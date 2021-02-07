People being vaccinated at a vaccination centre near Edinburgh
Live

Vaccines minister to appear on Andrew Marr Show

preview
4,773
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. WHO hopeful world leaders will commit to sharing vaccines

    David Nabarro, a Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organization, says he is hopeful all world leaders will commit to a “fair sharing” of vaccines.

    Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, he says: “In the end it’s one virus affecting the whole world, we’re all at risk.”

    He says the priority for vaccines everywhere is getting them to the people who are most at risk of dying but politicians believe their "primary duty" is to vaccinate all of their population.

    He calls on citizens to pressure their politicians to encourage them to make sure everyone in the world has what they need.

    Asked about the UK’s decision to delay the second dose of the vaccine, against the advice of WHO, he says the WHO's advice was based on what the manufacturer did but “we’re learning all the time”.

    He says it is "wonderful" the "UK’s bravery" over the extended interval seems to be associated with even greater protection.

    "That’s how we’re doing Covid at the moment, we’re all learning together."

  2. Testing expanded to more workplaces in England

    A man using a Covid test
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Workplace Covid testing is being made more widely available in England, for staff who cannot work from home during lockdown.

    The government says firms with more than 50 employees can now access the rapid-result testing. Previously only firms with more than 250 staff qualified.

    The lateral flow tests can produce results in less than 30 minutes.

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged businesses and employees to take up the offer to "stop this virus spreading".

    A website has been launched for more businesses to register for the rapid testing programme.

  3. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day. Here are the main UK headlines this morning:

Back to top