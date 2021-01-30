Explained: What’s happening to the EU vaccine scheme?
The European Union's Covid vaccination programme is in the headlines. Confused? We've an explainer to help you understand what's happening.
The bloc has been criticised for the slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations in member states. In the UK, for example, some 11.9 vaccine doses per 100 people have been recorded. In the EU, the equivalent figure is just 2.4 per 100 people.
BBCCopyright: BBC
In response, it has introduced export controls on vaccines produced in the EU after the rollout was hit by delays and supply problems.
The impact of these controls is not fully known - and early suggestions they would affect Northern Ireland prompted what has been described as a U-turn from the European Commission.
Oxford don criticises France's Macron over vaccine claims
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Sir John Bell, a professor who is part of the Oxford University vaccine team, has accused French president Emmanuel Macron of "demand management" over his claims the AstraZeneca vaccine is "quasi-ineffective" for the over-65s.
The professor told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I'm not sure where he got that from."
He acknowledged an original study only had small numbers of elderly people, with many shielding themselves from the pandemic, but added: "The numbers still pointed toward a very highly effective vaccine but the numbers were small, in fairness, we always accepted that."
But he said other studies proved "elderly people responded just as well in other age groups" and that "there's really persuasive evidence that this is a protective vaccine in those populations".
"I suspect this is a bit of demand management from Mr Macron," he added.
Pressed if he thinks he is trying to reduce demand, Sir John said: "Well, if he didn't have any vaccine the best thing you could do is reduce demand."
Analysis: Despite U-turn, the damage was already done
Katya Adler
Europe Editor
"Mistake," "misjudgement," "blunder."
These are just some of words EU insiders have been using privately to describe the European Commission's initial decision on Friday to suspend areas of the Brexit deal dealing with Northern Ireland.
Although it then U-turned on those plans, critics say the damage was already done.
Brussels previously lectured the UK government about respecting the Irish Protocol - which was painfully and carefully drafted during Brexit negotiations.
Now the EU seems quick to undermine the agreement.
Member state Ireland felt stung that it hadn't been consulted. This all adds to the impression of chaos surrounding the EU's vaccine rollout.
Brussels was already under fire from a growing number of EU countries for having been slow to sign vaccine contracts with pharmaceutical companies.
This "mishap" over the Irish Protocol as Spain's Foreign Minister called it, hasn't exactly helped the commission's reputation.
'Vaccinate the world's vulnerable first'
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Coronavirus vaccines should be given to all vulnerable groups and health workers across the globe before each country starts giving the jabs out more widely, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.
This is morally and economically "the right thing to do", WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told BBC Breakfast.
She says: "There have been a number of very interesting analyses showing that just vaccinating your own country and then sitting there and saying 'we're fine' will not work economically.
"We're so connected and unless we get all societies working effectively once again, every society will be financially effected."
When asked to clarify whether once the UK has vaccinated the top nine priority groups, it should help efforts elsewhere instead of continuing its own immunisations, Ms Harris says: "We're asking all countries in those circumstances to do that - 'hang on, wait for those other groups'.
"Rather than rushing to vaccinate one country, we need to be doing the lot and we need to be doing it together."
PM 'in awe' of pandemic parents
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The UK prime minister has written an open letter to parents saying he is "in awe" of the way they are coping with home schooling.
Parents "have been dealt the trickiest of hands yet played it magnificently" he writes, adding he was "in awe of the way the parents, carers and guardians of children have risen to the unique challenges with which you have been faced".
"You're doing great for your own kids, and you're doing great for the whole country too", his letter says.
But some parents say Johnson "doesn't get" the pressures they are facing.
The government confirmed England's schools will remain closed to most pupils until at least 8 March, and must continue to offer online learning until then.
The PM's letter repeats a pledge to provide support for home schooling, including laptops, access to free school meals, and catch-up programmes.
Only up to 30 people are able to attend services in England.
The NAFD told the BBC that it is considering suggesting to its members that they ask families in some areas to guarantee the cost of any potential fines, in order to protect their businesses. You can read more here.
Ex-NI secretary says EU move was 'almost Trumpian'
EPACopyright: EPA
Former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith has said "the EU cocked up big time" by threatening to override part of Northern Ireland Protocol under its coronavirus vaccine controls.
The Tory MP told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Years have been spent trying to ensure goods will flow freely and there will be no hard border and last night the EU pulled the emergency cord without following any of the processes that are in the protocol if one side wants to suspend it.
"And they did that, in my view, without anywhere near the understanding of the Good Friday Agreement, of the sensitivity of the situation in Northern Ireland, and it was an almost Trumpian act.
"The relationships are complex, we need to spend much, much more time, much, much more money and much, much more resources in getting this relationship right. The EU cocked up big time last night but we all need to work in the interests of preserving Northern Ireland.
