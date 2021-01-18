New mass vaccination hubs open across England

BBC Copyright: BBC Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said the NHS could deploy the vaccine as quickly as it received supplies Image caption: Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said the NHS could deploy the vaccine as quickly as it received supplies

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, has said he is confident of meeting the target to immunise 15 million of the most vulnerable people by mid-February - but said supply is the limiting factor.

He told BBC Breakfast: “We now have built a deployment infrastructure that can deploy as much vaccine as it comes through."

The vaccine supply "remains challenging", but he said "I’m confident we can meet our target".

Over-80s who have not yet received and invitation will remain "the absolutely priority", Zahawi said, adding that some areas had now vaccinated 90% of the people in this group so it was right to extend invitations to other groups.

Across the country, he said that 50% of over-80s had been vaccinated and 50% of care home residents should have received the jab by the end of today.

He also reassured the public that it was "absolutely the pledge" that people would receive a second dose of the same type of vaccine they had initially been given with the 12-week period. "That is what the NHS will deliver," he said.

Zahawi said he expected to see a gradual reduction in restrictions, starting about two or three weeks after the most vulnerable groups had all been vaccinated in February and when their immunity begins to take effect.