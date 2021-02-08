Heavy snow has caused some vaccination centres to close, including several in Essex and Suffolk, as well as in Surrey. More heavy snow is forecast for the east and south-east of England, with severe weather warnings in force. The Met Office says it is "bitterly cold" due to Storm Darcy's strong easterly winds, with temperatures in parts of the UK around freezing. An amber warning - meaning travel disruption and power cuts are likely - is in place until midday on Monday. Further snowfall in some eastern parts of the country could bring up to 15cm of snow on Monday , with a few lighter flurries elsewhere , BBC Weather forecasters say. The cold snap prompted the closure of Covid vaccination centres in Essex and Suffolk on Sunday. We've got all the details on snow where you are here.
'Public can have confidence in UK's vaccines'
The public can have confidence in the UK's Covid vaccines, despite concerns about the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab's effectiveness against the South Africa variant, the vaccines minister says.
Nadhim Zahawi said the vaccines being used appeared to work well against the dominant variants in the UK.
South Africa has put its rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on hold.
Its government is waiting for further advice on how best to proceed in light of the preliminary findings from a study suggesting the jab offered limited protection against mild and moderate disease from the variant first discovered in South Africa.
Scientists say the strain - also known as 501.V2 or B.1.351 - accounts for 90% of new coronavirus cases in the country.
Health minister Edward Argar told BBC Breakfast that 147 cases of the South Africa variant have been found in the UK.
The version of the virus first discovered in Kent is the dominant strain.
Read more here.
