Rioters in the Netherlands have clashed for a third night with police over coronavirus restrictions.
There were violent scenes in several cities across the country on Monday night. Riot police clashed with protesters in Amsterdam as well as Rotterdam, Amersfoort and Geleen.
In Rotterdam, police fired warning shots and tear gas, after an emergency order issued by the mayor failed to move demonstrators.
More than 150 people were arrested in several cities.
Unrest started over the weekend as protesters kicked back against newly imposed coronavirus restrictions.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte has condemned what he called "criminal violence".
The government has introduced its toughest measures since the start of the pandemic - including a night-time curfew which runs from 21:00 (20:00 GMT) to 04:30. It is the first in the Netherlands since World War Two.
In November, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said unemployment could peak at 2.6 million by the middle of this year - that's 7.5% of the working population.
UK's hotel industry 'ready to help'
Rob Paterson, chief executive of Best
Western hotels group, says the hotel industry is ready to assist if the UK government does opt for a policy of quarantining international arrivals.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme
that, while he had not held conversations with ministers about the proposals,
the sector was "familiar and accustomed to managing Covid-positive
customers in our hotels".
Each person quarantining would have to be treated as though
they were Covid-positive, with three meals delivered outside their door and
clean sheets and towels also left outside, he said.
The proposals would be a "big blow for tourism", he said, but with thousands of
hotel rooms standing empty already, "we understand it's crisis
and we all need to do our bit".
'Too early' to think about summer holidays
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi was also asked about introducing new measures that would mean travellers coming to England would have to quarantine in hotels.
He told BBC Breakfast the government was looking at the policy and would make an announcement in the "appropriate way".
He said the UK was looking at "the same thing" as other countries that had recently tightened up their border policy - such as Germany and Canada - from countries "with the highest risk".
He added that it was right "we constantly review our border policy".
Asked about what he would say to people who were thinking
about booking summer holidays, he said: "It’s too early to begin to speculate
on summer holidays.
"The right thing to do now is to continue with our vaccinate
drive. I think on Saturday we got to half a million first dose jabs in a single
day - we continue to make great progress."
The AstraZeneca row could affect supplies to the UK of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been developed by the US and Germany. Pfizer's Belgian plant supplies the UK.
Quarantine hotel plans set to be announced
Some travellers coming to England will have to quarantine in hotels, the government is expected to announce later, over concerns about new Covid variants.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a decision after discussing the proposals with senior ministers.
The measures are likely to apply to UK citizens and those with permanent residency rights arriving from high-risk countries such as South Africa, South America and Portugal.
Most foreign nationals from high-risk countries already face UK travel bans.
Whitehall sources said those quarantining in hotels would have to pay for the costs of their own accommodation.
However, BBC political correspondent Iain Watson said it would not be possible to implement any new measures immediately.
Rules for people entering
the UK could get tighter later - with the government expected to announce hotel quarantine in England for some arrivals, over concerns about new Covid variants. The measures are likely
to apply to people coming from South Africa, South American and Portugal
Vaccines minister Nadhim
Zahawi says he is confident the UK’s vaccine supply "remains safe" and will not be delayed by the EU's dispute with AstraZeneca over the
slowness of supplies to EU citizens
- The EU has warned it will tighten rules on exports of Covid vaccines after AstraZeneca said it was unable to provide as many doses as it
had promised
- The UK's unemployment rate rose to 5% in the three months to November, up from 4.9%, as coronavirus continued to hit the jobs market
MPs say the UK government should cancel the debt owed by developing countries struggling with the impact of Covid-19
And riot police in the Netherlands have again clashed with protesters defying a curfew, following a weekend of unrest over the newly
imposed coronavirus restrictions
