Some students' education has faced little disruption from the pandemic, while others have had little, proper provision for many months.
Williamson said the government has set up an expert group to look at some of the differences in learning among students.
"We think the measures we've outlined go a long way to doing that," he said.
Vaccine rollout 'at pivotal moment'
Earlier we heard from Professor Anthony Harnden, the deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises UK health departments.
Currently, care homes are at the top of the JCVI's priority list but logistical issues mean there could be a delay in getting it to residents.
On the matter of prioritising who gets the vaccine, Prof Harnden said their remit was to decide on prioritisation groups knowing there would be "vaccine product, storage, transport and administration constraints, and individual local circumstances".
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he understood there may be disappointment for care home residents and their relatives but "one ought not to lose sight of the fact that this is a pivotal moment in our collective fight against coronavirus".
He added that "a very small degree of patience" was required to deal with the "very, very short-term practical difficulties of getting this out",
There was a possibility that care home staff could be immunised at hospital hubs, he added.
Latest world news
Here are the latest developments from around the world.
The mayor of Los Angeles has issued an emergency order for the city's residents to remain at home with immediate effect, following an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases
The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned the next three months could be the most difficult in America's public health history. Dr Robert Redfield warned the country is facing a devastating winter unless public health advice is heeded
The mayor of Los Angeles has issued an emergency order for the city's residents to remain at home with immediate effect, following an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases
- A US mayor who went on a family getaway to Mexico as he told people to stay at home amid spiralling virus caseloads has been accused of Covid-19 hypocrisy after flying off by private jet on holiday
The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned the next three months could be the most difficult in America's public health history. Dr Robert Redfield warned the country is facing a devastating winter unless public health advice is heeded
- France's President Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, who has died at the age of 94 after contracting coronavirus.
- Extra measures to "boost fairness and support students" for next summer's GCSE and A-level exams have been announced in
England. More generous grading, advance notice of exam topics and additional
papers are being promised
Students returning to universities in England after
Christmas will have staggered starting dates - with some studying subjects
which can be taught online having to wait until February
Jersey
will enter a “hospitality circuit breaker” from Friday morning to tackle a
surge in Covid cases. Pubs, restaurants and hotels are to close across the island of Jersey for the next month
- Doctors may have made decisions about "do not resuscitate orders" without consent in the first wave of the pandemic, according
to the care watchdog
- Sainsbury's has said it will hand back about £440m of business rates relief it received as support during the pandemic, following similar moves by supermarket rivals Tesco and Morrisons
In Northern Ireland, Stormont ministers will meet later to discuss if further Covid-19 restrictions will be needed when the current lockdown expires on 10 December
And fans returned to English Football League grounds for the first time in nine months on Wednesday night, with up to 2,000 supporters
allowed at some grounds
'Every child in this country has suffered disruption'
Williamson goes on to say he wants children with raw potential to "do really well, get that really good grade".
"Every child in this country has suffered disruption," he says, adding the move is "pragmatic and sensible" and evidence-based.
"Whichever way you go, there are challenges," he adds.
Williamson defends new exam rules
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been grilled on the BBC's Today programme on how he will ensure the new rules for exams will be fair.
More generous grading, advance notice of exam topics and additional papers have been promised by the Department for Education.
Paper review: 'Shot in the arm for Britain'
The UK front pages celebrate the news that the country has approved a Covid vaccine.
"What a shot in the arm for Britain," is the Daily Mail's reaction. The paper says officials hope to have the bulk of the most vulnerable groups immunised by the end of next month.
Metro's headline suggests Wednesday should be known as "V-Day", calling the approval of a vaccine an "historic moment".
The Sun also evokes the spirit of the Second World War on its front page, with the V in its "Covid" headline replaced by the two-fingered V for Victory salute made famous by Sir Winston Churchill.
Read our full paper review here.
Latest UK headlines
Here is a round-up of the latest developments around the UK:
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news from the UK and around the world.
We’ll have more reaction following yesterday’s news that the Pfizer vaccine will begin being rolled out in the UK next week.
England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam will be taking questions from the audience on the BBC News Channel and Radio 5 live from 0900 GMT – you can follow that here.