Reuters Copyright: Reuters

As we mentioned earlier, the EU and the UK-based Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca are vowing to work together to resolve a bitter row over supply shortages to the 27-member bloc.

It comes after crisis talks both sides described as "constructive".

AstraZeneca earlier said it could deliver only a fraction of the doses it promised in January-March, blaming production issues at European plants.

But the EU says the firm must honour its commitments and deliver the jabs by diverting stock from the UK.

Reports said last week the EU would get 60% fewer vaccine doses - about 50 million jabs - than promised in the first quarter of the year.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, has not yet been approved by the EU, although this is expected on Friday.

The EU - which has been criticised for the slow rollout of its inoculations - is also facing delays with supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The bloc has a much bigger deal with the US-German vaccine-maker.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I'm confident of our supplies and we'll keep rolling out vaccines as fast we possibly can. I am very pleased at the moment that we have the fastest rollout of vaccines in Europe by some way."