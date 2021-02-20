With almost all care home residents now having had a first dose of the vaccine, the government says this represents a balance between the risks posed by Covid and the importance of families spending time together.
It follows increasing pressure from organisations representing older and disabled people and their relatives.
However, those groups wanted restrictions eased by 1 March, saying that meaningful visits are fundamental to the wellbeing of both residents and families.
Wealthy countries are facing growing pressure to make sure lower-income nations get fair access to vaccines.
President Joe Biden has pledged $4bn in US aid to the fund and the EU doubled its contributrion from €500m to €1bn.
Germany pledged an additional $1.2bn with Chancellor Angela Merkel telling journalists: "I stressed in my intervention that the pandemic is not over until all people in the world have been vaccinated."
The Covax scheme is aiming to get at least 1.3 billion vaccine doses to vulnerable populations worldwide in the coming months.
Care home residents in England to be allowed one regular visitor
Care home residents in
England will be allowed to pick one person to visit them regularly from 8 March, the government says.
They will be able to meet
indoors and hold hands - but visitors must wear PPE and be tested before
entering the home.
Health Secretary Matt
Hancock says the rule change is a "first step to getting back to where we
want to be".
Newspaper headlines: PM's 'secret' blueprint, and Whitty 'very unhappy'
Several papers report that families should be able to meet up over Easter, under plans to ease the lockdown.
The Daily Telegraph says the prime minister is determined to keep his blueprint for lifting restrictions a secret until Monday.
The paper reports that only three cabinet ministers have been brought "into the loop" on what it entails.
They were reportedly given print-outs of the plans at a meeting this week - but had to return the documents before leaving the room.
The Guardian reports that England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, is said by sources to be "very unhappy" about so-called "big bang" plans for all pupils to return to schools on 8 March.
The paper says the government has denied the claims - saying Prof Whitty is not opposed to any of the options being discussed.
UK should send vaccines to poorer nations now - WTO chief
The UK should donate vaccines to developing countries now rather than waiting until it has a surplus, the new head of the World Trade Organization has told the BBC.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says it is "in the interest" of wealthy countries that all nations access vaccines.
It comes after PM Boris Johnson said the UK would donate most of its surplus supply to poorer nations.
On Friday, G7 leaders pledged to intensify co-operation on Covid-19.
They agreed to increase their contribution to the Covax vaccine-sharing initiative, which is aiming to get at least 1.3 billion doses to vulnerable populations worldwide in the coming months.
Analysis: A cautious step forward
Alison Holt
Social affairs correspondent
After months where visits to many care home residents have been at closed windows or behind screens, if they've happened at all, this latest announcement marks a cautious step forward.
From 8 March, a single named family member or friend will be able to visit someone living in a care home.
With almost all care home residents now having had a first dose of the vaccine, the government says this represents a balance between the risks posed by Covid and the importance of families spending time together.
It follows increasing pressure from organisations representing older and disabled people and their relatives.
However, those groups wanted restrictions eased by 1 March, saying that meaningful visits are fundamental to the wellbeing of both residents and families.
Travel industry begs for 'route out of crisis'
The travel industry has urged the prime minister to provide a roadmap to get people travelling again this summer.
In an open letter, travel organisations and businesses have asked for more help to safeguard employees' livelihoods and rebuild the £80bn contribution the sector makes to the UK economy.
"We urge you to provide a route out of the crisis for the travel industry," it says.
Boris Johnson will set out his plans for easing lockdown rules on Monday.
Under the current national restrictions, holidays are not permitted anywhere in the UK. International travel is restricted to essential purposes, such as for work, medical appointments, or education.
The latest headlines
