Ministers begin Covid vaccine 'final push'

Differences continue among experts as to how we deal with Covid in the
long-term.
Dr
Sarah Pitt, a virologist at the University of Brighton, disagrees with Health
Secretary Matt Hancock's suggestion that we could live with coronavirus like we
do the flu.
"It's
not a type of flu. It's not the same sort of virus. It doesn't cause the same
sort of disease, it's very, very nasty,” she tells Radio 5 Live.
But Dr Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the Lancet medical
journal, tells the BBC that - if the UK decides "zero Covid" is not
possible - politicians will have to decide what level of deaths is acceptable.
Former cabinet minister Damian Green MP told BBC Newsnight on Friday: "Zero Covid is probably a mirage. It is going to be with us, we are going to have to live with it."
Fellow Tory MP David Davis agrees: "There will come a point where there will be a death rate from Covid, but it's at a normal level and then we have to cope with it," he told BBC Radio 4's Today.
Australian state enters lockdown over UK strain
The Australian state of Victoria has entered a five-day lockdown as the authorities race to suppress an outbreak of the UK strain of the virus.
At least 14 cases have been confirmed, and they are thought to all stem from a quarantine worker who became infected at a Melbourne hotel.
International flights to the city will be stopped during the lockdown. The Australian Open tennis tournament, however, will continue in the city without spectators.
Meanwhile, in other global headlines:
Railway journeys in China over the past two weeks fell by nearly 70% when compared with the same period last year, state authorities said. This time is usually marked by a travel rush due to the Lunar New Year holiday
Peru's Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti has resigned amid claims that former President Martin Vizcarra was given the vaccine before it was made available to the public. He was reportedly given a dose in secret in October, but maintains he was taking part in a trial
And the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against complacency as global cases of the virus continued to decline. "Now is not the time for any country to relax measures, or for any individual to let down their guard," its head, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday
What the UK papers say
Getty Images
There's a note of optimism on many of the front pages of the
UK papers, amid what they regard as positive signs that the lockdown in England
could soon be eased.
Over the
weekend, ministers are taking part in a renewed drive to encourage people in
the top four priority groups - comprising people aged 70 and over, front-line
health and social care workers, care home residents and the clinically
extremely vulnerable - to get vaccinated.
Almost 30 government ministers are taking part in visits and virtual meetings across the UK, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The government has also published a new plan to help boost vaccine uptake in all communities, including those who may feel more hesitant about getting a jab.
More than 14
million people in the UK have had at least one dose - with the aim being to vaccinate 15
million by Monday.
The 15 million target
would cover 88% of those most at risk of dying from Covid-19.
Across the UK, a quarter of adults have already
received one dose of a Covid vaccine, including around nine in 10 of all over
70s.
From next week, details of who will be vaccinated in the next
phase of the programme involving the over-50s and people with underlying health
conditions will be set out. They are due to be vaccinated by May.
Good morning
Welcome to today’s live page. Here are some of the key coronavirus stories in the UK this morning
Those in the
UK aged 70 or over who have not yet had a Covid jab are being urged to come
forward, in a final push by ministers to meet their vaccination target
They want at least 15 million people in the top four priority groups offered a dose by Monday 15 February.
Health
Secretary Matt Hancock has said that with the aid of vaccines and new treatments,
Covid-19 could become a “treatable disease” that we can live with "like we
do flu". His comments, in the Daily Telegraph suggest he is ruling out eliminating the virus entirely from the UK.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the number of Covid cases is going down in all
nations of the UK - although infection levels remain high. It comes
after 15,144 new cases were recorded in the UK on Friday, as well as 758 deaths within 28
days of a positive test.
Internal government projections suggest the number of
people in hospital with coronavirus in England will halve over the next month,
returning to the levels last seen in October, according to reports in The Times.
A new
hotel quarantine system is due to come into force in England and Scotland on Monday. All British and Irish
citizens and UK residents arriving in England from so-called
"red-list" countries will have to quarantine in a hotel at a cost of
£1,750 for an individual. In Scotland, hotel quarantine will be in force for
residents arriving from any country.
There's a note of optimism on many of the front pages of the UK papers, amid what they regard as positive signs that the lockdown in England could soon be eased.
The Daily Express says the country is about to take its "first steps on the road to lockdown freedom", with the target of vaccinating 15 million people by Monday about to be "smashed".
The Daily Mirror focuses on comments from a senior government adviser who said falling Covid infection rates could mean a significant relaxation of lockdown rules by May.
The i newspaper publishes what it says are details of the government's three-phase plan to lift the restrictions. A senior government official tells the paper schools will be first to reopen, with non-essential shops following suit at the end of March. Pubs, restaurants and hotels could be allowed to reopen in time for the Easter weekend.
But the Daily Mail offers more caution, saying advisers are urging the government to "keep the brakes on" for at least another two months.
And the Financial Times tells the government now is the time to set out its Covid-19 exit strategy, saying the public deserves to know the route back to normality.
