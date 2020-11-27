The UK government has faced criticism that strict measures are being imposed on some low-infection areas in England because neighbouring communities have more cases.

The whole of Kent has been placed in tier three - but Tunbridge Wells has a low level of infections compared with the Medway area on the other side of the county.

But Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast it is not possible to isolate smaller areas because people travel for work, education and shopping.

“The virus doesn’t respect the boundaries of boroughs and districts,” he said.

He said a localised approach was better than a blanket, national lockdown, and the tiered system needs to be “allowed to succeed”.

“The effort for us all as a country now is to make the tiered system work for the period of time we’ve got left until vaccines start to be rolled out to a significant portion of the population.”