People arriving at Heathrow
Live

New travel quarantine rules begin across the UK

preview
4,013
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Vaccine take up 'incredibly important' - Hancock

    Matt Hancock
    Copyright: BBC

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock says more than a million letters have already gone out offering a Covid jab to people aged 65 to 70 after the government hit its target of vaccinating 15 million people by mid-February.

    He tells BBC Breakfast take up of the vaccine is "incredibly important" and says 90% of over-70s who have been offered a vaccination have come forward.

    About two-thirds of care home staff and four-fifths of NHS staff have also accepted a vaccine, he says.

    Unpaid carers, over-65s and people with an underlying health condition that makes them vulnerable to Covid are next in line to receive a jab, he says.

    Asked about when restrictions might be lifted Mr Hancock says the prime minister will set out his "road map" next Monday with ministers looking at the data this week.

    "Right now there are still over 23,000 people in hospital with Covid, that's more than the April peak, so we have still got some way to go," he says.

  2. Vaccinations see huge drop in cases, Israel study shows

    Tom Bateman

    BBC Middle East correspondent

    In one of the biggest real-world studies so far of vaccine effectiveness, Israel’s largest healthcare provider is reporting a 94% drop in symptomatic coronavirus cases among 600,000 people who have been fully vaccinated.

    The analysis compares Israelis who have received two doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine with an unvaccinated group of the same size, matched for age and medical history. It reports a result similar to Pfizer’s clinical trials, though the research is preliminary and has yet to be peer reviewed.

    The study also seeks to assess how well the vaccine can work against serious illness. Here, the researchers say they believe effectiveness, a week after a second dose, ranges from 91% to 99%. They say a more accurate figure will be available as more time passes after participants’ second jab.

    Israel has immunised more than a quarter of its population with two doses. While overall infection rates in the country remain stubbornly high, the number of critically ill over-60s has fallen by a third in recent weeks - the age group were among the first to get jabs from mid to late December.

    Woman receives vaccination in Herzliya, Israel (03/02/21)
    Copyright: Reuters

  3. What the papers say

    Metro and The Sun
    Copyright: BBC

    The UK passing the 15 million vaccinations target gets widespread coverage in this morning’s UK papers.

    The Metro says “15,062,189 reasons to be cheerful”, while the Daily Express leads on Health Secretary Matt Hancock setting a new goal of 32 million jabs by the end of April.

    Elsewhere the Daily Mirror focuses on the government’s exit strategy and says pubs and restaurants could be open again by May and the Daily Telegraph says “meet grandchildren outdoors in March”.

    For a round-up of the rest of the papers click here.

  4. Headlines from around the world

    Vaccine is prepared
    Copyright: Getty Images

    If you are just waking up here are the headlines from around the world.

  5. Good morning and welcome

    Good morning and welcome to our live page coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    We’ll be bringing you updates from around the world throughout the day.

Back to top