EPA Copyright: EPA Ursula von der Leyen's plan is to bring together the drugs industry, laboratories, health authorities and researchers Image caption: Ursula von der Leyen's plan is to bring together the drugs industry, laboratories, health authorities and researchers

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will try to head off criticism of EU vaccine delays and shortages, with a plan to adapt vaccines to new mutations quickly. The aim is to set up a European testing network and approve "second generation" vaccines against future strains.

Dutch appeal judges last night temporarily allowed a nationwide Covid curfew to stay in place 15 minutes before it was due to be lifted. A court had earlier ruled the government was wrong to use emergency laws to impose it. A new curfew law is being rushed before MPs today so it can come into force before the case returns to the appeal court on Friday.

Italy’s new prime minister Mario Draghi presents his Covid recovery plan to the Senate this morning. He’s then set to survive a vote of confidence.

Slovakia’s pandemic is getting worse and it’s introducing a 14-day quarantine this morning on new arrivals. A negative test can also be given within eight days of arrival from most European countries.

There are no plans to tighten health measures in France when the current winter holidays come to an end, according to media reports. President Emmanuel Macron chairs France’s defence council today with infections gradually in decline, and just under 20,000 new cases reported last night. Local elections planned for next month have been postponed until June.

The EU’s statistics agency Eurostat says 450,000 more people than average died between March and November last year as the pandemic took its toll. The first peak was in April when 25% more people died than in the previous three years and then in November there was a 40% increase in excess mortality.