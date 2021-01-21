Scientists tracking the spread of coronavirus in England say infection levels in the community may have risen at the start of the latest lockdown. Infections in the period 6-15 January were up by 50% on early December, with one-in-63 people infected, Imperial College London's initial findings suggest. Swab tests from 143,000 people indicate 1.58% had the virus during early January - up from 0.91% in December. Ministers say the report does not yet reflect the impact of the lockdown. But Imperial College London's Prof Paul Elliott warns if the high prevalence continues "more lives will be lost". Read more .
Scientists tracking the spread of coronavirus in England say infection levels in the
community may have risen at the start of the latest lockdown
Another 60 NHS vaccination centres in England, including a
mosque in Birmingham and a cinema in Aylesbury, will welcome their first
patients today
People have been told Covid restrictions allow them to leave
their homes in an emergency, as
hundreds are evacuated amid widespread flooding across England and Wales
Anyone going on a Saga holiday or cruise in 2021 must be
fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the tour operator has said
House hunters are taking advantage of lockdown rules to
travel hundreds of miles to view homes, estate agents say
