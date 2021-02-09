Fall in German infections and French museum row: Latest across Europe
German health officials say the Covid incidence rate
in the past week has fallen below 75 for the first time
in three months to 72.8. State and federal leaders
will discuss the lockdown tomorrow - but the target for relaxing measures is a
seven-day average of 50. A group of film and cinema companies has written to Chancellor Angela Merkel, appealing for the reopening of cinemas at Easter.
French museums are still shut, along with restaurants
and cinemas, but now a far-right mayor in the south of France has tried to open four museums in
the city of Perpignan. That's prompted a last-minute court move by the local
prefect to prevent it happening. Italy has partially reopened its culture sector, and French museum leaders are now talking to the culture minister Roselyne Bachelot about strict rules on opening and safe distancing.
Russia’s statistics agency has revealed a 17.9% rise
in mortality from 2019 to 2020, raising further questions over the official
Covid death toll. Some 162,000 of the deaths are being linked to Covid.
Moscow's health department says 16,546 people died in December, an increase of
5,988 fatalities on the previous year.
Greece could be facing a third Covid wave and Health
Minister Vassilis Kikilias says an increasing number of intensive care beds are
being filled. It could mean a new lockdown for Athens area, which is
worst affected.
The Dutch overnight curfew has been extended to early
March because it's too early to say if it’s working. Infections are slightly
down but the winter cold snap has hit some of the country’s vaccination
centres.
NHS app has told 1.7 million to self-isolate
The NHS Covid-19 app has told 1.7 million people in England and Wales to self-isolate so far.
Ministers believe the technology has prevented about 600,000 cases of the disease.
In a further disclosure, internal data indicates that about 16.5 million people are currently actively using its contact-tracing tool.
Everyone arriving in the UK will be required to test for coronavirus on days two and eight of their quarantine, the government has confirmed
Arrivals are expected to be required to get a test on days two and eight of their 10-day quarantine period
Government policies have "repeatedly skewed towards men", a committee of MPs has said in a report on the impact of coronavirus on men and women
The NHS Covid-19 app has told 1.7 million people in England and Wales to self-isolate to date
Ministers decided against closing UK borders entirely - Eustice
Ministers considered closing the UK's borders entirely to guard against new variants of the coronavirus, but decided against the policy, George Eustice says.
The environment secretary confirms to BBC Breakfast that discussions about sealing off the borders to new arrivals revealed "downsides to that approach".
He said there would still be British nationals "trying to get back" to the UK who could potentially have the virus.
"There would be some difficulties and problems with a total border closure," he adds. "There are reasons where people may genuinely need to travel, for instance to visit relatives who may be ill."
Instead, the government chose to implement strict measures for those who do arrive, Eustice says.
More tests for travellers will help find new virus mutations, says Eustice
Testing those who are in quarantine after arriving into the UK will help identify new virus variants, Environment Secretary George Eustice says.
It comes after the government confirmed all UK arrivals will be required to test negative twice before leaving isolation.
He tells BBC Breakfast that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will set out exact details of the new border policy later.
But Eustice adds that the government is making a variety of tests available and suggests the taxpayer will pick up the bill for tests taken by those arriving into the UK.
"At the moment, on most of the work that's being done to monitor and give surveillence to people who are travelling, the government is making available those [rapid] lateral flow tests," he explains.
