US President Donald Trump's
controversial special adviser on the coronavirus, Scott Atlas, has resigned
Canada's federal government will
spend C$100bn ($77bn, £58bn) to kick-start the
country's post-pandemic economy
All retail outlets, hairdressers,
museums and libraries will
reopen in the Republic of Ireland today, after a lockdown of nearly six
weeks
The United Nations is appealing for a record £26bn next year to fund
humanitarian aid around the world. It says the number of people in need of aid
and protection will rise 40% from this year, largely because of the economic
effects of the pandemic
MPs will vote later on the
government's proposals for stricter tiers across England. More than 55 million people will enter the two toughest tiers from 00:01 GMT on Wednesday if the plans are approved
JD Sports is expected to pull out of
talks over a rescue deal for department store chain Debenhams. It comes
after retail giant Arcadia, the biggest concession operator in Debenhams, collapsed
into administration, with trading hit by the pandemic
Covid-19 could be causing lung
abnormalities still detectable more than three months after patients are
infected, research suggests
The "invisibility of vulnerable
children" during the pandemic should be a "matter of national concern”,
says England's chief
inspector of schools
Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for
coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain
'Too many inconsistencies' within England's Covid tier plan, Tory MP says
Tory MP Tim Loughton is one of those who says he will be voting against the government’s proposals for a stricter tier system across England later.
The former children's minister told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he was “disappointed” by the impact assessment of the measures published by the government on Monday, describing it as “a cut and paste job” that “doesn’t add an awful lot to what we already know”.
He also told Today there were “too many inconsistencies” within the tier system.
The MP gave the example of his own constituency of East Worthing and Shoreham, which he said had the lowest infection rates in the whole of south-east England – below 30 per 100,000 – yet was still being placed in tier two from Wednesday.
A number of Conservative MPs have criticised the new tier system, but with both Labour and the SNP abstaining from the vote, the measures are expected to pass.
