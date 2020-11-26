Tents in Croatia and record highs in Russia: Latest in Europe
Croatia has been hard hit by the Covid outbreak in recent weeks and hospitals are struggling to cope. The northern city of Varazdin has begun erecting military tents to cope with the influx of patients. Ten people died in the space of 24 hours and hospital head Nenad Kudelic has spoken of a collapse of the health care system and "wartime conditions".
Germany’s leaders have agreed Christmas restrictions, with a
“lockdown light” covering restaurants and bars continuing until 20 December and beyond, but with a slight
relaxation over the festive period. Afterwards, states that have low rates of infection can start loosening restrictions.
Turkey has seen a big jump of
28,351 daily infections after it changed its system of reporting to include all
positive cases. Doctors’ leaders and the opposition have accused officials of
hiding the true numbers. Previously the average number was around 6,000
infections a day.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has extended Covid restrictions in
the Russian capital that require over-65s and at risk groups to stay at
home and at least 30% of workers to work from home. The requirements will go on
until at least 15 January. Nationally, Russia has reported a record 524 deaths
over 24 hours and another record 25,487 infections.
The World Health Organization says Italy has seen the biggest number of cases in Europe in the past week with 235,979 new infections. Last night Italy reported 722 deaths in 24 hours, a fall on the previous day, and a drop in the number of people treated in hospital.
Sunak: Light at the end of the lockdown tunnel
BBCCopyright: BBC
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak says everyone in England will see a "tangible" improvement in what they're able to do under the coronavirus rules, no matter which tier of restrictions they're placed in after lockdown ends.
He told BBC Breakfast he understands people are "frustrated" by restrictions and that England's current four-week lockdown has been "difficult for everybody".
Sunak says there will be a cabinet meeting this morning to finalise the tier allocations, and as well as the statement from the health secretary that we've already mentioned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a press conference in Downing Street later.
"What I can say is, people will see a tangible change, wherever they are, compared to the last four weeks," Sunak said, adding that more of our life and economic life will be able to resume.
He says he's "confident" the current lockdown has brought infection levels down, adding: "Although Christmas is not going to be normal, hopefully after the last four weeks we can move to a better place [and with] more testing, there's some light at the end of the tunnel."
Germany looks to keep Europe's ski resorts closed - world headlines
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
And here's a look at some of the top stories making the news around the
world:
US President-elect Joe Biden has called for an end to the
"grim season of division", as the country faces a long, hard winter
with Covid-19. He has said that Americans were at war with
coronavirus, not each other
The Democratic mayor of the US city of Denver has apologised after breaking his own Thanksgiving travel advice. In a message posted to Twitter, Michael Hancock urged residents to "host virtual gatherings" and "avoid travel". But it later emerged that he had travelled to Mississippi to join his wife and daughter for the holiday
Germany is seeking an agreement with EU countries to keep ski
resorts closed until early January in an attempt to curb the spread of
coronavirus.The
news came as the country extended its partial lockdown until 20 December
The coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing
gender equality, new global data from UN Women suggests. Women
are doing significantly more domestic chores and family care, because of the
impact of the pandemic
The three-tier system has been revised to have stricter rules than the system in place before the current lockdown - and more local authorities will be in higher tiers.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says she understands only a "handful" of areas would be in the lowest tier - with most areas, including London, to be in tier two and "significant numbers" in the strictest level, tier three.
The government has promised to review the allocations by 16 December.
Ahead of his announcement, Hancock urged people to follow the rules so "together we can get out of these tough measures".
"I know for those of you faced with tier three restrictions this will be a particularly difficult time but I want to reassure you that we'll be supporting your areas with mass community testing and extra funding," he said.
