Analysis: Growing vaccine stockpiles suggest years of jabs ahead
Adam Fleming
Chief political correspondent
The UK's stockpile of vaccines is growing and growing.
A new order of 40 million additional doses of the Valneva vaccine takes the total being
provided to Britain by the French company to 100 million.
The doses will be
delivered between 2022 and 2025.
That’s because this vaccine is still in its
early clinical trials - but it's also a sign that the government is preparing for
injections to be given annually, potentially for years and years.
Top adviser hopes for normality by summer
Dr Mike Tildesley, an infectious disease expert who advises the government, says the UK's lockdown measures could begin to be eased in March if the pace of vaccinations stays high, and if jabs are shown to prevent transmission, not just severe infection.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that any easing would have to happen gradually. “We need to be very careful,” he adds.
Research into whether vaccines prevent transmission is currently ongoing but it's believed they do have some effect, Tildesley says.
Vaccines would need to be “pretty good” at blocking transmission “to avoid a resurgence” of the virus when measures are eased, he adds.
“Hopefully by the summer we can get back to something pretty close to what we have seen before the pandemic as normal.”
Since jabs are not 100% effective at preventing symptoms in people, he says, eased restrictions will create more risk for those who have not had a jab.
Delay to second dose 'difficult' for care home residents
Our top story this morning is that a first dose of a Covid vaccine has been offered to residents at every eligible care home in England, according to the NHS.
It's welcome news to the chief executive of leading care home group MHA, Sam Monaghan, who tells Radio 4's Today programme that 88% of his residents had had their first dose of the jab as of Friday.
Monaghan says he wants care home residents to get second doses more quickly so that they can be reunited with their loved ones. "People have been separated for such a long time," he adds.
"I think the other thing that we need from government is some clarity around what actually is possible when people have had both doses of the vaccination," he says, asking whether more care home visits will be allowed once residents have had a full vaccine.
Live Reporting
Claire Heald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- When will I get a Covid vaccine?
- Who's had the vaccine already?
-
A Covid vaccine has now been offered to residents at every
eligible care home in England, the NHS says
-
PM Boris Johnson says it’s a “crucial milestone” as the
government works towards its mid-February target of vaccinating the most
vulnerable people
-
By 15 February all care home residents and carers, people
over 70 and front-line care workers should have had the life-saving jab
-
Captain Sir Tom Moore, 100, who raised almost £33m for the
NHS, is in hospital with coronavirus
-
Pupils in the UK could potentially lose an average of
£40,000 each in lifetime earnings from the effects of school closures,
according to a new report
-
And "exhausted" medical staff need time to recover
before tackling an NHS backlog, a group representing hospitals in England has warned
Nearly nine million people have received the first dose of a vaccine in the UK, with a record daily figure of 598,389 first jabs on Saturday.
Good morning from the UK
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the main developments in the UK this Monday morning: