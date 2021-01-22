Reuters Copyright: Reuters From overnight on Sunday non-essential European travel into France will require a test Image caption: From overnight on Sunday non-essential European travel into France will require a test

EU leaders have agreed to keep internal borders open but say tighter travel restrictions may be needed. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants extra restrictions for Covid hot spots that would be designated as “dark red” zones. EU leaders have agreed to work on a common vaccination certificate and will decide later whether it can be used for travel.

French President Emmanuel Macron says from Sunday any traveller arriving in France from within the EU will require a negative PCR test taken at least 72 hours before arrival. Cross border workers and essential travel will be exempt. Meanwhile French health minister Olivier Véran has appealed to people to stop using home-made fabric masks – French health officials recommend medical masks are worn instead.

A group of 14 British students staying in the Chamonix area of France have tested positive for Covid. The mayor of Vallorcine where they’ve been staying has texted all the town’s residents to trace anyone in touch with them.

German health officials say the national death toll from Covid has climbed above 50,000 – with another 859 deaths in the past 24 hours. But infections have fallen in the past week, with an average infection rate of 115 per 100,000 people. Spain has registered a record 44,357 cases in one day.

Dutch MPs have backed a 21:00 to 04:30 curfew from tomorrow night. The move required parliamentary backing because the government resigned a week ago.