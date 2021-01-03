There's positive news in India where the drugs regulator has formally approved the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines - one produced by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and the other by an Indian firm, Bharat Biotech. India plans to vaccinate three hundred million people in the first phase of its immunisation operation
On Saturday we reported that Israel is leading the race globally to vaccinate its population, with 12% of people now innoculated against Covid-19. But the pandemic has cost the country and there are divisions between secular and religious communities about how to tackle the crisis. Our correspondent Tom Batemen re-visted families in Israel he talked to in 2020 - watch the video here
Another 57,725 UK cases reported on Saturday
Boris Johnson is speaking after a run of days where more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK.
On Saturday, the UK recorded a further 57,725 cases.
A sharp rise in numbers is partly down to a lag in reporting over the holiday period but, according to Public Health England, is "largely a reflection of a real increase".
Another 445 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also reported on Saturday.
Boris Johnson interview with BBC coming up
As we mentioned, the UK prime minister is appearing on the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show - a weekly politics show - where he will be asked about the strain the country is facing currently due to a rise in cases and people admitted to hospital.
Covid-19 cases have risen rapidly in the UK as it struggles to contain a new strain of the virus.
The government is under pressure to shut schools, where the infection is thought to spread quickly, ahead of the start of term on Monday.
Teaching unions say it is not safe to return to work, but on Sunday, the chief ofsted inspector says that closing schools puts children's lives on hold and should be kept to a minimum.
The other guests on The Andrew Marr Show today are:
First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster
Sage scientist Sir Mark Walport
Dr Alison Pittard, Dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine
Covid school closures 'put children's lives on hold', says Ofsted chief
One issue that the PM will no doubt be asked about is around school reopening in England.
The head of England's schools watchdog has said closing classrooms to tackle Covid puts children's lives on hold and should be kept to an "absolute minimum".
Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman spoke out as ministers face growing pressure to keep all schools in England closed after the Christmas holidays.
Amid a surge in Covid cases, teaching unions have told primary school staff it is unsafe to return to work.
