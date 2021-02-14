No 'arbitrary commitment' to re-open: Raab

'Cautious' approach to primary school pupils return in Wales
Wales will reopen primary schools from 22 February, but the First Minister said their approach remained "careful and cautious".
Mr Drakeford said they would monitor the return of primary school pupils
very carefully: "These are tentative steps, which will be carefully
monitored," he told Sky News.
"We want to get children back into school as fast as it is safe
to do that," he said, adding that they were prepared to close primary schools again if an outbreak deemed it necessary.
"In these early stages you should always take measures that
could be reversed quickly... but we want this to to be a
first step on a journey to getting more children back into the classroom."
No hotel quarantine in Wales, says First Minister
Asked about quarantine hotels in Wales from Monday, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said there were currently no hotels in Wales because there were no flights coming into Wales from overseas - at least until March - but said he would have gone about the quarantine process "in the opposite way to the UK government".
"I just feel we need to build the wall higher, to make sure we are not vulnerable [and] protect us all from the risks that new variants pose."
He criticised Westminster, saying "they do the least that they can get away with rather than the most that is needed."
Mr Drakeford paid tribute to NHS workers who helped Wales become first nation in the UK to hit the vaccination target.
"All the credit is due to those frontline workers in our health service."
No 'arbitrary commitment' on re-opening - Raab
Asked about a call by Tory MPs for all Covid laws to be lifted by the end of April, Mr Raab says the government would not make "an arbitrary commitment" without reviewing the impact the measures have had in transmission and hospital admissions of the virus".
He says the "absolute" priority for government will be opening schools, but adds that "getting non-essential retail open is going to be very important".
Raab also notes that people being able to socialise with others outside their household is a key "quality of life" matter.
However, he says "we do need to be very careful in how we proceed".
Will all schools open at once on 8 March?
Asked whether ministers might opt for a staggered approach in opening schools on the expected 8 March date, Dominic Raab tells Sky's Sophy Ridge that decisions will come after the prime minister reviews all available evidence a week on Monday.
He says Boris Johnson "will then set out the forward look".
"On 8 March we are hoping to get schools back," he adds.
"The precise details we'll just need to make sure we set out once we've evaluated all that evidence.
"We need to wait to evaluate the data carefully."
But he says: "I think we can feel confident that we will be able to start that process of getting schools open on 8 March."
What the UK papers say
While we listen to the Foreign Secretary, let's remind ourselves what the Sunday papers are saying.
Several claim to know how and when the lockdown in
England will be eased with the Sunday Telegraph's headline
predicting "Picnics and coffee in the park from March 8" and The
Mail on Sunday's declaring "Back in the pub garden for Easter!"
The Mail claims the hospitality industry is likely to
be allowed to reopen on 30 or 31 March for outdoor drinking or dining
"Back to school in three weeks" is the Sunday Times
headline. It says all pupils will return to classes on 8 March. But
the paper quotes the leader of one of the largest academy chains saying
bringing all pupils back on the same day would be "impossible".
The successful vaccination drive is a "striking achievement",
in the words of the Observer. But the paper says one of the key figures behind the
UK's vaccination effort - Prof Sarah Gilbert, who led the team developing the
Oxford jab - has criticised the UK's pandemic plan.
Mr Raab is speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge after a group of 63 Tory MPs demanded that all coronavirus
restrictions in England be lifted by the end of April.
The
lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group (CRG) has written to Prime Minister Boris
Johnson to say there will be no justification for Covid laws once the nine
priority groups have been vaccinated.
On Saturday, Mr Johnson said he was "optimistic" about forthcoming plans for
a "cautious" easing of England's lockdown – expected to begin with
the reopening of schools from 8 March.
In a letter to
the PM, the CRG said the vaccine rollout meant the prime minister had to set
out a plan for "a return to normal life" from that date.
"All
restrictions remaining after 8 March should be proportionate to the
ever-increasing number of people we have protected,” the group said - adding that the burden of proof should be on
ministers to show restrictions are necessary.
They called for pubs and restaurants to open by Easter
in a "Covid-secure" and "commercially viable" way, saying
two-thirds of the people in the nine priority groups should have had a first
vaccine dose by then.
So far 14.5 million people in the top
four priority groups have had at least one dose of the vaccine – with Covid
jabs set to be extended to the over-65s from Monday.
These top four priority groups
account for about 88% of the deaths and 55% of the patients in hospital with
Covid-19, the CRG said.
The "tremendous pace" of
vaccination makes it harder to justify Covid restrictions, the CRG letter said –
but scientists have urged the government to reopen carefully, saying that there
is still potential for another surge in cases.
Dominic Raab 'confident' UK will meet vaccine target
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he is "confident" the UK will meet its target of vaccinating the top four priority groups by Monday.
Speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday, he says he "can't quite jump the gun" and say yet whether the target has been met.
"But I can tell you that we're on track and I'm confident that we will meet that target," he says.
He adds that the full data will be outlined on Monday.
Coming up on Sunday’s political shows
This morning's political programmes are getting under way, starting now with an appearance by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
Also on the programme we will hear from:
Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford
Epidemiologist Prof Tim Spector
Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield
and Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson
Then the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme will start at 09:00 GMT with guests including:
Dominic Raab
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth
Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price
and the World Health Organization’s technical lead on Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove
Good morning and welcome
EPACopyright: EPA
Welcome to today's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
South Africa, which has been hit hard by a second wave linked to a new Covid variant, says it will on Monday reopen 20 of its land border crossings that were shut last month to try to stop the spread of infections
China refused to hand over key data to the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of Covid-19, one of its members has said
Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford
Epidemiologist Prof Tim Spector
Children's Commissioner for England Anne Longfield
and Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson
Dominic Raab
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth
Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price
and the World Health Organization's technical lead on Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove
All coronavirus legal restrictions must be permanently lifted by the end of April, a group of Tory backbench MPs have demanded
It comes after PM Boris Johnson said on Saturday he plans a "cautious" reopening
People aged 65 to 69 in England are among those being invited to book their Covid-19 jab as the vaccination programme enters a new phase on Monday
The ban on evictions in England is to be extended until the end of March, the government has announced
South Africa, which has been hit hard by a second wave linked to a new Covid variant, says it will on Monday reopen 20 of its land border crossings that were shut last month to try to stop the spread of infections
China refused to hand over key data to the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of Covid-19, one of its members has said
And Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has said she is "devastated" at breaking lockdown rules by travelling to see her parents in Cornwall
