their population by Autumn. South Korea was one of the first hit by the pandemic last year and became a role model for its mass testing and aggressive contact tracing measures, but their vaccination programme has had a slow start
- Australia is expected to ramp up a national vaccination drive after a second shipment of doses arrived into the country overnight. Health Minister Greg Hunt hopes to reach one million weekly doses by the end of March, after local production of the AstraZeneca jab begins
-
In Europe,France now has the highest number of people in intensive care units since the start of December. The country is not under national lockdown, but infection rates have stayed stubbornly high despite an overnight curfew and other curbs.
-
Boris Johnson has insisted his four-step plan to ease England's lockdown is a "one-way road to freedom"
-
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will reveal her own plan later
-
Airlines say they have already seen a surge in bookings, following the prime minister's announcement of the road map out of lockdown
-
The government wants to determine whether offering "Covid status" certificates, which could be used by people to demonstrate they had received a vaccine or a negative coronavirus test, could help venues open again
-
The rate of unemployment in the UK rose to 5.1% in the three months to December, official figures show
-
Town centres are to be the focus of the Welsh government's 'mission' for post-Covid economic recovery
-
But businesses are accusing the Welsh government of "radio silence" as they try to plan their reopening following lockdown
-
And in Northern Ireland, First Minister Arlene Foster wants the Stormont executive to discuss the reopening date for schools after the PM set out his roadmap.
Plan to ease lockdown in Scotland due
Over the last 24 hours we've heard a lot about the lockdown easing plan set out by Boris Johnson. But that just covers England - and each of the devolved nations is in charge of its own rules.
Today it's Scotland's turn and later First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will set out her plan in a statement early this afternoon.
Like Mr Johnson, she has said the decisions will be driven by data, rather than dates.
She wants the country's gradual emergence from lockdown to be "phased and sustainable", with at least three weeks between each phase.
It will begin with easing current level four restrictions before moving back into system that varies by area.
Yesterday, Scotland's youngest school pupils returned to the classroom.
We'll be bringing you the updates when they happen, and our latest story is here.
UK unemployment nudges five-year high
We've had news on jobs this morning, with the UK unemployment rate at highest for almost five years.
The UK's unemployment rose to 5.1% in the three months to December, official figures show.
The Office for National Statistics said 1.74 million people were unemployed in the October to December period, up 454,000 from the same quarter in 2019.
The figures show 726,000 fewer people are currently in payrolled employment than before the start of the pandemic.
Almost three-fifths of this fall, 425,000, has come from those aged under-25.
What's in the roadmap for lifting lockdown?
The government's "roadmap" for easing Covid restrictions in England is the main focus of this morning's news, so what does that involve?
After the first step - in two parts on 8 and 29 March - further lifting of the rules will happen if certain conditions are met - such as the vaccine programme going to plan.
The aim is for all restrictions to be lifted, which will happen by 21 June at the earliest.
Other parts of the UK aim to outline their plans for easing lockdown in the coming weeks.
What's the latest in the UK?
Here's what you need to know this morning:
Welcome to Tuesday’s live page
We will be bringing you the latest Covid-19 news throughout the day, including reaction to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to ease lockdown in England in four steps from March 8, to 21 June.