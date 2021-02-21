Woman receives vaccine
  1. Hancock: 'New target' for vaccine rollout

    The health secretary says the government now has a "new target" for the vaccine rollout in England.

    Categories 1-9, the most vulnerable people, over-50s and health and social care workers will receive their jabs by 15 April, Matt Hancock tell Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

    After that, all adults should be offered the jab by the end of July, he says.

    Vaccines are able to be delivered at a rate of 500,000 a day, he says.

  3. Fewest firms planning job cuts since pandemic began

    A closed shop window
    Some 292 British employers made plans to cut jobs in January.

    A total of 32,000 redundancies were proposed. That's up 9% on last January. But it's also the lowest figure since the start of the pandemic, excluding December, which usually sees less activity because of the Christmas holidays.

    This was despite lockdowns across almost all of the UK, which closed schools and many businesses including restaurants, bars and retailers deemed "non-essential".

    "This seems to suggest that the extension of the furlough scheme from 31 October to 30 April has been effective in preventing another surge in job losses," said Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics.

    Read the full story here.

    Chart showing planned redundancies
  4. How risky are the routes out of lockdown?

    People walking past a shop
    Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting with ministers today to finalise what he has called a "road map out of lockdown" for England.

    He will announce the plans on Monday and there has been much media speculation about which restrictions might be relaxed first

    Over the course of the past year, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has advised the government on the pandemic, assessing the risks of transmission of coronavirus in many areas of daily life.

    This advice looks at how closing or opening certain sectors could affect its spread - although with varying degrees of confidence, as the precise impact of each measure is difficult to assess.

    The assessments which have been publicly released have not yet factored in the impact of the vaccine rollout or the new, more transmissible Covid variants.

    We have looked at what Sage has advised about the risks in a number of areas.

  5. All UK adults to be offered jab by 31 July, says PM

    All adults in the UK will be offered their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, the prime minister has said.

    More than 17 million people have been given a jab since the UK's Covid vaccine rollout began in December 2020.

    The government's previous target was to offer all adults the first dose by September.

    But Boris Johnson said he now wants the programme to "go further and faster".

    He said the July target would allow vulnerable people to be protected "sooner" and would help to further ease lockdown rules across the country.

    NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said there were "early signs" the vaccine rollout was contributing to a fall in hospital admissions.

    Read the full story here.

  6. The latest headlines

