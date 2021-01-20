Harnden said that phase could involve prioritising those with "exposure risks for instance, teachers, policemen who may be exposed to members of the public, children who actually transmit the virus and those that are important to keep the economy running".
He said phase two would also prioritise people "who are vulnerable from getting disease and getting severe effects of disease".
Harnden, who is a GP, said those factors would be looked at in depth over the next few weeks and said the JCVI was "well aware of occupational risks" - but could not say when phase two might begin.
Patel: We will look back with 'humility' when pandemic ends
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel described the country's coronavirus
death figures as “appalling” and said there would be a time to look back with “humility”
at the handling of the crisis after the pandemic.
Patel told BBC Breakfast it was not the time to talk about “mismanagement”,
and said governments across the world are making different decisions on how to control the virus, depending on
the scientific advice they are given.
“I am sure in the future we will all look back and with a
degree of humility I would say as to perhaps measures which could have perhaps been
taken,” she said.
Asked about whether or not people arriving in the UK should have been tested for coronavirus earlier in the pandemic, Patel suggested the government had been advised that border measures “would not have made a difference” when community infection levels were high.
Germany toughens measures: Latest around Europe
German leaders have extended lockdown until 14 February at the earliest and surgical or higher protection masks will now
be required in shops and public transport. Chancellor Angela Merkel has
appealed to EU countries to agree common measures to stop the spread - or risk
border controls coming in. “We can't have [infections] just coming because
other countries are taking another route," she said.
The Dutch government is expected to announce the
Netherlands’ first coronavirus curfew this lunchtime. The curfew is likely to start on
Friday but the hours haven’t been confirmed – with reports of 20:00 or 20:30 being under consideration. Some mayors and political leaders are opposed to the plan.
A Belgian
woman who went on a ski holiday in Switzerland over Christmas is being linked
to an outbreak that has prompted 5,000 residents in the
towns of Edegem and Kontich to have to self-isolate. Belgian reports say her daughter, who wasn’t on
the trip, caught Covid and went to school, resulting in two schools being
closed. However, only two other schoolchildren
in Edegem have tested positive, so the local mayor says most families can now come out of quarantine.
French ski
resorts will find out today if they can switch on their ski-lifts for the first
time this season, but the news from Paris is not looking good. Infection rates
are higher now than last month, with up to 23,608 cases reported on Tuesday. PM Jean
Castex says there’s no chance of “putting economic issues ahead of health”.
Slovenian opposition MPs have withdrawn a
vote of no confidence in PM Janez Jansa because a number of MPs are in
quarantine, so they can’t take part in the vote.
WATCH: 'Although it's our job, this level is taking a toll'
Tuesday saw a daily high of 1,610 deaths reported within 28
days of a positive Covid test in the UK.
In a hard-hitting video the BBC’s Clive Myrie has spent the
day with medical staff at the Royal London Hospital, where 12 out of 15 floors
are occupied by Covid patients.
Morticians have told him about the impact the pandemic is
having on them.
Some of the images in this video may be distressing.
UK inflation jumps despite Covid Christmas curbs
The UK's inflation rate has leapt to 0.6% in December from
0.3% in November despite Covid restrictions forcing non-essential shops to close.
Clothing and transport costs were the main factors behind
the rise, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Although fewer people were travelling during the Christmas
period, increased demand for transport pushed up prices – with many people rushing
to travel to beat Christmas restrictions.
ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, Jonathan Athow, said: "Clothing prices put upward pressure on inflation in
December, despite some evidence of continued discounting.”
December's rise was slightly higher than many economists' forecasts of 0.5%.
What's happening around the UK this morning?
Good morning and thanks for joining us.
Here are some of the coronavirus headlines from around the UK
this morning.
When will I get the vaccine?
The UK's inflation rate surged to 0.6% in December from 0.3% in November, despite Covid curbs that
forced non-essential shops to shut
Whole groups of people - particularly
freelancers and self-employed - are
falling through the cracks of Covid-19 support schemes due to out-of-date tax
systems, MPs have said
The government has been
urged by its former homelessness adviser, Dame Louise Casey, to extend universal credit increases worth £20 a week beyond the end of March amid the continuing pandemic
In Wales, pupils are
waiting to hear how their GCSE, AS and A-level results will be decided after
planned classroom assessments were cancelled due to the latest lockdown
And an investigation has begun after a group of politicians drank alcohol on Welsh parliament premises
just days after a ban on pubs came into effect
There has been a sharp drop in the number of patients admitted to hospitals in England with heart attacks or heart failure in recent months, with the pandemic thought to be causing
people to stay away
