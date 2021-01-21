Medical personnel and ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital, in London, during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture date: Wednesday January 20, 2021
Live

Health services 'to remain under extreme pressure'

Edited by James Clarke

All times stated are UK

  1. England’s virus levels ‘may have risen’ in January

    People wearing masks
    Scientists tracking the spread of coronavirus in England say infection levels in the community may have risen at the start of the latest lockdown.

    Infections in the period 6-15 January were up by 50% on early December, with one-in-63 people infected, Imperial College London's initial findings suggest.

    Swab tests from 143,000 people indicate 1.58% had the virus during early January - up from 0.91% in December.

    Ministers say the report does not yet reflect the impact of the lockdown.

    But Imperial College London's Prof Paul Elliott warns if the high prevalence continues "more lives will be lost".

    Read more.

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a quick summary of the main headlines in the UK this morning:

