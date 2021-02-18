Today's newspapers report Boris Johnson's cautious words on lockdown easing – with the focus shifting to young people and their role in spreading the virus.

The Daily Telegraph says the government's plans to reopen schools in England will involve parents testing their children for coronavirus twice a week at home .

The agreement that secondary school pupils should take bi-weekly lateral-flow tests at home during term time is said to be a "compromise" between the government and teaching unions, who were unhappy about the idea of mass testing in schools.

The Guardian highlights why the testing of young people could become a crucial issue , pointing to the latest React study of infection rates by Imperial College London. It suggests Covid-19 is now spreading most among 18 to 24-year-olds and and children aged between 5 and 12.

The Express and the Mirror both report comments by the prime minister, insisting on a "cautious" data-led approach to lifting the lockdown.

It is a position that appears to have frustrated the Daily Mail, given its headline: "Now take the brakes off, Boris!" Business chiefs and MPs are part of the "growing clamour" for more haste, the paper says, amid fears restrictions could last until July.

