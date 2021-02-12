Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The latest figures show that last year the economy "experienced a significant shock", Chancellor Rishi Sunak says.

Speaking to the BBC, he says the government will set out the next steps of the response in the Budget in early March.

The UK economy - measured in GDP - shrank by a record 9.9% last year as coronavirus restrictions hit output, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But Sunak insists "we calculate GDP in a different way to pretty much everybody else".

He adds: "And if you either correct for that difference or look at it in a way that's more comfortable with nominal GDP what you find... is that our performance is very much in line and comparable to other countries and in fact, it may be on a margin better than places like Canada, Germany, Italy and Spain."

Sunak also says there is reason for "cautious optimism" because of the vaccine rollout and the fact that the prime minister is due to set out his plans for exiting lockdown later this month.