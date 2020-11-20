Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Government borrowing hit £22.3bn in October as the UK continued heavy spending to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The figure, £10.8bn more than for the same month last year, is the highest October borrowing total since monthly records began in 1993.

Borrowing makes up the shortfall between spending by the government and the amount received in taxes.

Government revenues were £39.7bn last month, down £2.7bn from a year ago.

So far this tax year, government borrowing has reached £214.9bn, £169.1bn more than in the same period last year.

