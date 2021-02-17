Former Peruvian president asked for early vaccination, doctors say
Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra requested and
received an early vaccination against Covid-19 out of turn, a doctor has told
lawmakers.
Mr Vizcarra said he and his wife were vaccinated last October
as clinical trial volunteers. However Dr German Malaga, who led the vaccine
trial, disputed this while testifying in parliament on Tuesday.
Dr Malaga said the former president asked him for two
vaccines.
Mr
Vizcarra was impeached and removed as president by parliament over separate
corruption allegations in November last year.
Now a
newspaper report about his early inoculation has embroiled the former president
and other government officials in another political scandal.
England still some way off being able to ease restrictions – NHS boss
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
England is still “some way away” from being able to start
relaxing lockdown restrictions, the chief executive of NHS Providers says.
Chris Hopson, who leads the organisation that represents hospitals
and other NHS trusts in England, says trust leaders have written to the prime
minister urging caution, setting out four tests that need to be passed before
restrictions are eased.
These are that case numbers need to come right down, the NHS
must have the capacity to treat all the patients it needs to, there must be
sufficient progress on vaccinations and there must be strong enough protections
to identify and control new coronavirus variants.
He tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that once the top nine
priority groups have had a coronavirus vaccine – which the government is hoping
to achieve by the end of April – this would be the “logical point” to start
lifting restrictions.
EU plan to respond to Covid mutations: Latest around Europe
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will try to head off criticism of EU vaccine delays and shortages, with a plan to adapt vaccines to new mutations
quickly. The aim is to set up a European testing network and approve "second
generation" vaccines against future strains.
Dutch appeal judges last night temporarily allowed a nationwide Covid curfew to stay in place 15 minutes before it was due to be lifted. A
court had earlier ruled the government was wrong to use emergency laws to impose
it. A new curfew law is being rushed before MPs today so it can come into force
before the case returns to the appeal court on Friday.
Italy’s new prime minister Mario Draghi presents his Covid recovery
plan to the Senate this morning. He’s then set to survive a vote of confidence.
Slovakia’s pandemic is getting worse and it’s introducing a 14-day
quarantine this morning on new arrivals. A negative test can also be given within
eight days of arrival from most European countries.
There are no plans to tighten health measures
in France when the current winter holidays come to an end, according to media
reports. President Emmanuel Macron chairs France’s defence council today with
infections gradually in decline, and just under 20,000 new cases reported last
night. Local elections planned for next month have been postponed until June.
The
EU’s statistics agency Eurostat says 450,000 more people than average died between March and November last year as the pandemic took its toll. The
first peak was in April when 25% more people died than in the previous three
years and then in November there was a 40% increase in excess mortality.
Make children priority after pandemic, watchdog says
Office of the Children's CommissionCopyright: Office of the Children's Commission
Vulnerable children must be at the heart of government plans
to "build back better" after the pandemic, England's children's
commissioner says.
Anne Longfield is calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to
put children at the "centre stage" of plans to "level up"
the nation.
In a final speech after six years in the role, she accuses
the Treasury of a bias against children.
The government says protecting vulnerable children is at
the heart of its pandemic response.
The papers: 'Ready, test, go' and 'roadmap revealed'
BBCCopyright: BBC
Many of Wednesday's papers consider the next phase of
pandemic restrictions in England.
The Daily Mail says ministers and industry leaders are
discussing a "roadmap out of lockdown" that would see
restrictions in England gradually eased at four-week intervals, with leisure
businesses "broadly" back to normal by July.
According to the paper, there would be a limited reopening
of self-catered holiday lets by Easter; and restaurants and pubs would reopen
in May, with two households allowed to mix indoors, and the reintroduction of
the "rule of six" outdoors. Venues would be allowed to serve six
people indoors by June.
The Daily Telegraph reports that lockdown will
continue until
cases drop below 1,000 a day. It projects this could happen by early April,
with a senior Whitehall source telling the paper there's a "real
reluctance about committing to specific dates, without knowing what the case
numbers are doing".
Japan
has begun the rollout of its coronavirus vaccination programme, with 40,000
healthcare workers first in line to receive the jab
US President Joe Biden has said all Americans will have
access to a vaccine before August. During a CNN town hall meeting with members
of the public, he also said teachers should be moved up “in the hierarchy” for
vaccines
Covid cases in South Korea hit their highest level in nearly
40 days on Wednesday, prompting Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyn to warn against
the loosening of social distancing rules.
Good morning
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus
pandemic. Here’s a quick summary of the main stories in the UK this morning:
Waiting lists for hospital treatment could more than double
by April and hit 10 million in England, a think tank is warning
Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old veteran who raised
almost £33m for NHS charities, has left "a legacy he could never have
imagined", his daughter
has said after he died with coronavirus earlier this month
Prices rose slightly in the UK in January as lockdown
restrictions saw non-essential shops shut, official figures show
Children's commissioner 'dismayed' by school reopening decisions last year
England's children's commissioner says she was "dismayed" last year when schools stayed shut while shops and pubs reopened.
However, Anne Longfield says the prime minister has now come behind calls for schools to be "the last to close and the first to open".
She tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that "serious investment" of about £10bn will be needed to support children's mental health and help them catch up on lost education during the pandemic.
Longfield adds she believes Boris Johnson wants to "build back better" for children but does not think he has the "structures in government around him" to be able to do that.
“When the Treasury looks at decisions it looks at cost-benefit analysis… But it’s difficult when you look at children because of course many benefits don’t come for many years," she says.
Read more from the children's commissioner here.
