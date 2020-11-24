Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Earlier this month New South Wales also opened its border to other Australian states Image caption: Earlier this month New South Wales also opened its border to other Australian states

In Australia, there's relief for residents of states of Queensland and New South Wales after news that the border between the neighbouring regions will open on 1 December.

Queensland barred visitors from New South Wales, home to the city of Sydney, on 1 August to control a rise in coronavirus cases.

But now New South Wales has met the criteria of going 28 days without an untraceable case of Covid-19, meaning that Queensland will allow the borders to open again.

The closure had caused political tension between the governments in each state - but now the move means Sydney residents will be able to travel home to Queensland for Christmas.