Many of the front pages have pictures of Boris Johnson bowing his head in sorrow as he announced that the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK had passed 100,000.

Several also use his own words at Tuesday's No 10 news conference for their headlines: "I'm deeply sorry."

The Times and the i have photos of some of those who have died. For many in government and among the wider British public at the start of the pandemic, the i says, the idea that the virus would kill 100,000 of us within 10 months was unimaginable.

The Daily Mirror says the heartbreaking figure was one we all hoped we would never reach. It is a tragic number, the Guardian says .

For the Independent online paper , it's a heart-wrenching, incomprehensible figure. But, it goes on, the reality is that such statistics barely scratch the surface of suffering that has paralysed the UK. Each lost life was a mother, a father, a child, a friend, a neighbour or a colleague - someone known and loved by another.

Judith Woods - writing in the Daily Telegraph - says the grim tally is less a milestone to be marked than a tombstone to be mourned.

The Time's science editor , Tom Whipple, says that when the toll passes 100,000, the conclusion is unavoidable: something has gone badly wrong.

