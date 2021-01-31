BBC Copyright: BBC

An intensive care consultant says pressure on hospitals has stabilised in most parts of the UK which is a "big step forward" because staff can focus on improving the standards of care for patients – rather than having to divert resources into planning for even more admissions.

Prof Rupert Pearse tells BBC Breakfast that the UK's first wave of coronavirus lasted about eight weeks before "calming down", but the second wave has gone on "for more than three months now" and that it could be a further three months before admissions "settle".

But he says it's been an "endless struggle" to maintain high standards of care for hospital patients as a result of the pressure put on the NHS during the current wave of Covid infections.

He says continuing to match those standards has been one of the biggest causes of mental strain and exhaustion among staff.

He says he's worried about the long-term impact on health workers – such as PTSD and alcohol addiction - that are "inevitably a consequence" of being under so much stress.

"We're so busy trying to look after the patients that we have in hospital - we don’t have time to pause and think about ourselves just yet," he adds.