Reuters Copyright: Reuters Ursula von der Leyen has been widely criticised for her handling of the row with AstraZeneca in the UK Image caption: Ursula von der Leyen has been widely criticised for her handling of the row with AstraZeneca in the UK

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has defended the EU’s vaccine strategy insisting it's at the beginning of “a marathon”. Under fire for her handling of the AstraZeneca row last week, she says the EU has made a “good choice” of vaccines and is on track to get 70% of Europeans vaccinated by the summer. “It is true that other countries started earlier, but we preferred safety to shortcuts,” she told La Repubblica.

Germany’s Angela Merkel has also defended the EU’s approach on approving vaccines: “True the path was slower, but I think we had good reasons for it to be slower”. German health authorities have reported a slight fall in cases per 100,000 people to 90. Another 6,114 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Austrians will be able to relax their lockdown on 8 February but under strict conditions that require the wearing of FFP2 masks in shops. Museums, hairdressers and zoos will be allowed to reopen. Schools in some areas will be allowed to reopen with regular Covid testing.

Denmark will also start reopening schools for the youngest children up to Year 4 from next Monday, although officials are prepared for an increase in cases. They’ve been out of class since 21 December.

Latest infection figures from Spain show the first fall in weekend cases since the start of December, down below 80,000 new cases. There’s been a slight fall in incidence rate to 865 per 100,000 people.

There's bad news for ski enthusiasts in France. Ski lifts won’t be starting up in February because of the pandemic. The government has promised to maintain state aid for resorts – but other winter activities that don’t require the ski-lifts are still allowed.