Belfast Nightingale hospital
UK ‘could face 50,000 more virus deaths’

  1. 'Litany of errors' in UK’s handling of Covid pandemic - Labour

    A “litany of errors” by the government led to the UK reaching 100,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, Labour’s shadow health secretary says.

    "I am really sorry to say this but I don't believe the prime minister and the government did do everything we could do. We have had mistakes, we have had a litany of errors, we didn't have to be in this situation today,” Jonathan Ashworth tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

    He acknowledges "this is a completely difficult, extraordinary situation" but adds "other countries are not dealing with these huge levels of deaths that we are" and that a lack of financial support has meant people are not able to quarantine when they have coronavirus.

    He blames the PM for being too lenient with coronavirus measures, adding: "He likes to deliver good news, he doesn't like to disappoint people... but the reality is that a lot of the time you should just be straight with people."

  2. Papers mark UK's 100,000 Covid deaths

    Metro and the Times
    Copyright: BBC

    Many of the front pages have pictures of Boris Johnson bowing his head in sorrow as he announced that the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK had passed 100,000.

    Several also use his own words at Tuesday's No 10 news conference for their headlines: "I'm deeply sorry."

    The Times and the i have photos of some of those who have died. For many in government and among the wider British public at the start of the pandemic, the i says, the idea that the virus would kill 100,000 of us within 10 months was unimaginable.

    The Daily Mirror says the heartbreaking figure was one we all hoped we would never reach. It is a tragic number, the Guardian says.

    For the Independent online paper, it's a heart-wrenching, incomprehensible figure. But, it goes on, the reality is that such statistics barely scratch the surface of suffering that has paralysed the UK. Each lost life was a mother, a father, a child, a friend, a neighbour or a colleague - someone known and loved by another.

    Judith Woods - writing in the Daily Telegraph - says the grim tally is less a milestone to be marked than a tombstone to be mourned.

    The Time's science editor, Tom Whipple, says that when the toll passes 100,000, the conclusion is unavoidable: something has gone badly wrong.

    Read the front pages in full

  3. UK could face 'up to 50,000 more' Covid deaths

    A scientist advising the government has warned the UK could face as many as 50,000 more coronavirus deaths.

    Prof Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told the BBC's Newsnight: "It would really not surprise me if we're looking at another 40-50,000 deaths before this burns out.

    "The deaths on the way up are likely to be mirrored by the number of deaths on the way down in this wave.

    "Each one again is a tragedy and each one represents probably four or five people who survive but are damaged by Covid."

  4. Good morning

    An ambulance and an advert urging people to stay at home
    Copyright: EPA

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Here’s the latest headlines in the UK:

