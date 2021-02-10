Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The South African government has outlined its amended coronavirus immunisation plans.

They were put on hold when a trial suggested the AstraZeneca jabs that were due to be distributed were less effective against a local variant of the virus.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said a Johnson and Johnson vaccine would be used to immunise health workers, even though it has yet to be approved in South Africa.

He said it would be deployed as part of an implementation study.

The minister said doses of the Pfizer vaccine had also been secured.