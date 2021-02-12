But Sunak insists "we calculate GDP in a different way to pretty much everybody else".
He adds: "And if you either correct for that difference or look at it in a way that's more comfortable with nominal GDP what you find... is that our performance is very much in line and comparable to other countries and in fact, it may be on a margin better than places like Canada, Germany, Italy and Spain."
Sunak also says there is reason for "cautious optimism" because of the vaccine rollout and the fact that the prime minister is due to set out his plans for exiting lockdown later this month.
Countries 'could be added to travel ban list at few hours' notice'
Home Office minister Victoria Atkins told BBC Breakfast earlier that "as of Monday, with the introduction of the red list set of countries - Covid hot spots from which entry to the UK is banned - these measures will be even stronger".
She also told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the hotel quarantine rules will be kept “under review”.
She added: “We are confident the measures we have in place - ready to go on Monday - are strong and they will help to protect our country from any of these new variants that are being found.”
“We keep these measures under review,” she said.
Germany to halt border travel: Latest from around Europe
Germany is to ban travel from Austria’s Tyrol region as well
as Czech border areas from Sunday without a negative test, but commercial links will continue. Austrian police halted travel out of the
Tyrol last night without a negative test, because of a surge in cases of the
South African coronavirus variant. But Czech MPs have refused to back
an extension of a state of emergency so it will end at midnight on Sunday.
France is worried about an outbreak of South African and Brazilian
variants in the north-east Moselle region. Health minister Olivier Véran says
the situation is worrying and he’s heading there today.
Poland is reopening swimming pools and ski slopes today and
allowing hotels, cinemas and theatres to start up again at 50% capacity. Authorities
already reopened museums and shopping centres on 1 February and they want to
give the new relaxation two weeks to assess its effect. Another 7,008
infections were reported yesterday.
Dutch policing unions are worried about a potential surge of skaters this
weekend on the country’s frozen lakes and canals. Crowds were reported around
some lakes yesterday – attracted by the big freeze - and some 500 people were
told to leave a park in the eastern city of Nijmegen.
But Portugal’s state of emergency is to stay until
1 March. And the lockdown will carry on at least until the end of next month,
according to Prime Minister António Costa. He says the situation is extremely
serious and it’s "premature" to talk about easing restrictions.
The contraction in 2020 "was more than twice as much as the previous largest annual fall on record", said ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow.
In December, the economy grew by 1.2%, after shrinking by 2.3% in November, as some restrictions eased.
Hospitality, car sales and hairdressers recovered some lost ground.
Last month's growth means the UK economy looks set to avoid what could have been its first double-dip recession since the 1970s.
A double-dip means two recessions within a short period of time, with a recession generally defined as two consecutive quarters where the economy contracts.
The Papers: Stay apart until autumn, and jab invites for over-65s
The Times leads on a plan being considered by ministers to
keep social distancing restrictions in place until at least the autumn.
The newspaper understands the government's route out of
lockdown is based on the assumption that people will have to wear face masks and
remain a metre apart for months.
Meanwhile, the headline on the front of the Metro reads: "There's
no quick fix”. It’s referring to a warning from a Sage scientist that lockdown
should not be eased.
Senior government adviser Sir Jeremy Farrar said the prime
minister's plan to reveal a road map on 22 February for easing virus measures
"arbitrarily, for some time in March or April, frankly doesn't make any
sense". "Transmission is still incredibly high in the UK,” he says.
But the Sun carries some more positive news. From Monday,
over-65s in the UK will begin receiving letters inviting them for jabs, the
paper says.
What is GDP and why does it matter?
England's new hotel quarantine system will be "very strong" and its "standards are amongst the strongest in the world", Home Office minister Victoria Atkins says
The UK economy shrank by a record 9.9% last year as coronavirus restrictions hit output, the Office for National Statistics says
But the Bank of England's chief economist says the UK economy is like a "coiled spring" ready to release large amounts of "pent-up financial energy"
Wales will be the first UK nation to have offered the top four priority groups a Covid jab, the Welsh Government says
The Australian state of Victoria will enter lockdown for a third time in a bid to suppress an outbreak of the UK strain of coronavirus
Meanwhile, as research shows workers aged under 24 are struggling to get jobs, the BBC speaks to one jobseeker who estimates he's already done around 200 job interviews without success
