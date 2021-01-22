Dark red zones and French tests: Latest across Europe
Dark red zones and French tests: Latest across Europe
EU leaders have agreed to keep internal borders open but say tighter travel restrictions may be needed. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants extra restrictions for Covid hot spots that would be designated as “dark red” zones. EU leaders have agreed to work on a common vaccination certificate and will decide later whether it can be used for travel.
French President Emmanuel Macron says from Sunday any traveller arriving in France from within the EU will require a negative PCR test taken at least 72 hours before arrival. Cross border workers and essential travel will be exempt. Meanwhile French health minister Olivier Véran has appealed to people to stop using home-made fabric masks – French health officials recommend medical masks are worn instead.
A group of 14 British students staying in the Chamonix area of France have tested positive for Covid. The mayor of Vallorcine where they’ve been staying has texted all the town’s residents to trace anyone in touch with them.
German health officials say the national death toll from Covid has climbed above 50,000 – with another 859 deaths in the past 24 hours. But infections have fallen in the past week, with an average infection rate of 115 per 100,000 people. Spain has registered a record 44,357 cases in one day.
Dutch MPs have backed a 21:00 to 04:30 curfew from tomorrow night. The move required parliamentary backing because the government resigned a week ago.
The papers: £500 ‘Covid cashpoint’ and push for full border closures
The proposal to pay anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 in England £500 to self-isolate features on many of the front pages.
"Covid Cashpoint" is how the Daily Mail describes the idea.
Government sources tell the paper it is a "long way" from being agreed and has "not been within a million miles" of the prime minister.
But the Guardian - which broke the story - says the proposal is the Department of Health's preferred way of improving compliance.
Meanwhile, plans to stop all foreign travellers entering the UK are reportedly back on the table as the government tries to prevent more variants of coronavirus entering the country.
The Daily Telegraph says several ministers are in favour of the idea, including Home Secretary Priti Patel - who it emerged this week had called for such a ban at the start of the pandemic.
Financial support for those self-isolating kept under constant review - minister
Financial support for people who have to self-isolate is kept under constant review, the environment secretary says.
George Eustice says he will not comment on a leaked document, which includes a proposal for anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 in England to be paid £500 to self-isolate.
However, he recognises self-isolating can be “difficult” for people who are financially vulnerable and need to carry on working.
“That’s why we’ve always had the £500 support payment for those that are on certain benefits. We’ve always kept this under review,” he tells BBC Breakfast.
Ministers to consider £500 self-isolation payment in England
Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 in England could be paid £500 to self-isolate under proposals to be discussed by ministers.
It is among the suggestions listed in a leaked document from the Department of Health to encourage people with symptoms to get tested and stay at home.
There are fears the current financial support is not working because low-paid workers cannot afford to self-isolate.
A £500 grant, administered by local authorities and funded by the government, has been made available to people on low incomes who are not able to work from home. But high rejection rates for those who apply for the payment have been reported.
However, sources at the Treasury say a universal payment of £500 is unlikely to happen.
Read more.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a quick summary of the main headlines this morning: