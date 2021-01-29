PA Media Copyright: PA Media Limited supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have sparked a row with the EU Image caption: Limited supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have sparked a row with the EU

Former chair of the UK Vaccine Task Force Kate Bingham says the “scale-up is under way” in Teeside to manufacture the Novavax jab after its successful trial.

But she tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it will “not be rolling out tomorrow” as the factory has to go through the unpredictable process of growing the mammalian cells needed for the vaccine in high volumes.

She says the UK has to be “nimble, co-operative and supportive” to secure supplies against larger players such as the US, EU and Japan.

Part of the UK’s offer is to run high quality clinical trials quickly, using an NHS database of 400,000 volunteers, she says.

It meant the UK phase three Novavax trial had recruited all its participants before the US trial had even begun - an “absolutely phenomenal” result, Bingham says.

She says the UK also offered to procure equipment and help scale up manufacturing. In the case of AstraZeneca - now the subject of an EU row over supplies - the UK started scaling up manufacture in February, even before contracts were signed, she says.

“That’s what made the difference as to why we are so far ahead on manufacturing.”

But Bingham casts doubt on the prospect of the EU blocking vaccine exports. “I just don’t believe it will ever come to it,” she says.

“We are interdependent - the idea that there should be trade barriers is not something we should be considering.”