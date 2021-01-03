Reuters Copyright: Reuters

As we mentioned, the UK prime minister is appearing on the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show - a weekly politics show - where he will be asked about the strain the country is facing currently due to a rise in cases and people admitted to hospital.

Covid-19 cases have risen rapidly in the UK as it struggles to contain a new strain of the virus.

The government is under pressure to shut schools, where the infection is thought to spread quickly, ahead of the start of term on Monday.

Teaching unions say it is not safe to return to work, but on Sunday, the chief ofsted inspector says that closing schools puts children's lives on hold and should be kept to a minimum.

