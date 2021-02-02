EU vaccine campaign at start of 'a marathon': Latest around Europe
European
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has defended the EU’s vaccine strategy insisting it's at the
beginning of “a marathon”. Under fire for her handling of the AstraZeneca row last week, she says the EU has made a “good choice” of vaccines and
is on track to get 70% of Europeans vaccinated by the summer. “It is true that
other countries started earlier, but we preferred safety to shortcuts,” she told La Repubblica.
Germany’s
Angela Merkel has also defended the EU’s approach on approving vaccines: “True the
path was slower, but I think we had good reasons for it to be slower”. German health authorities
have reported a slight fall in cases per 100,000 people to 90. Another 6,114
cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.
Austrians
will be able to relax their lockdown on 8 February but under strict conditions
that require the wearing of FFP2 masks in shops. Museums, hairdressers and zoos
will be allowed to reopen. Schools in some areas will be allowed to reopen with
regular Covid testing.
Denmark will
also start reopening schools for the youngest children up to Year 4 from next
Monday, although officials are prepared for an increase in cases. They’ve been
out of class since 21 December.
Latest infection
figures from Spain show the first fall in weekend cases since the start
of December, down below 80,000 new cases. There’s been a slight fall in
incidence rate to 865 per 100,000 people.
There's bad news for ski enthusiasts in France. Ski lifts won’t
be starting up in February because of the pandemic. The government has promised
to maintain state aid for resorts – but other winter activities that don’t
require the ski-lifts are still allowed.
Surge testing begins in bid to find South Africa variant cases
Parts of the WS2 postcode area in Walsall in the West Midlands
Parts of the GU21 postcode area in Woking, Surrey
The CR4 postcode area around Pollards Hill in south London
Tottenham Hale in the N17 area of north London
The W7 area in Hanwell and West Ealing, London
The EN10 postcode area in Broxbourne
Parts of the PR9 area in Southport
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our coronavirus live page.
Here is a round-up of the main stories this morning.
A door-to-door testing blitz is under way in a bid to find "every single case" of the South African coronavirus variant in England. On-the-spot doorstep tests, home testing kits and mobile testing units will be deployed to try to reach 80,000 people in eight areas
The interest on student loans in England should be suspended for 15 months, a group of universities says. The vice-chancellors of seven universities say this would cover the period from the first national lockdown until summer 2021
A doctor in Bradford says the pandemic is leading to an increase in children self-harming or taking overdoses. "Children in mental health crisis used to be brought to A&E about twice a week," writes Dr John Wright. Now it is more like "once or twice a day", he says
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family are with him in hospital after he was admitted with coronavirus, the hospital has said. The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for the NHS, was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday after requiring help with breathing
An online memorial to commemorate Indians who have lost their lives to Covid-19 has been launched by a group of doctors and social workers. The virtual memorial will allow family members and friends of the victims to pay their tributes.
