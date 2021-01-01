PA Media Copyright: PA Media Vaccines offer "growing clarity" about how the coronavirus crisis will end, the PM says Image caption: Vaccines offer "growing clarity" about how the coronavirus crisis will end, the PM says

Another New Year's message - this time from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who says the distribution of vaccines is "changing the odds in favour of humanity and against Covid".

"We know that we have a hard struggle still ahead of us for weeks and months, because we face a new variant of the disease that requires a new vigilance," he said.

"But as the sun rises... on 2021 we have the certainty of those vaccines."

The prime minister, who was hospitalised with Covid himself in April, said many people would be glad to say goodbye to the "grimness of 2020".

But he said people had "rediscovered a spirit of togetherness, of community" in the collective effort against the disease.

Johnson said people in 2021 would be able to resume "those everyday things that now seem lost in the past - bathed in a rosy glow of nostalgia, going to the pub, concerts, theatres, restaurants, or simply holding hands with our loved ones in the normal way".

There would be "tough weeks and months ahead", he said, but there was "growing clarity" about how we would reach the end of the pandemic.