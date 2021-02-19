Richer nations have been accused of hoarding vaccines at the expense of poorer ones.
Some high-income nations, such as the UK and Canada, have ordered enough doses to vaccinate their populations more than once.
At Friday's virtual meeting of the G7 - a club of seven leading economic powers - world leaders are expected to acknowledge the vaccine deficit.
Boris Johnson will pledge to donate a majority of the
UK's surplus vaccine supply to Covax - a UN initiative intended to ensure equitable
access to coronavirus vaccines.
Richard
Hatchett, chief executive of the Coalition
for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, says the PM's pledge shows "terrific leadership" - and he hopes other G7 partners would follow his
lead.
He tells Radio 4's Today programme: "We know that we are in a race with the virus and the longer the
virus circulates and transmission is high, the more likely we are to see the emergence of mutations that may render our vaccines useless.
“If we don’t reduce transmission globally as quickly
as possible, we will continue fighting this pandemic for much longer than we
need to.”
What the UK papers say
The suggestion one jab of either the Oxford or Pfizer vaccines can cut Covid
infections by two thirds is the main story for the Daily Telegraph. It says early research by Public Health England shows a
similar reduction in infection across all age groups.
The
paper describes it as "the vaccine data that paves the way back to
freedom".
It
says a majority of those questioned supported the reopening of schools on 8
March and of non-essential shops by April. But
most remained hesitant about pubs and restaurants opening their doors within
the next two months.
Decision day on Dutch Covid curfew: Latest around Europe
A dramatic day awaits in the Netherlands
as the government fights to maintain its overnight Covid curfew. Mark Rutte's caretaker government
will appeal this morning against a court’s decision to lift the 21:00-04:30 curfew because
ministers used national emergency legislation. In case the appeal fails, a new curfew law
will be heard by the upper house of parliament to replace it.
Germany has reportedly appointed a special commissioner to help
speed up the supply of vaccines. Spiegel website says Christoph Krupp’s job
will be to help companies accelerate production and act as their point man with
the government. Germany has so far given almost three million people, 3.6%
of the population, an initial dose.
France has increased isolation periods for people infected with
Covid-19 from seven to 10 days. Health minister Olivier Véran says some
scientific studies suggest new variants mean you could be infectious for
longer. France says one million people have now had both shots of the Covid
vaccine.
Italy’s new PM Mario Draghi easily won his confidence vote by MPs
last night by 535 votes to 56. The former head of the European Central Bank won
backing across the political spectrum, from the centre-left to the far right.
If you work at the Vatican
and refuse to get vaccinated you could lose your job under a new decree. The
Vatican says staff will need to provide a medical reason for not having the jab
or face the consequences.
Good morning
Welcome to today’s live page. Here are the latest
coronavirus headlines from around the UK:
First Minister Mark Drakeford is set to announce proposals for the return of more pupils to classrooms in Wales. Under government plans, primary school children aged eight and
over may be able to return to school from 15 March, if Covid cases continue to
fall. However, lockdown rules will remain place for another three weeks
All times stated are UK
