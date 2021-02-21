The health secretary says the government now has a "new target" for the vaccine rollout in England.

Categories 1-9, the most vulnerable people, over-50s and health and social care workers will receive their jabs by 15 April, Matt Hancock tell Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

After that, all adults should be offered the jab by the end of July, he says.

Vaccines are able to be delivered at a rate of 500,000 a day, he says.