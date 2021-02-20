BBC Copyright: BBC

Several papers report that families should be able to meet up over Easter, under plans to ease the lockdown.

The Daily Telegraph says the prime minister is determined to keep his blueprint for lifting restrictions a secret until Monday.

The paper reports that only three cabinet ministers have been brought "into the loop" on what it entails.

They were reportedly given print-outs of the plans at a meeting this week - but had to return the documents before leaving the room.

The Guardian reports that England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, is said by sources to be "very unhappy" about so-called "big bang" plans for all pupils to return to schools on 8 March.

The paper says the government has denied the claims - saying Prof Whitty is not opposed to any of the options being discussed.