What's happening in the UK today?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Welcome to today's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, from the UK and around the world. Here are some of the main Covid stories in the UK this morning:
And Britain's major pub groups and brewers have pleaded with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to save an industry facing the "darkest of moments". Executives at Fuller's, Carlsberg UK, Greene King, and Heineken UK are among more than 50 signatories of a letter warning of huge job losses, which calls on the PM to publish the evidence justifying Covid curbs on the industry
Live Reporting
Edited by Sarah Fowler
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
US President-elect Joe Biden has called for an end to the
"grim season of division", as the country faces a long, hard winter
with Covid-19. He has said that Americans were at war with
coronavirus, not each other
-
The Democratic mayor of the US city of Denver has apologised after breaking his own Thanksgiving travel advice. In a message posted to Twitter, Michael Hancock urged residents to "host virtual gatherings" and "avoid travel". But it later emerged that he had travelled to Mississippi to join his wife and daughter for the holiday
-
Germany is seeking an agreement with EU countries to keep ski
resorts closed until early January in an attempt to curb the spread of
coronavirus.The
news came as the country extended its partial lockdown until 20 December
-
The coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing
gender equality, new global data from UN Women suggests. Women
are doing significantly more domestic chores and family care, because of the
impact of the pandemic
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
People in England will later find out which of the three coronavirus tiers their area will be placed in, when the national lockdown ends next Wednesday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock will set out the plans in the Commons later - it's expected that most areas will be placed in the two toughest tiers of rules
-
The Covid-19 crisis is on track to cut average pay packets by £1,200 a year by 2025, according to new analysis, which comes a day after Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned unemployment could surge to 2.6 million by mid-2021
-
And Britain's major pub groups and brewers have pleaded with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to save an industry facing the "darkest of moments". Executives at Fuller's, Carlsberg UK, Greene King, and Heineken UK are among more than 50 signatories of a letter warning of huge job losses, which calls on the PM to publish the evidence justifying Covid curbs on the industry
Tents in Croatia and record highs in Russia: Latest in Europe
Croatia has been hard hit by the Covid outbreak in recent weeks and hospitals are struggling to cope. The northern city of Varazdin has begun erecting military tents to cope with the influx of patients. Ten people died in the space of 24 hours and hospital head Nenad Kudelic has spoken of a collapse of the health care system and "wartime conditions".
Germany’s leaders have agreed Christmas restrictions, with a “lockdown light” covering restaurants and bars continuing until 20 December and beyond, but with a slight relaxation over the festive period. Afterwards, states that have low rates of infection can start loosening restrictions.
Turkey has seen a big jump of 28,351 daily infections after it changed its system of reporting to include all positive cases. Doctors’ leaders and the opposition have accused officials of hiding the true numbers. Previously the average number was around 6,000 infections a day.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has extended Covid restrictions in the Russian capital that require over-65s and at risk groups to stay at home and at least 30% of workers to work from home. The requirements will go on until at least 15 January. Nationally, Russia has reported a record 524 deaths over 24 hours and another record 25,487 infections.
The World Health Organization says Italy has seen the biggest number of cases in Europe in the past week with 235,979 new infections. Last night Italy reported 722 deaths in 24 hours, a fall on the previous day, and a drop in the number of people treated in hospital.
Sunak: Light at the end of the lockdown tunnel
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak says everyone in England will see a "tangible" improvement in what they're able to do under the coronavirus rules, no matter which tier of restrictions they're placed in after lockdown ends.
He told BBC Breakfast he understands people are "frustrated" by restrictions and that England's current four-week lockdown has been "difficult for everybody".
Sunak says there will be a cabinet meeting this morning to finalise the tier allocations, and as well as the statement from the health secretary that we've already mentioned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a press conference in Downing Street later.
"What I can say is, people will see a tangible change, wherever they are, compared to the last four weeks," Sunak said, adding that more of our life and economic life will be able to resume.
He says he's "confident" the current lockdown has brought infection levels down, adding: "Although Christmas is not going to be normal, hopefully after the last four weeks we can move to a better place [and with] more testing, there's some light at the end of the tunnel."
Germany looks to keep Europe's ski resorts closed - world headlines
And here's a look at some of the top stories making the news around the world:
Hancock to set out England's regional tiers
The main news in the UK today is likely to be Health Secretary Matt Hancock's announcement in the House of Commons later - where he will set out which tier of Covid restrictions people in England will face when a national lockdown ends on 2 December.
The three-tier system has been revised to have stricter rules than the system in place before the current lockdown - and more local authorities will be in higher tiers.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says she understands only a "handful" of areas would be in the lowest tier - with most areas, including London, to be in tier two and "significant numbers" in the strictest level, tier three.
The government has promised to review the allocations by 16 December.
Ahead of his announcement, Hancock urged people to follow the rules so "together we can get out of these tough measures".
"I know for those of you faced with tier three restrictions this will be a particularly difficult time but I want to reassure you that we'll be supporting your areas with mass community testing and extra funding," he said.
What's happening in the UK today?
Welcome to today's rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, from the UK and around the world. Here are some of the main Covid stories in the UK this morning: