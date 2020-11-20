Getting a flu vaccine
Measures to target 'twin threats' of flu and Covid

  1. UK borrowing hits highest October level on record

    Social distancing sign in a shop
    Government borrowing hit £22.3bn in October as the UK continued heavy spending to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

    The figure, £10.8bn more than for the same month last year, is the highest October borrowing total since monthly records began in 1993.

    Borrowing makes up the shortfall between spending by the government and the amount received in taxes.

    Government revenues were £39.7bn last month, down £2.7bn from a year ago.

    So far this tax year, government borrowing has reached £214.9bn, £169.1bn more than in the same period last year.

  2. Good morning

    Flu vaccination
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a quick summary of the main stories in the UK:

