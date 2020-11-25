Millions of Americans are already travelling home to celebrate Thanksgiving, despite warnings from health officials amid a significant wave of coronavirus cases and deaths. Thanksgiving, traditionally a large family get-together that rivals Christmas in size, is on Thursday
Tens
of thousands of prisoners in California have defrauded the authorities of up to
$1bn (£750m) in pandemic employment relief, an anti-fraud taskforce says. Unlike other US
states, California did not cross-check the names of applicants seeking Covid-19
benefits
Warning over UK's Christmas mixing plan
The decision to allow up to three households to mix over five days at Christmas in the UK has prompted a government science adviser to warn the policy could make things worse.
- France is to begin easing restrictions from this weekend after President Emmanuel Macron said
the peak of the second wave of virus infections had passed. People will be able
to share "moments with the family" over the Christmas period, he said
-
-
Leaders of the four UK nations have warned people to be cautious of the risk of spreading coronavirus when rules are relaxed over Christmas
-
A government scientific adviser has said the move could create a "recipe for regret" for people
-
Up to three households will be able to meet during a five-day festive period as part of a plan announced on Tuesday evening
-
Meanwhile, we're expecting a major update from the government on the UK economy as Chancellor Rishi Sunak prepares a spending review, a sort of "mini-Budget", that will include details on public sector pay and NHS funding
-
Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg predicts the cold reality of the pandemic will be "laid bare"
-
A report into the UK's purchasing of personal protective equipment has found a lack of preparedness meant price rises earlier this year cost taxpayers about £10bn
Thanksgiving travel and other world headlines
And here's a look at some of the top stories making the news around the world:
Prof Andrew Hayward, director of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, and a member of the government's Sage committee, told BBC Newsnight that allowing families to meet up over Christmas amounted to "throwing fuel on the Covid fire".
He said it would "definitely lead to increase[d] transmission and likely lead to third wave of infections with hospitals being overrun, and more unnecessary deaths."
Prof Hayward said while you cannot ban Christmas, he called for clearer messaging to families about the "dangers" of socialising and inter-generational mixing.
The Papers: '12 rules of Christmas' and Sunak's 'New Deal'
Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the announcement of special Christmas rules allowing families to meet up in the UK next month.
"Season's meetings" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror as it reports on the easing of the coronavirus rules over Christmas.
The Daily Mail says the UK will "unite for festive cheer" - but points out that care home residents over the age of 65 won't be allowed to join their families.
Good morning: Latest UK headlines
Good morning and welcome as we begin Wednesday's live coverage of coronavirus developments. Stay with us for all the latest updates. Here's a look at the latest UK headlines: