Rioters in the Netherlands have clashed for a third night with police over coronavirus restrictions.

There were violent scenes in several cities across the country on Monday night. Riot police clashed with protesters in Amsterdam as well as Rotterdam, Amersfoort and Geleen.

In Rotterdam, police fired warning shots and tear gas, after an emergency order issued by the mayor failed to move demonstrators.

More than 150 people were arrested in several cities.

Unrest started over the weekend as protesters kicked back against newly imposed coronavirus restrictions.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has condemned what he called "criminal violence".

The government has introduced its toughest measures since the start of the pandemic - including a night-time curfew which runs from 21:00 (20:00 GMT) to 04:30. It is the first in the Netherlands since World War Two.

