Health Secretary Matt Hancock says more than a million letters have already gone out offering a Covid jab to people aged 65 to 70 after the government hit its target of vaccinating 15 million people by mid-February.
He tells BBC Breakfast take up of the vaccine is "incredibly important" and says 90% of over-70s who have been offered a vaccination have come forward.
About two-thirds of care home staff and four-fifths of NHS staff have also accepted a vaccine, he says.
Unpaid carers, over-65s and people with an underlying health condition that makes them vulnerable to Covid are next in line to receive a jab, he says.
Asked about when restrictions might be lifted Mr Hancock says the prime minister will set out his "road map" next Monday with ministers looking at the data this week.
"Right now there are still over 23,000 people in hospital with Covid, that's more than the April peak, so we have still got some way to go," he says.
Vaccinations see huge drop in cases, Israel study shows
Tom Bateman
BBC Middle East correspondent
In one of the biggest real-world studies so far of vaccine effectiveness, Israel’s largest healthcare provider is reporting a 94% drop in symptomatic coronavirus cases among 600,000 people who have been fully vaccinated.
The analysis compares Israelis who have received two doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine with an unvaccinated group of the same size, matched for age and medical history. It reports a result similar to Pfizer’s clinical trials, though the research is preliminary and has yet to be peer reviewed.
The study also seeks to assess how well the vaccine can work against serious illness. Here, the researchers say they believe effectiveness, a week after a second dose, ranges from 91% to 99%. They say a more accurate figure will be available as more time passes after participants’ second jab.
Israel has immunised more than a quarter of its population with two doses. While overall infection rates in the country remain stubbornly high, the number of critically ill over-60s has fallen by a third in recent weeks - the age group were among the first to get jabs from mid to late December.
What the papers say
The UK passing the 15 million vaccinations target gets
widespread coverage in this morning’s UK papers.
The Metro says “15,062,189 reasons to be cheerful”, while
the Daily Express leads on Health Secretary Matt Hancock setting a new goal of
32 million jabs by the end of April.
Elsewhere the Daily Mirror focuses on the government’s exit
strategy and says pubs and restaurants could be open again by May and the Daily
Telegraph says “meet grandchildren outdoors in March”.
For a round-up of the rest of the papers click here.
Headlines from around the world
If you are just waking up here are the headlines from around
the world.
England’s coronavirus
vaccine roll out moves into a new phase today after the prime minister says all
the most vulnerable groups have been offered a jab. More than 15 million people
have now received a first dose
Similar rules have also
come into force in Scotland, while people travelling on to Wales and Northern
Ireland from red-list countries will have to quarantine in England as there are
no direct international flights
England’s coronavirus
vaccine roll out moves into a new phase today after the prime minister says all
the most vulnerable groups have been offered a jab. More than 15 million people
have now received a first dose
All British and Irish
arrivals to England from high-risk countries will have to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel from today. The measure aims to stop new variants of Covid entering
the country
Similar rules have also
come into force in Scotland, while people travelling on to Wales and Northern
Ireland from red-list countries will have to quarantine in England as there are
no direct international flights
Japan’s economy shrank by 4.8% in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, its first contraction since 2009
Microsoft founder Bill
Gates says ending the coronavirus pandemic will be “very, very easy” by comparison to solving climate change.
Vaccine take up 'incredibly important' - Hancock
What the papers say
Headlines from around the world
If you are just waking up here are the headlines from around the world.