"It is not just a back door for goods going to Britain, it is a very sensitive place and we have a duty of care between the EU and the UK to preserve no hard border and stability in Northern Ireland."
The high speed rail line linking London with the Midlands and northern England was planned to accommodate increased passenger numbers over the coming decades, but the home-working revolution may permanently reduce travel demand, writes the BBC's environment analyst Roger Harrabin.
EPACopyright: EPA
EU's NI vaccine controls an 'incredible act of hostility'
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Northern Ireland's first minister says the EU's vaccine control moves are "an absolutely incredible act of hostility" to the country.
Arlene Foster was responding after the EU threatened to temporarily override part of the Brexit deal to introduce checks at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland to prevent shipments entering the UK. The EU has backtracked on the decision after an uproar from governments in London, Belfast and Dublin.
Foster told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This was nothing to do with making sure that Northern Ireland was in a peaceful state and all to do with the European Union's vaccine embarrassment and mismanagement.
"It's absolutely disgraceful and the prime minister now needs to act very quickly to deal with the real trade flows that are being disrupted between Great Britain and Northern Ireland."
Welcome
Good morning and thank you for joining us for updates on coronavirus in the UK and around the world. Here are the headlines this morning.
The EU has reversed its decision to temporarily override part of the Brexit deal amid a row over Covid vaccine supplies in the bloc
The move could have seen checks at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland to stop jabs entering the UK "via the back door"
UK PM Boris Johnson publishes an open letter to parents, saying he is "in awe" of how they are coping with home schooling. He has also promised "hundreds of millions of pounds" will be spent on a catch up programme after the pandemic
Live Reporting
Edited by Sarah Collerton and Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters EPACopyright: EPA EPACopyright: EPA PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
The EU has reversed its decision to temporarily override part of the Brexit deal amid a row over Covid vaccine supplies in the bloc
-
The move could have seen checks at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland to stop jabs entering the UK "via the back door"
-
Despite the U-turn, the EU says it has "no choice" but to press on with introducing export controls on vaccines
-
UK PM Boris Johnson publishes an open letter to parents, saying he is "in awe" of how they are coping with home schooling. He has also promised "hundreds of millions of pounds" will be spent on a catch up programme after the pandemic
-
The EU's drugs regulator has approved the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for all adults
-
French PM Jean Castex announces tough new Covid-19 border restrictions, but has again resisted imposing a new nationwide lockdown
-
Funeral directors in the UK say they might need to ask bereaved families to agree to pay any fines incurred if a service breaches coronavirus attendance limits
-
Up to 30,000 fans a day will be allowed to attend the Australian Open - about half the usual number allowed in
Explained: What’s happening to the EU vaccine scheme?
The European Union's Covid vaccination programme is in the headlines. Confused? We've an explainer to help you understand what's happening.
The bloc has been criticised for the slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations in member states. In the UK, for example, some 11.9 vaccine doses per 100 people have been recorded. In the EU, the equivalent figure is just 2.4 per 100 people.
In response, it has introduced export controls on vaccines produced in the EU after the rollout was hit by delays and supply problems.
The impact of these controls is not fully known - and early suggestions they would affect Northern Ireland prompted what has been described as a U-turn from the European Commission.
Read more here.
Oxford don criticises France's Macron over vaccine claims
Sir John Bell, a professor who is part of the Oxford University vaccine team, has accused French president Emmanuel Macron of "demand management" over his claims the AstraZeneca vaccine is "quasi-ineffective" for the over-65s.
The professor told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I'm not sure where he got that from."
He acknowledged an original study only had small numbers of elderly people, with many shielding themselves from the pandemic, but added: "The numbers still pointed toward a very highly effective vaccine but the numbers were small, in fairness, we always accepted that."
But he said other studies proved "elderly people responded just as well in other age groups" and that "there's really persuasive evidence that this is a protective vaccine in those populations".
"I suspect this is a bit of demand management from Mr Macron," he added. Pressed if he thinks he is trying to reduce demand, Sir John said: "Well, if he didn't have any vaccine the best thing you could do is reduce demand."
Analysis: Despite U-turn, the damage was already done
Katya Adler
Europe Editor
"Mistake," "misjudgement," "blunder."
These are just some of words EU insiders have been using privately to describe the European Commission's initial decision on Friday to suspend areas of the Brexit deal dealing with Northern Ireland.
Although it then U-turned on those plans, critics say the damage was already done.
Brussels previously lectured the UK government about respecting the Irish Protocol - which was painfully and carefully drafted during Brexit negotiations.
Now the EU seems quick to undermine the agreement.
Member state Ireland felt stung that it hadn't been consulted. This all adds to the impression of chaos surrounding the EU's vaccine rollout.
Brussels was already under fire from a growing number of EU countries for having been slow to sign vaccine contracts with pharmaceutical companies.
