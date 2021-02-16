Video content Video caption: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: Vaccines should be distributed fairly Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: Vaccines should be distributed fairly

The newly-appointed head of the World Trade Organization has told the BBC that vaccine protectionism must be overcome to solve the pandemic.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says "a phenomenon where rich countries are vaccinating their populations and poor countries have to wait" must be avoided.

In recent weeks, several countries have tried to prevent the export of vaccines made within their borders.

But Dr Okonjo-Iweala says protectionism will hinder a global recovery.

"The nature of the pandemic and the mutation of many variants makes this such that no one country can feel safe until every country has taken precautions to vaccinate its population," she says.