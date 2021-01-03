Boris Johnson in BBC studio (file picture)
Live

PM Boris Johnson to speak amid Covid surge

preview
77,123
viewing this page

Watch live on BBC One or on BBC iPlayer

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Lauren Turner

All times stated are UK

  1. Updates from around the world

    Vaccine in India
    Copyright: EPA
    • There's positive news in India where the drugs regulator has formally approved the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines - one produced by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and the other by an Indian firm, Bharat Biotech. India plans to vaccinate three hundred million people in the first phase of its immunisation operation
    • In the US, veteran journalist Larry King, who is 87, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is being treated at a hospital in Los Angeles
    • On Saturday we reported that Israel is leading the race globally to vaccinate its population, with 12% of people now innoculated against Covid-19. But the pandemic has cost the country and there are divisions between secular and religious communities about how to tackle the crisis. Our correspondent Tom Batemen re-visted families in Israel he talked to in 2020 - watch the video here

  2. Another 57,725 UK cases reported on Saturday

    Boris Johnson is speaking after a run of days where more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK.

    On Saturday, the UK recorded a further 57,725 cases.

    A sharp rise in numbers is partly down to a lag in reporting over the holiday period but, according to Public Health England, is "largely a reflection of a real increase".

    Another 445 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also reported on Saturday.

    Coronavirus stats in the UK
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Boris Johnson interview with BBC coming up

    Ambulance
    Copyright: Reuters

    As we mentioned, the UK prime minister is appearing on the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show - a weekly politics show - where he will be asked about the strain the country is facing currently due to a rise in cases and people admitted to hospital.

    Covid-19 cases have risen rapidly in the UK as it struggles to contain a new strain of the virus.

    The government is under pressure to shut schools, where the infection is thought to spread quickly, ahead of the start of term on Monday.

    Teaching unions say it is not safe to return to work, but on Sunday, the chief ofsted inspector says that closing schools puts children's lives on hold and should be kept to a minimum.

    The other guests on The Andrew Marr Show today are:

    • First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster
    • Sage scientist Sir Mark Walport
    • Dr Alison Pittard, Dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine

  4. Covid school closures 'put children's lives on hold', says Ofsted chief

    School children washing hands - file photo
    Copyright: PA Media

    One issue that the PM will no doubt be asked about is around school reopening in England.

    The head of England's schools watchdog has said closing classrooms to tackle Covid puts children's lives on hold and should be kept to an "absolute minimum".

    Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman spoke out as ministers face growing pressure to keep all schools in England closed after the Christmas holidays.

    Amid a surge in Covid cases, teaching unions have told primary school staff it is unsafe to return to work.

    Read more here.

  5. Hello and welcome to our coronavirus live page

    Welcome back to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on Covid-19 from the UK and around the world.

    First up today is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will be speaking to our presenter Andrew Marr for a sit-down interview at 09:00 GMT on BBC One.

    You can watch it by clicking on the link above or on your TV.

Back to top