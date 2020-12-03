Earlier we heard from Professor Anthony Harnden, the deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises UK health departments.

Currently, care homes are at the top of the JCVI's priority list but logistical issues mean there could be a delay in getting it to residents.

On the matter of prioritising who gets the vaccine, Prof Harnden said their remit was to decide on prioritisation groups knowing there would be "vaccine product, storage, transport and administration constraints, and individual local circumstances".

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he understood there may be disappointment for care home residents and their relatives but "one ought not to lose sight of the fact that this is a pivotal moment in our collective fight against coronavirus".

He added that "a very small degree of patience" was required to deal with the "very, very short-term practical difficulties of getting this out",

There was a possibility that care home staff could be immunised at hospital hubs, he added.