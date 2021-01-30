The European Union's Covid vaccination programme is in the headlines. Confused? We've an explainer to help you understand what's happening.

The bloc has been criticised for the slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations in member states. In the UK, for example, some 11.9 vaccine doses per 100 people have been recorded. In the EU, the equivalent figure is just 2.4 per 100 people.

BBC Copyright: BBC

In response, it has introduced export controls on vaccines produced in the EU after the rollout was hit by delays and supply problems.

The impact of these controls is not fully known - and early suggestions they would affect Northern Ireland prompted what has been described as a U-turn from the European Commission.

Read more here.