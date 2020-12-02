Hancock: People will be contacted by NHS when it's their turn
Health Secretary Mr Hancock is asked by BBC Breakfast how many doses will be rolled out by Christmas.
"The timing will be determined by how rapidly they can be manufactured," he says.
"We haven't put a figure on the numbers before Christmas but what we do know is that we can get started next week with that first load and then several millions will be coming throughout December.
"And people will be contacted by the NHS when it's their turn. And I urge you very strongly to come forward because obviously being vaccinated is good for you.
"It's approved as clinically safe by the regulator and it's good for your community as well to get this virus finally under control once and for all."
Hancock: Elderly and people in care homes will get jab first
Asked who will get the jab first, Mr Hancock says the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations is in charge of the priority list.
"So it's according to clinical need, the goal is to save as many lives as possible and stop hospitalisations," he tells BBC Breakfast.
"So it will start with the most elderly and with people in care homes and of course their carers to make sure that others don't catch it.
"And then essentially it comes down the age range. NHS staff are also high on that priority list and also the clinically extremely vulnerable who we've supported throughout this crisis, those who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.
"The details of that will be set out mid-morning by the JCVI. And the regulators will also be setting out the details of the clinical trials and why they felt able to approve this vaccine."
'No short cut by regulator'
Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London said: "I think it’s brilliant
news.
"There’s been no short cut in terms of the regulatory processes that this has
gone through and I think it’s great that we’re able to move so fast and also
that the NHS is also basically get itself ready to start delivering these
vaccines to those who need it so quickly.
The MHRA is "hugely respected", he added.
Hancock: 800,000 doses available next week
Matt Hancock tells BBC Breakfast that he is "obviously absolutely thrilled and delighted" at the news.
"The UK is the first
place in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine ready to go," he says.
He says it will begin being rolled out from next week - with 800,000 jabs available.
"We’ll then deploy it at the speed that it’s manufactured," he said. "And the manufacturing of course is being done by Pfizer in Belgium so that will determine the speed at which we can roll it out."
"The goal will be to vaccinate through the NHS right across the UK as rapidly as the company can manufacture," he says.
"We'll start with those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus," he says, saying people will get two jabs, 21 days apart.
"It will help save lives
and then once we’ve started to protect the most vulnerable it will help us all
get back to normal and back to all the things that we love."
When will people start getting vaccinated?
Hugh Pym
BBC News Health Editor
This is the most exciting news since
the initial trials were announced in early November.
We understand that hospitals will be the
first recipients - because remember this has to be stored at -80C - and that is difficult
in a lot of settings. Hospitals are able to do that and have been
prepared for it.
So it seems very likely that NHS
staff and some patients will start receiving the vaccine from next week.
The vaccine is manufactured and stored in
Belgium so it will have to be transported and I’m told that could take a matter of
days. It’s not clear how much will be available next week - possibly only a small amount, but developing over the weeks ahead.
We’ll have to wait for more details
from the government about exactly when it will start arriving.
'Help is on its way' - Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has welcomed
the news, tweeting: “Help is on its way.”
“The MHRA has formally authorised
the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19,” he said.
"The NHS stands ready to start
vaccinating early next week.
“The UK is the first country in the
world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply.”
Business Secretary Alok Sharma also tweeted, saying: "The UK was the first country to sign a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech - now we will be the first to deploy their vaccine
"To everyone involved in this breakthrough: thank you. In years to come, we will remember this moment as the day the UK led humanity's charge against this disease."
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage
The UK is waking up to some good news
this morning about the coronavirus vaccine.
The Pfizer/BioNTech jab has been
given the green light by the UK’s medicines regulator, meaning mass
vaccinations can now begin.
Immunisations could start next week for
people in high priority groups. The UK has already ordered 40 million doses - enough
to vaccinate 20 million people, with two shots each.
