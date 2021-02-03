PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The new analysis of the Oxford vaccine suggests that transmission of the virus from those who have been vaccinated could be substantially reduced.

If verified by the scientific review process, it means that as more people get the jab infection levels could come down faster than they would otherwise and, of course, enable the government to lift restrictions sooner than they could otherwise.

One in 60 of the population has had at least one jab so far, so there’s still a long way to go, but the impact on case numbers could begin to be felt in the coming weeks.

The fly in the ointment, though, is the recent emergence in the UK of variants that may be more resistant to some vaccines.

Experts believe that jabs will still offer good protection, especially against severe illness, but even so this could slow progress.

The race is now on to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, in order to keep a step ahead of the variants.

The government is also trying to slow the spread of variants through enhanced surveillance and testing.

But a critical part of the strategy is to drive down infection levels, so people don’t catch the virus in the first place, whatever variant it might be.