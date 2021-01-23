GETTY IMAGES Copyright: GETTY IMAGES

As we mentioned a few minutes ago, senior doctors in the UK are calling for the gap to be cut between the first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Now Public Health England's medical director, Dr Yvonne Doyle, has defended the decision to delay the second dose from three to 12 weeks.

She tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the strategy is "about bearing down on transmission" to reduce deaths and reduce the chance of more dangerous variants of the virus emerging.

"The more people that are protected against this virus, the less opportunity it has to get the upper hand," she says.

"It is a reasonable scientific balance on the basis of both supply and also protecting the most people."

She also dismisses the British Medical Association's (BMA's) concern that second doses might not be guaranteed after a 12-week delay "given the unpredictability of supplies" of the Pfizer jab.

"People will get their second dose," she insists.

Her comments follow a leaked letter from the BMA that urges the chief medical officer for England, Prof Chris Whitty, to reduce the maximum wait to six weeks.