Ministers begin Covid vaccine 'final push'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said treatments mean Covid will become "another illness that we have to live with"

Differences continue among experts as to how we deal with Covid in the long-term.

Dr Sarah Pitt, a virologist at the University of Brighton, disagrees with Health Secretary Matt Hancock's suggestion that we could live with coronavirus like we do the flu.

"It's not a type of flu. It's not the same sort of virus. It doesn't cause the same sort of disease, it's very, very nasty,” she tells Radio 5 Live.

But Dr Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the Lancet medical journal, tells the BBC that - if the UK decides "zero Covid" is not possible - politicians will have to decide what level of deaths is acceptable.

Former cabinet minister Damian Green MP told BBC Newsnight on Friday: "Zero Covid is probably a mirage. It is going to be with us, we are going to have to live with it."

Fellow Tory MP David Davis agrees: "There will come a point where there will be a death rate from Covid, but it's at a normal level and then we have to cope with it," he told BBC Radio 4's Today.