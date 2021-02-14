No 'arbitrary commitment' to re-open: Raab

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Mr Raab is speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge after a group of 63 Tory MPs demanded that all coronavirus restrictions in England be lifted by the end of April.

The lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group (CRG) has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say there will be no justification for Covid laws once the nine priority groups have been vaccinated.

On Saturday, Mr Johnson said he was "optimistic" about forthcoming plans for a "cautious" easing of England's lockdown – expected to begin with the reopening of schools from 8 March.

In a letter to the PM, the CRG said the vaccine rollout meant the prime minister had to set out a plan for "a return to normal life" from that date.

"All restrictions remaining after 8 March should be proportionate to the ever-increasing number of people we have protected,” the group said - adding that the burden of proof should be on ministers to show restrictions are necessary.

They called for pubs and restaurants to open by Easter in a "Covid-secure" and "commercially viable" way, saying two-thirds of the people in the nine priority groups should have had a first vaccine dose by then.

So far 14.5 million people in the top four priority groups have had at least one dose of the vaccine – with Covid jabs set to be extended to the over-65s from Monday.

These top four priority groups account for about 88% of the deaths and 55% of the patients in hospital with Covid-19, the CRG said.

The "tremendous pace" of vaccination makes it harder to justify Covid restrictions, the CRG letter said – but scientists have urged the government to reopen carefully, saying that there is still potential for another surge in cases.