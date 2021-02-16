school children
Scotland to learn if schools will return next week

Edited by Hamish Mackay

  1. New WTO boss warns against vaccine nationalism

    Video caption: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: Vaccines should be distributed fairly

    The newly-appointed head of the World Trade Organization has told the BBC that vaccine protectionism must be overcome to solve the pandemic.

    Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says "a phenomenon where rich countries are vaccinating their populations and poor countries have to wait" must be avoided.

    In recent weeks, several countries have tried to prevent the export of vaccines made within their borders.

    But Dr Okonjo-Iweala says protectionism will hinder a global recovery.

    "The nature of the pandemic and the mutation of many variants makes this such that no one country can feel safe until every country has taken precautions to vaccinate its population," she says.

  2. Why the goal is to live with Covid - not fight it

    A woman in a mask
    The government says it hopes to make Covid a manageable disease like flu.

    Vaccination and new treatments, ministers and their scientific advisers argue, will reduce the death rate and allow us to live with the virus rather than constantly trying to fight it.

    Why are they doing this? And is it even possible?

    Wiping a virus off the face of the earth has only happened once before, with smallpox in 1980, but a “Zero Covid” strategy could see border controls and more “short, sharp” lockdowns.

    BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle looks at the issues here.

  3. 'We want to be data driven, not date driven' - vaccines minister

    A bit more from vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi now. When asked about easing lockdown restriction on BBC Breakfast, he says the government wants to be "data driven rather than date driven".

    "Of course we all want the same thing, which is to get our lives back as quickly as possible from this severe lockdown, and that's the right thing to do and that's why we have put so much energy into the vaccination programme but we are going to be data driven because if you are data driven then it will be sustainable," he says.

    He adds he has been asked to "futureproof" the vaccination programme and planning with consideration for future booster jabs if needed, as well as scope to deal with virus variants - "so that we are always able to produce a vaccine that will deal with any variant".

  4. Sturgeon set to confirm phased return to schools

    School children
    Nicola Sturgeon is to announce whether more pupils will start to return to Scottish classrooms from next week, in a statement at Holyrood later.

    This could include children aged four to seven at primary schools and some secondary pupils for coursework.

    The first minister says she is "very keen" to begin the phased return of younger pupils to schools.

    The devolved nations have the powers to set their own coronavirus restrictions, and while they have made similar decisions during the crisis, they have moved at different speeds.

    You can read the full story here.

  5. Vaccines minister: 32 million will have first dose by end of April

    Nadhim Zahawi
    Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawil says he hopes 32 million people in the UK will have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine by the end of April.

    He tells BBC Breakfast: “I am confident we will hit our target of 32 million people having at least one dose and those who are due a second dose will have that as well by the end of April."

    This would include all of the top nine priority groups as set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

    Asked about supply, he says: "Supplies are coming online, we have to reserve second doses so that is an additional requirement at the moment where supply is finite.

    "But I see much greater volume in March and April, tens of millions of doses coming through and I am confident we'll hit our target."

  6. French concerts but no Italian skiing – the latest around Europe

    Skiers and tourists spend a day on holiday in Pianza di Vigezzo that reopens the facilities despite the ban in Craveggia
    Italian ski resorts were all set to reopen yesterday when the government extended its ban

    France is to hold experimental concerts in Paris and Marseille in the spring to work out how to reopen the culture sector. Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot says she’s very optimistic about seated events but standing events are more complicated. If all goes according to plan, 1,000 people will attend a seated event at the Marseille Dôme venue in the second half of March with the audience having the chance to stand up.

    Italy’s last-minute decision to halt the reopening of ski resorts until 5 March has prompted the new government’s first row. Local governors and some ministers are furious and a flash mob staged a protest at the northern resort of Bardonecchia.

    The Czech government has approved plans for a “state of danger” to replace a state of emergency rejected last week by MPs. Many but not all the emergency powers will be available. The government in Prague wants to gradually reopen schools from 1 March.

    Germany's BDI industry federation has warned of major consequences because of border closures with the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region. Director Joachim Lang says there's a risk of European supply chains breaking down.

    An opposition motion of no confidence in Slovenia’s government for its handling of Covid and for alleged undemocratic behaviour has failed by six votes. Opposition MPs accused PM Janez Jansa of trying to turn Slovenia into an “authoritarian democracy”.

    Eurozone finance ministers have decided to keep financial support policies in place for now, as latest forecasts indicate the 19-country area will rebound less than expected in 2021. Chairman Paschal Donohoe says there’s an “inherent risk of withdrawing support too early”.

  7. Tuesday's front pages

    Metro and Mirror
    "The final lockdown" is the phrase used on the front of the Metro and the Daily Telegraph, as they lead on comments made by the prime minister on Monday evenign at Downing Street.

    But they report Boris Johnson has called for a "cautious but irreversible" path back to normality - and the Telegraph says he has “dampened” hopes of a rapid reopening for Easter.

    The Times leads on "encouraging" early data showing that the coronavirus vaccination rollout is already reducing hospital admissions, deaths and transmission of the disease, while several front pages carry a picture of some of the first travellers to be required to quarantine in a hotel in England.

    You can read our full paper review here.

  8. What's happening around the world?

    School child
    Here are some of the top headlines around the world this morning:

  9. Good morning and welcome to our coverage

    Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    We will be bringing you live updates throughout the day on all the major Covid stories around the world.