This "mishap" over the Irish Protocol as Spain's Foreign Minister called it, hasn't exactly helped the commission's reputation.
'Vaccinate the world's vulnerable first'
Coronavirus vaccines should be given to all vulnerable groups and health workers across the globe before each country starts giving the jabs out more widely, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.
This is morally and economically "the right thing to do", WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told BBC Breakfast.
She says: "There have been a number of very interesting analyses showing that just vaccinating your own country and then sitting there and saying 'we're fine' will not work economically.
"We're so connected and unless we get all societies working effectively once again, every society will be financially effected."
When asked to clarify whether once the UK has vaccinated the top nine priority groups, it should help efforts elsewhere instead of continuing its own immunisations, Ms Harris says: "We're asking all countries in those circumstances to do that - 'hang on, wait for those other groups'.
"Rather than rushing to vaccinate one country, we need to be doing the lot and we need to be doing it together."
PM 'in awe' of pandemic parents
The UK prime minister has written an open letter to parents saying he is "in awe" of the way they are coping with home schooling.
Parents "have been dealt the trickiest of hands yet played it magnificently" he writes, adding he was "in awe of the way the parents, carers and guardians of children have risen to the unique challenges with which you have been faced".
"You're doing great for your own kids, and you're doing great for the whole country too", his letter says.
But some parents say Johnson "doesn't get" the pressures they are facing.
The government confirmed England's schools will remain closed to most pupils until at least 8 March, and must continue to offer online learning until then.
The PM's letter repeats a pledge to provide support for home schooling, including laptops, access to free school meals, and catch-up programmes.
You can read the letter here.
The Papers: 'EU vaccine war explodes', and Macron 'attacks' Oxford jab
Let's have a look at some of the front pages being laid out in newsagents this morning - and there are no prizes for guessing the story that leads most of them.
The Sun declares: "Now EU really are giving us the needle." MPs accused Brussels chiefs of "behaving like the mafia", according to the Daily Express.
The Daily Mail updated its first edition to say the EU had performed what it called a "screeching U-turn". And the backtrack is dubbed "humiliating" in the Guardian's story.
Read our full newspaper review here.
Families could be asked to pay funeral fines
UK funeral directors say they might need to ask bereaved families to agree to pay any fines incurred if a service breaches coronavirus restrictions.
The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) said it was "utterly ridiculous" its members risked penalties for doing a frontline job.
Rules vary across the UK but there are limits at funerals in all four nations.
One director was given a £10,000 fine after nearly 150 people turned up to a funeral in Hertfordshire.
Only up to 30 people are able to attend services in England.
The NAFD told the BBC that it is considering suggesting to its members that they ask families in some areas to guarantee the cost of any potential fines, in order to protect their businesses. You can read more here.
Ex-NI secretary says EU move was 'almost Trumpian'
Former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith has said "the EU cocked up big time" by threatening to override part of Northern Ireland Protocol under its coronavirus vaccine controls.
The Tory MP told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Years have been spent trying to ensure goods will flow freely and there will be no hard border and last night the EU pulled the emergency cord without following any of the processes that are in the protocol if one side wants to suspend it.
"And they did that, in my view, without anywhere near the understanding of the Good Friday Agreement, of the sensitivity of the situation in Northern Ireland, and it was an almost Trumpian act.
"The relationships are complex, we need to spend much, much more time, much, much more money and much, much more resources in getting this relationship right. The EU cocked up big time last night but we all need to work in the interests of preserving Northern Ireland.
"It is not just a back door for goods going to Britain, it is a very sensitive place and we have a duty of care between the EU and the UK to preserve no hard border and stability in Northern Ireland."
Read the latest developments here.
Could the pandemic kill off HS2?
Environmental groups have called for a review into HS2 in the light of the pandemic.
The high speed rail line linking London with the Midlands and northern England was planned to accommodate increased passenger numbers over the coming decades, but the home-working revolution may permanently reduce travel demand, writes the BBC's environment analyst Roger Harrabin.
EU's NI vaccine controls an 'incredible act of hostility'
Northern Ireland's first minister says the EU's vaccine control moves are "an absolutely incredible act of hostility" to the country.
Arlene Foster was responding after the EU threatened to temporarily override part of the Brexit deal to introduce checks at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland to prevent shipments entering the UK. The EU has backtracked on the decision after an uproar from governments in London, Belfast and Dublin.
Foster told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This was nothing to do with making sure that Northern Ireland was in a peaceful state and all to do with the European Union's vaccine embarrassment and mismanagement.
"It's absolutely disgraceful and the prime minister now needs to act very quickly to deal with the real trade flows that are being disrupted between Great Britain and Northern Ireland."
Welcome
Good morning and thank you for joining us for updates on coronavirus in the UK and around the world. Here are the headlines this morning.