Children must return to school at the "first opportunity possible", says England's Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield.

She tells BBC Breakfast: "What we all realise now is the impact on children of not being in school, both educationally and in terms of their wellbeing, is absolutely immense, and one that we hadn't really anticipated in the first instance but now a year on is very clear to see."

Asked about the lack of equipment affecting some children's ability to learn remotely, she says: "Children are getting very different experiences and in every likelihood, those children who started behind and most disadvantaged have fallen further behind, we know that now."

She says she is pushing for children to get extra help over the next two to three years to try and get "as many as possible not only back to where they should have been but also ahead".

"The pressure now on getting that catch-up in place, getting children to the point where they can start to get their confidence back and rebuild really needs to start in huge earnest.”