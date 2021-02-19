PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Richer nations have been accused of hoarding vaccines at the expense of poorer ones.

Some high-income nations, such as the UK and Canada, have ordered enough doses to vaccinate their populations more than once.

At Friday's virtual meeting of the G7 - a club of seven leading economic powers - world leaders are expected to acknowledge the vaccine deficit.

Boris Johnson will pledge to donate a majority of the UK's surplus vaccine supply to Covax - a UN initiative intended to ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines.

Richard Hatchett, chief executive of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, says the PM's pledge shows "terrific leadership" - and he hopes other G7 partners would follow his lead.

He tells Radio 4's Today programme: "We know that we are in a race with the virus and the longer the virus circulates and transmission is high, the more likely we are to see the emergence of mutations that may render our vaccines useless.

“If we don’t reduce transmission globally as quickly as possible, we will continue fighting this pandemic for much longer than we need to.”