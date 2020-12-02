Health Secretary Mr Hancock is asked by BBC Breakfast how many doses will be rolled out by Christmas.

"The timing will be determined by how rapidly they can be manufactured," he says.

"We haven't put a figure on the numbers before Christmas but what we do know is that we can get started next week with that first load and then several millions will be coming throughout December.

"And people will be contacted by the NHS when it's their turn. And I urge you very strongly to come forward because obviously being vaccinated is good for you.

"It's approved as clinically safe by the regulator and it's good for your community as well to get this virus finally under control once and for all."