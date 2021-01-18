Guildford Superdrug gives AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine
New mass vaccination hubs open across England

  1. Tighter UK quarantine rules and test requirements come into force

    Heathrow arrivals
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Airports say fewer passengers were travelling, even before the new rules

    New rules on travelling to the UK have come into force this morning, with requirements for all passengers to have a negative test within 72 hours of travel and to quarantine for up to 10 days on arrival.

    Travel corridors, which meant some places were exempt from quarantine due to their lower infection rate, were all closed at 04:00 GMT.

    The 10-day isolation period can be cut short with a negative test after five days, however.

    People who arrive without proof of a negative test taken before departure also face fines of £500.

    But airports are seeing fewer travellers due to Covid restrictions anyway, with Gatwick saying it had 20 flights today, compared to 600 on a normal day.

  2. Vaccine minister confident of hitting targets but supply remains 'challenging'

    Nadhim Zahawi
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said the NHS could deploy the vaccine as quickly as it received supplies

    Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, has said he is confident of meeting the target to immunise 15 million of the most vulnerable people by mid-February - but said supply is the limiting factor.

    He told BBC Breakfast: “We now have built a deployment infrastructure that can deploy as much vaccine as it comes through."

    The vaccine supply "remains challenging", but he said "I’m confident we can meet our target".

    Over-80s who have not yet received and invitation will remain "the absolutely priority", Zahawi said, adding that some areas had now vaccinated 90% of the people in this group so it was right to extend invitations to other groups.

    Across the country, he said that 50% of over-80s had been vaccinated and 50% of care home residents should have received the jab by the end of today.

    He also reassured the public that it was "absolutely the pledge" that people would receive a second dose of the same type of vaccine they had initially been given with the 12-week period. "That is what the NHS will deliver," he said.

    Zahawi said he expected to see a gradual reduction in restrictions, starting about two or three weeks after the most vulnerable groups had all been vaccinated in February and when their immunity begins to take effect.

  3. England's vaccine roll-out extends to five million more people

    A pharmacy queue for vaccination
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Pharmacies are now among the places offering Covid vaccines

    More than five million people aged over 70 or with conditions that make them extremely vulnerable to the virus are due to receive invitations for a vaccination from today.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson says opening up vaccine appointments to priority groups three and four is a "significant milestone" in the vaccine roll-out.

    The number of people to receive a first dose has reached 3.8 million across the UK - more than have tested positive (3.4 million) since the pandemic began.

    The Department of Health and Social Care says people in the top two priority groups - care home residents, those aged 80 and over and front-line healthcare workers - who have not yet had their first dose should still be prioritised, however.

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock says half of all those aged 80 and over have received at least one vaccine dose so far.

  4. Welcome

    A nurse giving a vaccine
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Ten new vaccination hubs in England are opening today

    Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage. We'll be bringing you updates on the pandemic all day. Here's a look at some of the main headlines this morning.

