David Nabarro, a Special Envoy on\nCovid-19 for the World Health Organization, says he is hopeful all world leaders will commit to\na “fair sharing” of vaccines. Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, he says: “In the end it’s one virus affecting the whole\nworld, we’re all at risk.” He says the priority for vaccines everywhere is getting them to the people who are most at risk of dying but politicians believe their "primary duty" is to vaccinate all of their population. He calls on citizens to pressure their\npoliticians to encourage them to make sure everyone in the world has what they\nneed. Asked about the UK’s decision to delay the\nsecond dose of the vaccine, against the advice of WHO, he says the WHO's advice was\nbased on what the manufacturer did but “we’re learning all the time”. He says it is "wonderful" the "UK’s bravery" over the extended interval seems to be associated\nwith even greater protection. "That’s how we’re doing Covid at the moment, we’re\nall learning together."
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- Workplace Covid testing is being offered to more companies in England, the government says, for staff who cannot work from home during lockdown. Businesses with more than 50 employees are now able to access
lateral flow tests
-
GPs in England will be paid an additional £10 by the NHS for every housebound patient they vaccinate against Covid-19
-
Early trials suggest the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine offers limited protection against mild disease caused by the South Africa variant - although the firm said it believed the vaccine could protect against severe disease
-
Online travel agent Lastminute.com has failed to keep to a promise to refund people for holidays hit by the pandemic
-
And more than 11 million people in the UK have now had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine
WHO hopeful world leaders will commit to sharing vaccines
David Nabarro, a Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organization, says he is hopeful all world leaders will commit to a “fair sharing” of vaccines.
Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, he says: “In the end it’s one virus affecting the whole world, we’re all at risk.”
He says the priority for vaccines everywhere is getting them to the people who are most at risk of dying but politicians believe their "primary duty" is to vaccinate all of their population.
He calls on citizens to pressure their politicians to encourage them to make sure everyone in the world has what they need.
Asked about the UK’s decision to delay the second dose of the vaccine, against the advice of WHO, he says the WHO's advice was based on what the manufacturer did but “we’re learning all the time”.
He says it is "wonderful" the "UK’s bravery" over the extended interval seems to be associated with even greater protection.
"That’s how we’re doing Covid at the moment, we’re all learning together."
Testing expanded to more workplaces in England
Workplace Covid testing is being made more widely available in England, for staff who cannot work from home during lockdown.
The government says firms with more than 50 employees can now access the rapid-result testing. Previously only firms with more than 250 staff qualified.
The lateral flow tests can produce results in less than 30 minutes.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged businesses and employees to take up the offer to "stop this virus spreading".
A website has been launched for more businesses to register for the rapid testing programme.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day. Here are the main UK headlines this morning: