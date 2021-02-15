BBC Copyright: BBC

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says more than a million letters have already gone out offering a Covid jab to people aged 65 to 70 after the government hit its target of vaccinating 15 million people by mid-February.

He tells BBC Breakfast take up of the vaccine is "incredibly important" and says 90% of over-70s who have been offered a vaccination have come forward.

About two-thirds of care home staff and four-fifths of NHS staff have also accepted a vaccine, he says.

Unpaid carers, over-65s and people with an underlying health condition that makes them vulnerable to Covid are next in line to receive a jab, he says.

Asked about when restrictions might be lifted Mr Hancock says the prime minister will set out his "road map" next Monday with ministers looking at the data this week.

"Right now there are still over 23,000 people in hospital with Covid, that's more than the April peak, so we have still got some way to go," he says.