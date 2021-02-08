PA Media Copyright: PA Media There are snowy conditions on the roads near Bradfield Dale in South Yorkshire Image caption: There are snowy conditions on the roads near Bradfield Dale in South Yorkshire

Heavy snow has caused some vaccination centres to close, including several in Essex and Suffolk, as well as in Surrey.

More heavy snow is forecast for the east and south-east of England, with severe weather warnings in force.

The Met Office says it is "bitterly cold" due to Storm Darcy's strong easterly winds, with temperatures in parts of the UK around freezing.

An amber warning - meaning travel disruption and power cuts are likely - is in place until midday on Monday.

Further snowfall in some eastern parts of the country could bring up to 15cm of snow on Monday , with a few lighter flurries elsewhere , BBC Weather forecasters say.

The cold snap prompted the closure of Covid vaccination centres in Essex and Suffolk on Sunday.

