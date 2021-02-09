Reuters Copyright: Reuters Germany's health minister has reportedly released another €6.2bn (£5.4bn) for more vaccines Image caption: Germany's health minister has reportedly released another €6.2bn (£5.4bn) for more vaccines

German health officials say the Covid incidence rate in the past week has fallen below 75 for the first time in three months to 72.8. State and federal leaders will discuss the lockdown tomorrow - but the target for relaxing measures is a seven-day average of 50. A group of film and cinema companies has written to Chancellor Angela Merkel, appealing for the reopening of cinemas at Easter.

French museums are still shut, along with restaurants and cinemas, but now a far-right mayor in the south of France has tried to open four museums in the city of Perpignan. That's prompted a last-minute court move by the local prefect to prevent it happening. Italy has partially reopened its culture sector, and French museum leaders are now talking to the culture minister Roselyne Bachelot about strict rules on opening and safe distancing.

Russia’s statistics agency has revealed a 17.9% rise in mortality from 2019 to 2020, raising further questions over the official Covid death toll. Some 162,000 of the deaths are being linked to Covid. Moscow's health department says 16,546 people died in December, an increase of 5,988 fatalities on the previous year.

Greece could be facing a third Covid wave and Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias says an increasing number of intensive care beds are being filled. It could mean a new lockdown for Athens area, which is worst affected.

The Dutch overnight curfew has been extended to early March because it's too early to say if it’s working. Infections are slightly down but the winter cold snap has hit some of the country’s vaccination centres.