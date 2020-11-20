Government borrowing hit £22.3bn in October as the UK continued heavy spending to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. The figure, £10.8bn more than for the same month last year, is the highest October borrowing total since monthly records began in 1993. Borrowing makes up the shortfall between spending by the government and the amount received in taxes. Government revenues were £39.7bn last month, down £2.7bn from a year ago. So far this tax year, government borrowing has reached £214.9bn, £169.1bn more than in the same period last year. Read more .
-
People aged 50-64 in England are being offered free flu jabs from 1 December, as part of an expanded winter vaccine scheme to tackle the "twin threats" of flu and Covid-19
-
Just half of close
contacts given to England's NHS Test and Trace are being reached in some areas,
a BBC investigation has
found
-
Millions of public
sector workers face a
pay freeze in next week's Spending Review, as the Treasury tries to bolster
public finances after a huge rise in spending to fight the pandemic
- UK government borrowing was
£22.3bn in October - the highest figure for that month since records
began in 1993
-
More than two million
people in Scotland are
preparing to move to the country's toughest level of coronavirus restrictions
-
And Northern Ireland is set to face a
two-week period of tougher lockdown measures from next Friday
