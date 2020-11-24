Australia's Queensland to open border in time for Christmas
In Australia, there's relief for residents of states of Queensland and New South Wales after news that the border between the neighbouring regions will open on 1 December.
Queensland barred visitors from New South Wales, home to the city of Sydney, on 1 August to control a rise in coronavirus cases.
But now New South Wales has met the criteria of going 28 days without an untraceable case of Covid-19, meaning that Queensland will allow the borders to open again.
The closure had caused political tension between the governments in each state - but now the move means Sydney residents will be able to travel home to Queensland for Christmas.
UK Christmas rules announcement 'could be made on Thursday'
An announcement about Covid restrictions over Christmas for the UK could happen on Thursday, Grant Shapps has said.
The transport secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme it was likely this would happen at the same time as the government sets out which tiers areas will be placed into when national restrictions in England end on 2 December.
However, Mr Shapps said it was possible an announcement about Christmas could be made earlier if the devolved nations came to an agreement before Thursday.
"Stand by your radios" for any news, Mr Shapps said.
Ryanair chief questions test to cut quarantine times
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think the idea is not very well thought out.
"I think the problem with this system in the UK is that you only have to isolate for five days. And we know that people simply don't isolate."
He said it would be better if there were tests for people before they boarded planes and before they arrived at airports in England.
But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said "at the moment the medical evidence doesn't justify it".
"If it were possible to do as Mr O'Leary describes we would have done it, because we want people to move around."
Half of England could be placed in tier 3, minister says
Half of England could be placed into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions - tier 3 - after the national lockdown ends on 2 December, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said.
The government will announce on Thursday which tiers areas are being placed into.
On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out the revised rules for the three tiers.
Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast the government will decide which tier each region in England is placed into based on the number of cases in each area, but particularly the numbers of people aged over 60 testing positive for the virus.
He said that although half the country may be placed in the strictest tier three alert level, this will still allow for more freedoms than the national lockdown currently in place for England.
Mr Shapps said: "I think it is the case that we do need to be a bit tighter on the tiers - tier three in more places is a strong possibility - but there's still a difference between that and what we're doing now.
"For example, in terms of the number of people that can meet outside in a public place, and a number of other things.
"We've been living through this nightmare for a long time now, we all know the only way to defeat this virus is, I'm afraid, to keep people apart and separate from the most natural thing, which is human contact.
"You can only breach that in a certain number of places and I think we've made our decisions as a country that that has to be for things like education and work whilst we get through this winter."
What's happening in the UK today?
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of developments in the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the main stories in the UK so far:
The UK nations are "very close" to agreeing co-ordinated restrictions over Christmas, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said. The nations are in different phases of going in and out of restrictions, he said, so an announcement would be made later this week
There is continued discussion of the tougher tiers of restrictions in England - set out by Boris Johnson last night - that will come into force when the national lockdown ends on 2 December. Regions will not find out which tier they are in until Thursday
