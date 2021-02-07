David Nabarro, a Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organization, says he is hopeful all world leaders will commit to a “fair sharing” of vaccines.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, he says: “In the end it’s one virus affecting the whole world, we’re all at risk.”

He says the priority for vaccines everywhere is getting them to the people who are most at risk of dying but politicians believe their "primary duty" is to vaccinate all of their population.

He calls on citizens to pressure their politicians to encourage them to make sure everyone in the world has what they need.

Asked about the UK’s decision to delay the second dose of the vaccine, against the advice of WHO, he says the WHO's advice was based on what the manufacturer did but “we’re learning all the time”.

He says it is "wonderful" the "UK’s bravery" over the extended interval seems to be associated with even greater protection.

"That’s how we’re doing Covid at the moment, we’re all learning together."