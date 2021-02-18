The agreement that secondary school pupils
should take bi-weekly lateral-flow tests at home during term time is
said to be a "compromise" between the government and teaching unions, who
were unhappy about the idea of mass testing in schools.
The
Express and the Mirror both report comments
by the prime minister, insisting on a "cautious" data-led approach to
lifting the lockdown.
It
is a position that appears to have frustrated the Daily Mail, given its
headline: "Now take the brakes off,
Boris!" Business chiefs and MPs are part of the
"growing clamour" for more haste, the paper says, amid fears restrictions
could last until July.
- There has been a "strong decline" in the level of coronavirus infections in England since January, say scientists tracking the
epidemic. Infections have dropped by
two-thirds since lockdown began, with an 80% fall in London, but virus levels
are still high, with one in 200 testing positive last week
- Boris Johnson is facing fresh calls to compensate keyworkers suffering from "long Covid". A total of 65 MPs and peers have signed a letter to the PM,
asking for it to be recognised as an occupational disease. The All Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus estimates
approximately 390,000 people will have long Covid in the UK
-
A video featuring celebrities including singer Beverley
Knight, Olympian Denise Lewis and Citizen Khan’s Adil Ray will be shown on TV on Thursday evening, urging people from ethnic minority communities to get the Covid vaccine.The campaign comes amid growing concern about the uptake of Covid
vaccines among BAME communities in the UK
- Government support for workers needs to be wound down gradually to keep a lid on rising unemployment, the Resolution
Foundation has said. The think tank warned many furloughed workers are expected to lose their jobs when the scheme ends. It said furlough should
remain in place for several months after restrictions are lifted to give
employers time to recover
-
Government needs to play a bigger role in the economy
permanently, Labour's leader Sir Keir Starmer will argue on Thursday. Sir Keir will say there cannot be a "return to business as usual" in the wake of the virus and argue for a new partnership between "an active state
and enterprising business".
What the UK papers say
Today's newspapers report Boris Johnson's cautious words on lockdown easing – with the focus shifting to young people and their role in spreading the virus.
The Daily Telegraph says the government's plans to reopen schools in England will involve parents testing their children for coronavirus twice a week at home.
The agreement that secondary school pupils should take bi-weekly lateral-flow tests at home during term time is said to be a "compromise" between the government and teaching unions, who were unhappy about the idea of mass testing in schools.
The Guardian highlights why the testing of young people could become a crucial issue, pointing to the latest React study of infection rates by Imperial College London. It suggests Covid-19 is now spreading most among 18 to 24-year-olds and and children aged between 5 and 12.
The Express and the Mirror both report comments by the prime minister, insisting on a "cautious" data-led approach to lifting the lockdown.
It is a position that appears to have frustrated the Daily Mail, given its headline: "Now take the brakes off, Boris!" Business chiefs and MPs are part of the "growing clamour" for more haste, the paper says, amid fears restrictions could last until July.
