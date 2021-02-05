Foreign Office minister James Cleverly says the hotel quarantine measures are "enhancing what is already a strict regime at our borders".
He addressed criticisms from the Labour party that the delay to bringing in the rule - which begins on 15 February - was "putting lives at risk".
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said: "This is part of a package of measures. No individual measure
will help resolve this and that’s why have range of measures."
He said rules already in place include limiting the reasons why people can travel, the need for people to self-isolate upon arrival and a requirement for people to have a Covid test before flying to the UK.
Mr Cleverly also responded to Labour's call for all travellers from abroad to be placed in hotel quarantine.
He said the logistics of that policy would be "difficult" and would involve people having to stay in hotels when coming from countries assessed as being low-risk.
Hoteliers 'don't know how quarantine rules will work'
Adrian Ellis, chair of the Manchester Hospitality Association, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he was still "waiting to hear" what guidelines there might be for those wanting to sign up.
"As of now we don't know which hotels are assigned and we don't know how the rules will work," he added.
Meanwhile the chief executive of the London Hotel Group said 10 days is not enough time for hotels to prepare all of the safety protocols that will be needed.
Meher Nawab told BBC Breakfast that "a lot of training" was needed for staff to make the measures work - such as ensuring customers do not leave their rooms and are provided with three meals a day.
"If you want to do something properly, and the amount of due diligence and protocol that has to go into place, it takes a long time," he says, adding there has been "no open dialogue" between the hospitality sector and the government.
What's going on in Europe?
The head of the European
branch of the World Health Organization Hans Kluge has urged
pharmaceutical companies and Europe to work together to “join efforts to
drastically increase production capacity" after a slow start to
vaccination campaigns across the EU. Drug deliveries across the EU have been
hit by delays. Mr Kluge is also worried about the impact of Covid variants on
vaccine efficacy.
European Commission
President Ursula von der Leyen has admitted that the EU could have acted faster in
procuring vaccines for the 27 member states in the bloc. She’s given a
newspaper interview in which she says “we should have been thinking more about
mass production and the challenges it poses”.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban says it may start using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week after
Hungary’s health authority gave it the go-ahead.
The South Tyrol
province in Northern Italy will go into a “hard lockdown” for three
weeks from Monday because of a surge in cases. Shops will shut, schools will go
online and there will be a ban on moving between towns.
Case numbers are falling
slowly in Germany and Health
Minister Jens Spahn says coronavirus restrictions could be lifted before spring. "We can't stay in this hard lockdown
all winter. We would not tolerate that well as a society.”
French Prime Minister Jean Castex has
warned people not to lower their guard but he’s said there’s no need to go into
full lockdown at the moment. Cases have stabilised at around 20,000 a day. With
winter holidays starting in much of France today, non-essential travel outside
With winter holidays starting in much of France today, non-essential travel outside the EU is banned but there's no restriction on travel within France.
shut.
No hotels have signed up to quarantine plan yet - minister
A government minister says no hotels have “formally signed up” to being quarantine facilities yet, despite a 10-day hotel stay becoming mandatory for UK arrivals from some Covid hotspots from 15 February.
Quarantine hotels will have to agree to have their premises used solely by quarantining travellers - turning away all other customers.
Foreign Office minister James Cleverly told BBC Breakfast the reason there have been no sign-ups yet is that the announcement was only made on Thursday evening.
Asked if hotels will have to rush to get safety measures ready for 15 February – and therefore potentially cut corners – Cleverly said there is plenty of time "to get this right".
“We are giving the hotel industry notice, we will work with them to make sure that they are ready,” he says.
Ministers are planning for more than 1,000 UK residents a day to return from places where new variants are prevalent – which Cleverley says is based on the upper estimate of the number of people who might arrive.
He says there will be an “enhanced police presence” at UK borders to make sure the mandatory measures are enforced.
What's happening in the UK this morning?
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some of the latest developments in the UK this Friday morning:
- Which UK arrivals have to quarantine in a hotel?
- 'Luck of the draw': What it's like in hotel quarantine
- Airports 'have no idea' how quarantine will work
- Thousands of hotel rooms are being block-booked by the government hours after new coronavirus quarantine rules were announced for people arriving
from 33 “red list” countries. People returning to the UK from hotspots for two concerning Covid variants will have to pay
to stay in a hotel for 10 nights, from 15 February
-
Local elections in England will go ahead as planned in May,
government sources say, but with £70m for Covid safety measures – and voters
will have to bring their own pen or pencil
-
Up to 87 million pints of beer will be thrown away as a
result of pub closures during Covid lockdowns around the UK, an industry body
has calculated. The waste is equivalent to a “heart-breaking” £331m in sales
-
And hundreds of teachers in London have been able to book Covid vaccine slots despite not being in the top priority groups, after they were forwarded WhatsApp messages intended for NHS workers
were forwarded WhatsApp messages intended for NHS workers
