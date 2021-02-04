He tells BBC Breakfast the government's rollout of vaccines will continue as planned: "If you've had a Pfizer Biontech vaccine for your first dose, you'll have a Pfizer Biontech vaccine for your second.
"If you've had Oxford-AstraZeneca, you'll have Oxford-AstraZeneca for your second dose".
Eight hundred patients will be part of the study, which will report in the summer, and the government will look at the data then to see if they will change anything.
"At the moment we will not change anything at all," Zahawi says.
Portugal's crisis and Denmark's digital passport: Latest across Europe
Portugal’s surge in Covid cases is continuing, with
another 9,000 cases in 24 hours and the number of patients in hospital rising
to 6,684. Hospital beds in some areas are running out and German medics have
arrived to help out, as our report from Lisbon explains.
Denmark is planning to introduce a “digital corona
passport” as a proof of vaccination. Swedish ministers are keen on the
idea too – with the aim of helping to reopen society and kick-start business.
But should it mean that unvaccinated Danes can’t go into cafes and restaurants?
One opinion poll says 31% of Danes don’t think so.
Norway’s health authority has become the latest in
Europe not to recommend the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s. Health
authorities in Germany, Austria, France and elsewhere have already imposed restrictions even though the EU's health authority has approved the drug,
so what is the evidence? Our Reality Check team report here.
Germany’s ruling parties have agreed a package of new financial aid measures. There’ll be a
one-off €150 (£130) bonus to child benefit, extra money for culture and the restaurant sector will have a cut on sales tax extended until the end
of the year.
Delays to Covid vaccinations could cost the EU’s economy
€90bn this year if it fails to catch up with vaccination programmes, according
to a study by credit insurer Euler Hermes. Every euro invested would save €4 in losses due to current restrictions, it says.
French PM Jean Castex is not expected to announce
another lockdown in his latest press conference this evening. But an opinion poll suggests as many as 55% want a hard lockdown, and young people are more keen on it than over-65s.
Hotel quarantine announcement 'next week' - vaccines minister
BBC Breakfast
The UK's vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi says the "operationalising of hotel quarantine" - the process of isolating arrivals into the UK in designated hotels - will be announced "next week".
Asked on BBC Breakfast whether Boris Johnson made a mistake when he said the announcement would come today, or whether it had been delayed, Mr Zahawi says: "The announcement was always going to be made when operation of hotel quarantine is ready.
"I think the PM was saying within days."
When it is reiterated to him that the PM had said the announcement would come today, Mr Zahawi says "my understanding was that it was always going to be within the next few days".
Earlier, Rob Paterson, chief executive of Best Western hotels, told the Today programme: "We got the understanding that quarantine hotels was something going to be considered in the UK quite some time ago and we're yet to understand exactly what the protocols are required of the hotels.
"We've set out a set of protocols, suggested protocols, we've shared that information, and we've offered our support and we're yet to hear anything."
Swiss regulator 'wants more data' from AstraZeneca
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
While health authorities in the UK have repeatedly stated they believe the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective for all ages, some countries have expressed concern with the level of data for older people.
Dr Claus Bolte, head of authorisation at medicines regulator Swiss Medic, says it has requested more information from AstraZeneca after deciding not to sign-off on the use of the Oxford vaccine in Switzerland.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme his team are "not satisfied with the data we have received".
Dr Bolte says the precise details of their concerns were confidential but adds: "What I can say is that yes, it pertains to different age groups, over-65s and over-55s as well.
"It pertains to comorbidities, pre-existing conditions like asthma, hypertension, diabetes.
"It also pertains to the way some laboratories assessments were made."
He adds that the results of large-scale clinical trials in the US and South America using the Oxford vaccine would help to provide more sufficient data.
Covid trial in UK examines mixing different vaccines
As we mentioned earlier, a UK trial has been launched to see if giving people different Covid vaccines for their first and second doses works as well as the current approach of using the same type of vaccine twice.
The idea is to provide more flexibility with vaccine rollout and help deal with any potential disruption to supplies.
And scientists say it is possible the new approach could even provide better protection than giving the same jabs.
For those not taking part in the trial, the current regimen remains unchanged.
Scientists have good reason to believe the new mixing approach being trialled may prove beneficial - some Ebola immunisation programmes involve mixing different jabs to improve protection, for example.
-
A UK trial has been launched to see if giving people different Covid vaccines for their first and second doses works as well as the current approach of using the same type of vaccine twice
People's immune response "could be enhanced" by combining Covid vaccines, according to England's deputy chief medical officer, Prof Jonathan Van-Tam
The UK is "past the peak" of the current wave of the pandemic but infection rates are still high, England's chief medical officer says, Prof Chris Whitty, says
PM Boris Johnson has announced an "education recovery commissioner" to oversee how England's schools can catch up from the disruption of the pandemic
Australian Open boss 'confident' Grand Slam will go ahead
Australian Open boss Craig Tiley says he is "absolutely confident" the Grand Slam tennis tournament will start as planned on Monday, despite 160 players waiting for the outcome of coronavirus tests.
A total of 507 people connected to the event were told to isolate by Melbourne health officials on Wednesday after a hotel worker tested positive.
Play at six warm-up events and the tournament draws were postponed on Thursday.
"We fully expect to keep the original schedule after today," says Tiley.
A security guard tested positive for Covid-19 after working at the Grand Hyatt hotel where the players affected were staying in a 14-day quarantine.
The 26-year-old tested negative after his final shift at the hotel on 29 January, but returned a positive result after he was tested again on 2 February. You can read more here.
Vaccine study 'will not change current rollout' - Zahawi
BBC Breakfast
More from vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi now, who says that the study to see whether different vaccines can be used for the first and second dose of a coronavirus vaccine "will not impact our deployment programme".
Thursday's front pages
Pictures of Captain Sir Tom Moore's family and NHS staff joining the national applause for him last night are on many of the UK's front pages.
It was, the Daily Mirror says, the "nation's thank you". There are many calls for a fitting memorial to what the Daily Star calls one of Britain's finest heroes.
The Sun suggests renaming a hospital after the NHS fundraiser - or better still, it adds, a new one built in his memory.
The Daily Mail wants a statue, and highlights Boris Johnson's support for one.
You can read the full BBC paper review here.
