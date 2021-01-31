An unprecedented global scientific effort has led to the development of a number of coronavirus vaccines, which promise to help protect the world's most vulnerable from Covid-19.
Scientists began the quest to find a vaccine against the new coronavirus when its genetic sequence was released in January 2020.
Collaborating like never before, teams across the world worked on multiple stages of development at the same time - compressing 10 years' work into less than 12 months.
Many had studied other recent coronaviruses that had caused Sars and Mers - so had a head start.
Our visual journalism team has created a digital journey you can scroll through to find out how those vaccines got from the science lab to people's arms in record time.
Pressure on hospitals 'has stabilised' in most parts of the UK
An intensive care consultant says pressure on hospitals has stabilised in most parts of the UK which is a "big step forward" because staff can focus on improving the standards of care for patients – rather than having to divert resources into planning for even more admissions.
Prof Rupert Pearse tells BBC Breakfast that the UK's first wave of coronavirus lasted about eight weeks before "calming down", but the second wave has gone on "for more than three months now" and that it could be a further three months before admissions "settle".
But he says it's been an "endless struggle" to maintain high standards of care for hospital patients as a result of the pressure put on the NHS during the current wave of Covid infections.
He says continuing to match those standards has been one of the biggest causes of mental strain and exhaustion among staff.
He says he's worried about the long-term impact on health workers – such as PTSD and alcohol addiction - that are "inevitably a consequence" of being under so much stress.
"We're so busy trying to look after the patients that we have in hospital - we don’t have time to pause and think about ourselves just yet," he adds.
Analysis: Should the UK donate some vaccine doses to other countries?
Naomi Grimley
Health correspondent, BBC News
Like many rich countries, the UK has bought more vaccines than it needs in order to hedge its bets in an emergency.
That's led some to argue that the UK should consider donating some - either to a neighbouring EU country such as Ireland which does not have such a plentiful supply, or to poorer countries which currently have none.
But ministers say it's too early to make that call yet, and say the UK has already given £550m in aid to help distribute doses around the world
The World Health Organization wants richer countries to commit to donating their excess once they have enough to vaccinate their most vulnerable.
Norway has said it will do this and India has already given some vaccines to Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh in what's been called "vaccine diplomacy".
Good morning from the UK
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the latest developments from across the globe this Sunday morning:
- Many NHS staff 'traumatised' by first wave of virus, study shows
- UK-EU relations are being "reset" after the EU
triggered a provision in the Brexit deal to control Covid vaccine exports
-
The EU's widely condemned export controls are designed to
tackle delays to its vaccine programme
-
Brussels has reversed part of the controls that could have
seen checks at the Irish border
-
The World Health Organization has criticised the EU’s controls, saying
“vaccine nationalism” will prolong the pandemic
-
And the WHO says vaccines should be given to all vulnerable
groups and health workers across the globe before each country starts giving
the jabs out more widely
-
The UK government says it’s too early to formally talk about donating vaccine supplies to other countries
-
Meanwhile, France has imposed new Covid-19 border restrictions, but has once again resisted a new nationwide lockdown
How the vaccine will reach your arm
'I wish I'd stayed in Wuhan and missed flight to UK'
When Matt Raw was given an instruction to "get out of Wuhan", he took the advice seriously. Exactly one year on, he wishes he had "never got on that flight" back to the UK.
Along with his wife and mother, the 39-year-old from Cheshire was among 83 Britons evacuated from the Chinese city identified as the source of Covid-19.
"They lied to us," he says of the UK authorities. "We're being told to get out of Wuhan, 'come back to England, you'll be safe here'.
"We would have been safer and much more freer if we stayed in China.
"They tackled it short and sharp and locked down the cities and it was the right thing to do."
EU and UK to 'reset' relations after NI vaccine row
The UK and European Union will "reset" relations after Brussels triggered a provision in the Brexit deal to control vaccine exports, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said.
Ministers said they are confident that the EU will not block vaccines entering the UK.
It comes after Brussels reversed its widely condemned decision which could have seen checks at the Irish border.
Pandemic 'has highlighted archaic wedding laws'
Restrictions forcing couples to cancel weddings during the coronavirus pandemic have highlighted "archaic" marriage laws, a legal body has said.
The Law Commission wants to see changes in England and Wales to marry at home, outdoors - and even remotely.
It says the pandemic had highlighted the laws were "ancient" and "unnecessarily restrictive" and had made weddings more expensive.
While rules have changed in Scotland and Northern Ireland, in England and Wales couples must choose between a civil or religious ceremony in a registered building - and cannot marry outdoors.
After getting engaged at the Glastonbury Festival, Amy Neagle and her fiancé Matt Bartlett had hoped to get married in a weekend-long glamping celebration in the Brecon Beacons in May.
But with their humanist ceremony not being legally recognised, the couple had planned to attend a register office the week before, which Amy said was not easy when things feel "so uncertain".
Read more here.
Good morning from the UK
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the latest developments from across the globe this Sunday morning: