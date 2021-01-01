In recent years, Australia has made greater efforts to recognise
indigenous history in cultural and political events, but aboriginal
Australians and Torres Strait islanders, who together make up 3% of
the population,
continue to experience high levels of inequality.
Indigenous people are
hugely overrepresented in the country’s prison system, especially in youth
detention.
PM warns of 'hard struggle' but says vaccines 'changing the odds'
"We know that we have a hard struggle still ahead of us for weeks and months, because we face a new variant of the disease that requires a new vigilance," he said.
"But as the sun rises... on 2021 we have the certainty of those vaccines."
The prime minister, who was hospitalised with Covid himself in April, said many people would be glad to say goodbye to the "grimness of 2020".
But he said people had "rediscovered a spirit of togetherness, of community" in the collective effort against the disease.
Johnson said people in 2021 would be able to resume "those everyday things that now seem lost in the past - bathed in a rosy glow of nostalgia, going to the pub, concerts, theatres, restaurants, or simply holding hands with our loved ones in the normal way".
There would be "tough weeks and months ahead", he said, but there was "growing clarity" about how we would reach the end of the pandemic.
France's Macron acknowledges 'difficult' year in NY message
Mike Sanders
BBC News
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the French to be proud of who they are, in a New Year's address after what he called a most difficult year.
He spent much of the 16-minute pre-recorded speech acknowledging the sacrifices he had demanded of people to confront the pandemic.
As the UK sees a record number of coronavirus cases, intensive care doctors have been telling us how hospitals are coping with the number of Covid-19 patients already surpassing April's peak.
Dr Alison Pittard, dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine, says it appears that the pressures London hospitals have come under are spreading throughout the country.
Staff are “tired and exhausted” after months of dealing with rising numbers of patients, she tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
Prof Anthony Gordon, an intensive care consultant at St Mary’s Hospital in London, tells the programme: “Our concern is we don’t know when this is going to stop because there are still more cases coming in."
He says the typical week's delay between people becoming infected and being hospitalised means numbers could rise further.
And Dr Adrian Boyle, vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, tells BBC Breakfast there is "a real worry about burn-out”.
"We are very much at battle stations," he says.
“There will be short-term surges of morale but people are tired, frustrated and fed-up, as everybody is whether they work in hospital or not."
Police report 'quite quiet' New Year's Eve for London
Police say they did not face many of the anticipated gatherings over New Year's Eve in London, adding that the public appear to have realised the serious situation the capital is in.
Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, told BBC Breakfast that it was "quite quiet" with sporadic gatherings that were quickly dealt with by officers.
“I think the public have really cottoned on that this is really serious, the position that we are in, and we did not see the numbers we thought we would," he said.
He said that around 1,300 officers were now off work with Covid-19 or self-isolating, and that the number was predicted to double over the next couple of weeks, putting "massive strain" on the force.
Vaccine numbers are 'a trickle when we needed a flood'
Some experts are backing the UK's strategy of delaying the second vaccine dose to speed up the distribution of the first doses.
Prof David Salisbury, a former director of immunisation at the Department of Health, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he understood it was "inconvenient" to cancel appointments but said it would "save lives".
“The number vaccinated so far is realistically a trickle when we needed a flood," he said.
“Every time we give a second dose right now, we are holding that back from someone who is likely - if they get coronavirus - to die and much more likely to die than somebody who has already had a single dose.
“I just think it is so clear that this is what we should be doing.”
First jab gives 'great majority' of initial protection - UK medical officers
A decision to delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines to allow more people to receive the first dose more quickly has faced criticism from doctors, with the British Medical Association saying it was "grossly unfair".
The UK originally planned to leave 21 days between injections of the Pfizer vaccine but will now leave 12 weeks between doses for both of the vaccines it has approved for use.
The chief medical officers said the "great majority" of initial protection came from the first jab.
"The second vaccine dose is likely to be very important for duration of protection, and at an appropriate dose interval may further increase vaccine efficacy," they said.
Latest from around the world
Here are the latest developments from around the world.
New Year
celebrations were distinctly muted this year with restrictions being
placed on festivities around the world as many countries struggle to curb new
spikes in coronavirus cases. Fireworks displays and other public gatherings were cancelled from Sydney to New York
In New York, just a handful of people were allowed into Times Square to watch the traditional crystal ball drop at midnight. The streets were largely empty and the audience almost entirely watching on television
China has conditionally approved a vaccine for
general use, developed by state-owned pharmaceutical company
Sinopharm
More than 1.8 million people have died with the virus across the world since the start of the pandemic a year ago. More than 83 million cases have been reported.
Welcome to our live reporting
Good morning and a cautious welcome to 2021. Here's a look at some of the main stories from the UK as we start the new year:
-
Australia changes anthem to reflect past and promote Covid unity
Shaimaa Khalil
BBC News, Sydney
Australia's national anthem will no longer refer to the country as "young and free". Instead, people will sing: "For we are one and free" - in an attempt to reflect its long indigenous history.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he hoped the change would create a spirit of unity, and that it celebrated how the nation had come together during the pandemic.
In recent years, Australia has made greater efforts to recognise indigenous history in cultural and political events, but aboriginal Australians and Torres Strait islanders, who together make up 3% of the population, continue to experience high levels of inequality.
Indigenous people are hugely overrepresented in the country’s prison system, especially in youth detention.
