Croatia has been hard hit by the Covid outbreak in recent weeks and hospitals are struggling to cope. The northern city of Varazdin has begun erecting military tents to cope with the influx of patients. Ten people died in the space of 24 hours and hospital head Nenad Kudelic has spoken of a collapse of the health care system and "wartime conditions".

Germany’s leaders have agreed Christmas restrictions, with a “lockdown light” covering restaurants and bars continuing until 20 December and beyond, but with a slight relaxation over the festive period. Afterwards, states that have low rates of infection can start loosening restrictions.

Turkey has seen a big jump of 28,351 daily infections after it changed its system of reporting to include all positive cases. Doctors’ leaders and the opposition have accused officials of hiding the true numbers. Previously the average number was around 6,000 infections a day.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has extended Covid restrictions in the Russian capital that require over-65s and at risk groups to stay at home and at least 30% of workers to work from home. The requirements will go on until at least 15 January. Nationally, Russia has reported a record 524 deaths over 24 hours and another record 25,487 infections.

Reuters Copyright: Reuters Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds a summit in Rome on Thursday to decide Covid rules for Christmas and the new year Image caption: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte holds a summit in Rome on Thursday to decide Covid rules for Christmas and the new year

The World Health Organization says Italy has seen the biggest number of cases in Europe in the past week with 235,979 new infections. Last night Italy reported 722 deaths in 24 hours, a fall on the previous day, and a drop in the number of people treated in hospital.