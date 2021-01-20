PA Wire Copyright: PA Wire The UK's Covid vaccine rollout began when Margaret Keenan, aged 90, received the first Pfizer-BioNTech jab in December Image caption: The UK's Covid vaccine rollout began when Margaret Keenan, aged 90, received the first Pfizer-BioNTech jab in December

Serious consideration is being given to vaccinating front-line workers, the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said.

Prof Anthony Harnden told BBC Radio 5 Live the committee will keep its recommendation for vaccinating people over the age of 50 as a priority in "phase one" of the jab rollout.

The second phase will focus on the rest of the adult population, mainly the under-50s, who are much less likely to be ill with Covid-19.

Harnden said that phase could involve prioritising those with "exposure risks for instance, teachers, policemen who may be exposed to members of the public, children who actually transmit the virus and those that are important to keep the economy running".

He said phase two would also prioritise people "who are vulnerable from getting disease and getting severe effects of disease".

Harnden, who is a GP, said those factors would be looked at in depth over the next few weeks and said the JCVI was "well aware of occupational risks" - but could not say when phase two might begin.