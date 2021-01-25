Children in school uniforms and masks
'Routemap' for return to schools needed, say MPs

Edited by James Clarke

  1. Monday morning Covid headlines

    Good morning and thank you for joining us here.

    Here is what has been happening across the UK.

    • Tory MPs are asking the government to set out a “route map” for English schools to reopen amid concerns about coronavirus closures on children’s education
    • Former prime minister Gordon Brown has said Covid has exposed “tensions” between Whitehall and nations and regions as he warned the UK must reform its governance or risk becoming a “failed state”
    • Fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Debenhams brand and website for £55m - but not its 118 stores or workforce after the High Street firm collapsed amid the pandemic
    • A plan to deliver vaccination appointments to people aged 70-79 in blue envelopes in Scotland has been delayed, with the first tranche of letters arriving in white envelopes instead
    • Demand at Northern Ireland’s regional vaccination centres has started to decline as health workers have received their first dose of a vaccine, the Department of Health has confirmed
