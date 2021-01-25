Good morning and thank you for\njoining us here. Here is what has been happening across\nthe UK.
-
Tory
MPs are asking the government to set out a “route map” for English schools to
reopen amid concerns about coronavirus closures on children’s education
-
Former
prime minister Gordon Brown has said Covid has exposed “tensions” between Whitehall
and nations and regions as he warned the UK must reform its governance or risk
becoming a “failed state”
-
Fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Debenhams brand and website for £55m - but not its
118 stores or workforce after the High Street firm collapsed amid the pandemic
-
A
plan to deliver vaccination appointments to people aged 70-79 in blue envelopes
in Scotland has been delayed, with the first tranche of letters arriving in
white envelopes instead
-
Demand at Northern Ireland’s regional vaccination centres
has started to decline as health workers have received their first dose of a
vaccine, the Department of Health has confirmed
Monday morning Covid headlines
