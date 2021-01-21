PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Scientists tracking the spread of coronavirus in England say infection levels in the community may have risen at the start of the latest lockdown.

Infections in the period 6-15 January were up by 50% on early December, with one-in-63 people infected, Imperial College London's initial findings suggest.

Swab tests from 143,000 people indicate 1.58% had the virus during early January - up from 0.91% in December.

Ministers say the report does not yet reflect the impact of the lockdown.

But Imperial College London's Prof Paul Elliott warns if the high prevalence continues "more lives will be lost".

