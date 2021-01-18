New mass vaccination hubs open across England

Tighter UK quarantine rules and test requirements come into force
New rules on travelling to the UK have come into force this morning, with requirements for all passengers to have a negative test within 72 hours of travel and to quarantine for up to 10 days on arrival.
Travel corridors, which meant some places were exempt from quarantine due to their lower infection rate, were all closed at 04:00 GMT.
The 10-day isolation period can be cut short with a negative test after five days, however.
People who arrive without proof of a negative test taken before departure also face fines of £500.
But airports are seeing fewer travellers due to Covid restrictions anyway, with Gatwick saying it had 20 flights today, compared to 600 on a normal day.
Vaccine minister confident of hitting targets but supply remains 'challenging'
Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, has said he is confident of meeting the target to immunise 15 million of the most vulnerable people by mid-February - but said supply is the limiting factor.
He told BBC Breakfast: “We now have built a deployment infrastructure that can deploy as much vaccine as it comes through."
The vaccine supply "remains challenging", but he said "I’m confident we can meet our target".
Over-80s who have not yet received and invitation will remain "the absolutely priority", Zahawi said, adding that some areas had now vaccinated 90% of the people in this group so it was right to extend invitations to other groups.
Across the country, he said that 50% of over-80s had been vaccinated and 50% of care home residents should have received the jab by the end of today.
He also reassured the public that it was "absolutely the pledge" that people would receive a second dose of the same type of vaccine they had initially been given with the 12-week period. "That is what the NHS will deliver," he said.
Zahawi said he expected to see a gradual reduction in restrictions, starting about two or three weeks after the most vulnerable groups had all been vaccinated in February and when their immunity begins to take effect.
England's vaccine roll-out extends to five million more people
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says opening up vaccine appointments to priority groups three and four is a "significant milestone" in the vaccine roll-out.
The number of people to receive a first dose has reached 3.8 million across the UK - more than have tested positive (3.4 million) since the pandemic began.
The Department of Health and Social Care says people in the top two priority groups - care home residents, those aged 80 and over and front-line healthcare workers - who have not yet had their first dose should still be prioritised, however.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says half of all those aged 80 and over have received at least one vaccine dose so far.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage. We'll be bringing you updates on the pandemic all day. Here's a look at some of the main headlines this morning.
In Scotland, the Army is helping to set up 80 new vaccination centres. More than 200,000 Scots have been vaccinated so far, with a target to reach 560,000 by the beginning February - covering over-80s, care home residents and staff, front-line health workers and social care workers.
Offers of vaccinations are now being made to people aged 70 and over as well as those with medical conditions that make them extremely vulnerable to the virus - the third and fourth priority groups in the rollout. It comes after 3.8m people, mostly over 80 or in care homes, have had their first shots
Ten new vaccination hubs - including Blackburn Cathedral and St Helens Rugby Ground - are also opening today, joining seven existing mass vaccination centres
- All travellers to the UK now have to quarantine for up to 10 days on arrival, after travel corridors - which allowed exemptions from some countries with lower infection rates - were closed this morning until at least 15 February. A new requirement for a negative test within 72 hours of travelling to the UK has also come into force
Meanwhile, Australia has said it may not fully reopen its borders in 2021, even if most of its population gets vaccinated as planned
Labour are using a debate in Parliament today to put pressure on the government to extend the increase in Universal Credit - worth £1,000 a year - beyond 31 March. The government has said the uplift, introduced in April due to the pandemic, was intended to be temporary and March’s budget will look at support for the vulnerable
A nurse in Brazil has been the first person to receive a jab in the country's vaccination programme after it approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and China's Sinovac
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage. We'll be bringing you updates on the pandemic all day. Here's a look at some of the main headlines this morning.