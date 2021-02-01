PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Our top story this morning is that a first dose of a Covid vaccine has been offered to residents at every eligible care home in England, according to the NHS.

It's welcome news to the chief executive of leading care home group MHA, Sam Monaghan, who tells Radio 4's Today programme that 88% of his residents had had their first dose of the jab as of Friday.

However, he says the government's decision to delay giving people their second dose - in favour of using supplies to give the first dose to as many people as possible - has been "difficult" for residents.

Monaghan says he wants care home residents to get second doses more quickly so that they can be reunited with their loved ones. "People have been separated for such a long time," he adds.

"I think the other thing that we need from government is some clarity around what actually is possible when people have had both doses of the vaccination," he says, asking whether more care home visits will be allowed once residents have had a full vaccine.

Nearly nine million people have received the first dose of a vaccine in the UK, with a record daily figure of 598,389 first jabs on Saturday.