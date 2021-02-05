Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly says the hotel quarantine measures are "enhancing what is already a strict regime at our borders".

He addressed criticisms from the Labour party that the delay to bringing in the rule - which begins on 15 February - was "putting lives at risk".

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said: "This is part of a package of measures. No individual measure will help resolve this and that’s why have range of measures."

He said rules already in place include limiting the reasons why people can travel, the need for people to self-isolate upon arrival and a requirement for people to have a Covid test before flying to the UK.

Mr Cleverly also responded to Labour's call for all travellers from abroad to be placed in hotel quarantine.

He said the logistics of that policy would be "difficult" and would involve people having to stay in hotels when coming from countries assessed as being low-risk.