SA health workers to get Johnson & Johnson Covid jab
The South African government has outlined its amended coronavirus immunisation plans.
They were put on hold when a trial suggested the AstraZeneca jabs that were due to be distributed were less effective against a local variant of the virus.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said a Johnson and Johnson vaccine would be used to immunise health workers, even though it has yet to be approved in South Africa.
He said it would be deployed as part of an implementation study.
The minister said doses of the Pfizer vaccine had also been secured.
Important to have 'very stiff penalties', Shapps says
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is further pressed on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on jail terms of up to 10 years for people arriving into England who lie on their passenger locator forms about visiting so-called red list countries.
He is asked if such a breach is as serious as carrying a gun or assaulting a child.
Shapps says if a coronavirus mutation was brought into the country that couldn't be dealt with it could impact on or cost "a lot of people's lives".
"So I think it is important to have very stiff penalties in place," he says.
In response, Nick Robinson asks why these measures have not been brought in sooner.
Shapps says this is the "latest in a layered approach" of travel rules the government has introduced.
Shapps defends 10-year jail terms for travel-rule breakers
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is defending plans for jail sentences of up to 10 years for travellers arriving into England who lie on their passenger locator forms about visiting 33 so-called red list countries.
Former Supreme Court justice Lord Sumption and former attorney general Dominic Grieve have both criticised the measure.
Shapps says it is a tariff and it is not necessarily how long someone would go to prison for.
"But I do think it is serious if people put others in danger by deliberately misleading by saying you weren't in Brazil or South Africa or one of the red list countries..."
He says the British public would expect "pretty strong action" because of mutations of the virus in other countries.
Ten-year jail terms for rule-breakers 'entirely disproportionate'
There has been criticism of the government’s announcement that people who conceal journeys to Covid hotspots face jail sentences of up to 10 years.
Former Supreme Court justice Lord Sumption and former attorney general Dominic Grieve have both criticised the measure, announced on Tuesday by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Sumption told the Daily Telegraph it should not compare to sentences for violent or sexual crimes, while Grieve told the paper it was “extraordinarily high”.
Grieve has been on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning to discuss the measure.
He says: “Ten years is entirely disproportionate and I was trying to work out why this figure had been plucked out of the air. My impression is that it is suggesting that individuals who do this would be charged with forgery.
“But this is a regulatory offence and no regulatory offence I can think of this type attracts a 10-year sentence. The reality is that nobody would get such a sentence anyway, the courts are simply not going to impose it.
"To suggest that a 10-year sentence is going to result from a false declaration on a form on landing at Heathrow Airport is, I think, a mistake because it's exaggerated, it's not going to happen.
"It's a mistake of the government to suggest something which is not going to happen."
People need to adhere to quarantine hotel policy, Shapps says
Yesterday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced a raft of stricter travel rules for UK and Irish residents arriving in England.
Travellers who lie on their passenger locator forms about visiting a red list country face a fine of £10,000 or up to 10 years in jail.
And those who are required to stay in quarantine hotels will be charged £1,750 for their stay, it was confirmed.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is asked on BBC Breakfast if a woman who has travelled to Portugal following the death of her father will still be faced with a bill.
Mr Shapps says: "If she doesn't come back before Monday, that is right.
"You do get these cases, which we have seen throughout the whole of the coronavirus, where sadly families throughout the UK have been impacted by this and sometimes haven't been able to say goodbye to loved ones.
"If there are harsher cases, people should of course contact the embassies and posts in various different countries.
"The answer is 100% people will need to adhere to going into these managed quarantine hotels after Monday.
"And we do plead with people, bear in mind, the law is that you cannot travel, people shouldn't be travelling for leisure purposes, holidays and that sort of thing, domestically or internationally."
Athens lockdown and Spanish infections hit 3m: Latest across Europe
The Greek capital Athens is to go into hard lockdown
tomorrow, with most shops shut and all schooling going online. Kindergartens and
primary and secondary schools only reopened a couple of weeks ago, but Prime
Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says higher hospital admissions are putting a strain
on the Greek health service.
Spain has recorded another 766 deaths in 24 hours –
the highest number since April – and the number of infections since the
pandemic began has passed three million. The spike has been blamed on
restrictions being eased over Christmas, but the weekly incidence rate has
started to fall and more than two million Spaniards have been vaccinated. Key
workers will start getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca drug, which Spain won’t be
giving to over-55s, even though it’s been approved by the EU’s medical agency.
German state leaders get together on video with
Chancellor Angela Merkel with full expectation that they’ll prolong the
country’s lockdown beyond 14 February. Infections are down to just over 8,000 a
day but Baden-Württemberg state premier Winfried Kretschmann says no-one should
expect “an orgy of opening”. Intensive care expert Gernot Marx says schools and
daycare centres should remain shut because he says they’re a big channel for
spreading infection.
As soon as Italy gets a new government it’ll have to
decide whether to extend a ban on travel between different regions, in place
since December. Ministers will also have to decide whether to allow ski resorts
to open. The regional travel ban expires on Monday and the man expected to lead
the government, Mario Draghi, may not have been given parliamentary backing in
time.
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page.
Here is a round-up of the main stories this morning:
Ten-year jail sentences for travellers who try to conceal journeys to high-risk countries have been branded "entirely disproportionate". Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the measure on Tuesday as part of a raft of stricter travel rules. But former attorney general Dominic Grieve said the extent of the punishment was a "mistake" and courts would not impose it
The number of people scammed out of money by someone pretending to want a relationship has been on the rise during lockdown. There was a 20% increase in bank transfer fraud linked to romance scams in 2020 compared with 2019, according to UK Finance
A French nun who is Europe's oldest person has survived Covid-19, just days before her 117th birthday. Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre in 1944, tested positive for coronavirus on 16 January but didn't develop any symptoms.
Here is a round-up of the main stories this morning: