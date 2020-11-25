A woman walks past Christmas decorations
Live

UK scientists warn over Christmas mingling

preview
249
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Hugo Bachega

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Thanksgiving travel and other world headlines

    And here's a look at some of the top stories making the news around the world:

    • France is to begin easing restrictions from this weekend after President Emmanuel Macron said the peak of the second wave of virus infections had passed. People will be able to share "moments with the family" over the Christmas period, he said
    • Millions of Americans are already travelling home to celebrate Thanksgiving, despite warnings from health officials amid a significant wave of coronavirus cases and deaths. Thanksgiving, traditionally a large family get-together that rivals Christmas in size, is on Thursday
    • Tens of thousands of prisoners in California have defrauded the authorities of up to $1bn (£750m) in pandemic employment relief, an anti-fraud taskforce says. Unlike other US states, California did not cross-check the names of applicants seeking Covid-19 benefits

  2. Warning over UK's Christmas mixing plan

    The decision to allow up to three households to mix over five days at Christmas in the UK has prompted a government science adviser to warn the policy could make things worse.

    Prof Andrew Hayward, director of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, and a member of the government's Sage committee, told BBC Newsnight that allowing families to meet up over Christmas amounted to "throwing fuel on the Covid fire".

    He said it would "definitely lead to increase[d] transmission and likely lead to third wave of infections with hospitals being overrun, and more unnecessary deaths."

    Prof Hayward said while you cannot ban Christmas, he called for clearer messaging to families about the "dangers" of socialising and inter-generational mixing.

    View more on twitter

  3. The Papers: '12 rules of Christmas' and Sunak's 'New Deal'

    The Papers 25 November 2020
    Copyright: BBC

    Wednesday's front pages are dominated by the announcement of special Christmas rules allowing families to meet up in the UK next month.

    "Season's meetings" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror as it reports on the easing of the coronavirus rules over Christmas.

    The Daily Mail says the UK will "unite for festive cheer" - but points out that care home residents over the age of 65 won't be allowed to join their families.

    Read our full review of today's papers here.

  4. Good morning: Latest UK headlines

    A woman wearing a face covering walks past a Christmas tree
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: The leaders of the four UK nations have announced special rules for the Christmas period

    Good morning and welcome as we begin Wednesday's live coverage of coronavirus developments. Stay with us for all the latest updates. Here's a look at the latest UK headlines:

Back to top